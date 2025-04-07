Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett is the collaboration of dreams - don't miss the beautiful embroidered midi dresses

Nobody's Child has long been my go-to for midi dresses and spring-ready tops. And I've been shopping Elizabeth Scarlett's beautifully embroidered accessories for years. I particularly love gifting them to friends!

So what happens when these two British brands join forces? The result is a 46-piece collection of truly the prettiest dresses, bags, blouses, jackets and denim I've seen in such a long time. It's right up my street!

Prices start at just £18 for a coin purse, and go up to £180 for a dress, plus there are even six mini-me pieces if you want to co-ordinate with a little one - be it a daughter, niece, or granddaughter.

The collection just landed online at Nobody's Child and M&S, but you'll have to be quick to click, as it's already proving very popular with shoppers. Sizes range from a UK 4 to 18, and if you're not a big fan of dresses, read here how Nobody's Child convinced woman&home's Editor Kerrie Hughes, who hadn't worn a dress in years - until now.

Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett: Dresses

Editor's pick Cream Floral Embroidered Jayden Midi Dress £180 at Nobody's Child This is my personal favourite. The wrap over shape, the attention to detail - it's the priciest piece in the collection, but take a closer look at the embroidery and you'll see why. This will sell out by the weekend, I imagine. Green Ditsy Elsie Midi Dress £69 at Nobody's Child Looking for the best wedding guest dresses? The Elsie is super flattering, and pairs perfectly with grass-friendly wedge espadrilles. The square neckline is super flattering, and so are the fluttery little sleeves. Gingham Embroidered Midi Dress £120 at Nobody's Child This tiered midi dress boasts a black and white gingham print as well as embroidered shells. Perfect to throw on over swimwear on holiday this summer, and the shirred bodice will ensure a perfect fit.

Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett: tops

Green Denim Embroidered Shacket £99 at Nobody's Child This is already flying off the virtual shelves, and it's no wonder. It's spot on for sunny but windy days like today, and it needs only a pair of jeans and a T-shirt to look incredibly chic. It's well worth a closer look. Dark Denim Floral Embroidered Blouse £85 at Nobody's Child How pretty is the collar on this blouse? I'm immediately thinking of layering it under a V-neck cardigan and having the collar on full display. The tie detailing and embroidery on the sleeves is absolutely stunning. It's certainly a fresh spin on a denim shirt! Black Linen-Blend Daisy Embroidered Swing Top £59 at Nobody's Child It's linen, but not as you know it. This daisy print top will work with jeans, shorts and palazzo trousers in the warmer months, and the fabric will keep you cool. It buttons down the back so wear your hair up to show that off!

Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett: Accessories and more

Yellow Embroidered Pouch £32 at Nobody's Child Instantly recognisable as the work of Elizabeth Scarlett, this little pouch will add a bit of sunshine to even the simplest of outfits this spring. New customers can get 15% off with the code HELLO15. There's a really sweet little cushion available too that would be a lovely gift for a friend. Blue Denim Sun and Moon Embroidered Shorts £69 at Nobody's Child I love the slightly longer cut of these shorts, as I often struggle to find flattering denim shorts. Last time I checked these were selling quickly. White Starfish Embroidered Frill Tote Bag £54 at Nobody's Child Everyone needs a handy tote bag in the summer months, whether you're heading off on holiday and want to pack your in-flight essentials, or you're off to the park to enjoy the sunshine with a good book.

According to the Nobody's Child site, the collaboration was "inspired by a shared love for colour, print, and embroidery."

"Featuring motifs from [Elizabeth's] original watercolour paintings, these dresses, co-ords, and summer staples are brought to life with stunning prints and intricate embroidery."

A post shared by Nobody's Child (@nobodyschild) A photo posted by on

Both brands are turning ten this year and have a shared passion for nature and sustainability. So to celebrate, they are also donating £10,000 towards a hedgehog conservation project.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh and one last thing, if you spend over £75, you'll get a free limited edition tote bag in your order.