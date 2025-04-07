Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett is the collaboration of dreams - don't miss the beautiful embroidered midi dresses
Prices start from just £18
Nobody's Child has long been my go-to for midi dresses and spring-ready tops. And I've been shopping Elizabeth Scarlett's beautifully embroidered accessories for years. I particularly love gifting them to friends!
So what happens when these two British brands join forces? The result is a 46-piece collection of truly the prettiest dresses, bags, blouses, jackets and denim I've seen in such a long time. It's right up my street!
Prices start at just £18 for a coin purse, and go up to £180 for a dress, plus there are even six mini-me pieces if you want to co-ordinate with a little one - be it a daughter, niece, or granddaughter.
The collection just landed online at Nobody's Child and M&S, but you'll have to be quick to click, as it's already proving very popular with shoppers. Sizes range from a UK 4 to 18, and if you're not a big fan of dresses, read here how Nobody's Child convinced woman&home's Editor Kerrie Hughes, who hadn't worn a dress in years - until now.
Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett: Dresses
Editor's pick
This is my personal favourite. The wrap over shape, the attention to detail - it's the priciest piece in the collection, but take a closer look at the embroidery and you'll see why. This will sell out by the weekend, I imagine.
Looking for the best wedding guest dresses? The Elsie is super flattering, and pairs perfectly with grass-friendly wedge espadrilles. The square neckline is super flattering, and so are the fluttery little sleeves.
Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett: tops
This is already flying off the virtual shelves, and it's no wonder. It's spot on for sunny but windy days like today, and it needs only a pair of jeans and a T-shirt to look incredibly chic. It's well worth a closer look.
How pretty is the collar on this blouse? I'm immediately thinking of layering it under a V-neck cardigan and having the collar on full display. The tie detailing and embroidery on the sleeves is absolutely stunning. It's certainly a fresh spin on a denim shirt!
Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett: Accessories and more
Instantly recognisable as the work of Elizabeth Scarlett, this little pouch will add a bit of sunshine to even the simplest of outfits this spring. New customers can get 15% off with the code HELLO15. There's a really sweet little cushion available too that would be a lovely gift for a friend.
I love the slightly longer cut of these shorts, as I often struggle to find flattering denim shorts. Last time I checked these were selling quickly.
According to the Nobody's Child site, the collaboration was "inspired by a shared love for colour, print, and embroidery."
"Featuring motifs from [Elizabeth's] original watercolour paintings, these dresses, co-ords, and summer staples are brought to life with stunning prints and intricate embroidery."
A post shared by Nobody's Child (@nobodyschild)
A photo posted by on
Both brands are turning ten this year and have a shared passion for nature and sustainability. So to celebrate, they are also donating £10,000 towards a hedgehog conservation project.
Oh and one last thing, if you spend over £75, you'll get a free limited edition tote bag in your order.
