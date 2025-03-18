I haven't worn a dress in years, but with expert styling, this versatile midi from Nobody's Child changed my mind

If, like me, you find dresses intimidating but want to give them a try this spring, this is the piece to start with, and here's exactly how to wear it.

I don’t ‘do’ dresses. Many moons ago, when I was in school, there was no option for girls to wear trousers, and even then I felt uncomfortable. That and falling flat on my face at a wedding while wearing a dress and heels in my early 20s (and subsequently flashing everyone) and my dress days were done.

Fast forward a couple of decades and nothing has changed. I live in 'jeans and a nice top' usually, and the more time passes, the longer I have simply overlooked dresses as an outfit option. And then I happened upon the Nobody’s Child Clara midi dress, and felt compelled to buy it.

The shoulders, the length, the colour - everything about it is so pretty, it was the first dress I’d seen that I could maybe imagine myself wearing. So I took a leap of faith, knowing I had expert advice on hand.

That's where Molly Smith, woman&home's Fashion Writer comes in. She told me how to make it work for my spring capsule wardrobe, right down to the accessories. She got back to me with the following insights on how to make it work in three ways: for daytime, smart casual (or day-to-night) and for special occasions.

Shop the Dress

Nobody's Child Black Tiered Clara Midi Dress £69 at Nobody's Child This dress offers everything you need - it's transitional, versatile and can be dressed up or down a million and one ways. The standout features include its soft material, ruched sleeves, and relaxed skirt that skims gently down the body.

Denim Jacket, Sandals & Gold Jewellery

(Image credit: Molly Smith & Kerrie Hughes)

"If you're looking for a way to wear a midi length dress in the daytime, a denim jacket is the perfect layer - denim feels immediately laidback, and in order to make a dress look more smart casual, a denim jacket holds all the answers." says Mollie.

"However, you could also use other lighter jackets in cotton or linen for daytime styling; the trick is to get a piece that sits neatly on the hip as this will complement the longer silhouette of the dress, offering a flattering feel, anything longer may drown you.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And in the spring/summer time, opt for some smart sandals. I always think tans or light browns pair well with all denim, and it will add some needed warmth to a black dress too. Black leather or suede sandals would work just as well, especially if you're heading to the office and you want to feel refined or polished.

"You could always experiment with bolder, brighter colours and choose some vibrant red leather sandals or add a pop of colour or a fun pattern with a handbag, tote, or crossbody."

Leather Jacket, White Trainers & Crossbody Bag

(Image credit: Kerrie Hughes & Molly Smith)

River Island Black Faux Leather Zip Biker Jacket £49 at River Island This faux leather jacket is perfect for styling with dresses through the warmer months. Or pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans and a crisp t-shirt. Russell & Bromley Park Mid Trainers £195 at Russell & Bromley These are some of the best white trainers that you can buy. The platform offers both height and comfort, plus they have a lightweight sole and a stylish silver back tab. Boden Canvas Cross-body Bag £56 at Boden With just enough room for your essentials you'll reach for this leopard print clutch bag non-stop over the coming months.

"To achieve an outfit that can transition from day to night, it's really key to opt for staples that feel elevated yet relaxed at the same time. A standout option to pair this black dress with is definitely a soft leather jacket - the perfect layer for springtime when the weather is unpredictable, and it looks sophisticated and stylish enough for wearing for both laid-back and smarter too. From wandering around a gallery in the afternoon to then going to your favourite restaurant in the evening, this a leather jacket works for all occasions."

"And in terms of footwear, I would suggest some of the best white trainers - comfortable enough for all-day wear but smart enough to wear 'out out.' Opting for some platform or chunky trainers would be my personal preference, as this gives you some added height without the discomfort of a stiletto. Plus, these Russell & Bromley flatform trainers never fail to impress - they're a firm favourite of Trinny Woodall too!"

"An added crossbody bag truly ties this look together, and here we went for a playful leopard print option to add a touch of fun to this monochrome look. I think if you're going neutral with your footwear and jacket choice a vibrant patterned or coloured bag can really make your look stand out from the crowd."

Heeled Wedges & Gold Jewellery

(Image credit: Molly Smith & Kerrie Hughes)

"If you're heading to a special occasion or simply looking to create special date night outfits, styling your dress should be kept as straightforward as possible. Here the dress should do all the talking!" Mollie advises.

"Wear it solo, especially in warmer weather, and opt for some stylish (but let's not forget about comfortable) shoes such as wedge-heeled espadrilles and add some refined gold or silver jewellery.

"In the spring or summer months, you might be headed to an outdoor event, which means that wedges, platforms, or squared heels should be favoured over stilettos so you can walk with ease on grassy terrain.

"If you're looking to really go all out, then a sparkly or colourful clutch bag can make all the difference; just make sure you choose complementary tones. A great styling trick is to choose accessories in the same colour but slightly different tones; for example, if your shoes are a tanned leather, then a bronze handbag will look fabulous. Or match a silver clutch bag with silver-tone jewellery for the full effect"