Ranvir Singh’s denim midi dress is perfect for April date nights

Whilst certain types of jeans will surge in popularity in line with denim trends, denim dresses are incredibly timeless. Midi-length designs are our favourites and we couldn’t help admiring Ranvir Singh’s gorgeous Sosander one.

The broadcaster wore it to the Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’s 7th anniversary gala performance at the end of March. It’s one of those dresses we knew would sell out fast and already it’s gone in a lot of sizes on the Sosandar site and M&S.

Thankfully, there are other options around that can help us recreate a similar look. Ranvir’s denim dress had a round neckline, long cuffed sleeves that were slightly puffed at the shoulders and a panelled skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

Shop Denim Midi Dresses

Karen Millen Denim Midi Dress Was £139, Now £83.40 at Karen Millen Made from soft denim with a distinctive wash effect, this denim midi dress is a beautiful piece that can be dressed up or down. It comes with a matching denim belt with a metal buckle to help define the waist and utility-inspired chest pockets. Zara Denim Belted Midi Dress £39.99 at Zara If you're looking for an affordable denim shirt then this is a great option. It's lightweight and short-sleeved which is ideal for warmer weather. The tan belt brings a touch of contrast and the button up front and front pockets have a classic feel. M&S Pure Cotton Denim Dress £45 at M&S This pure cotton denim dress is a versatile piece with a fit and flare shape. The fluted sleeves are so feminine and we love the square neckline. With a pair of trainers this is an easy everyday item, though heels and statement jewellery would make it more elevated for the evening.

Accessories To Wear With Denim

& Other Stories Tan Leather Mules £95 at & Other Stories Block heeled mules are the perfect spring/summer shoes and these ones are crafted from leather and have a slight 90s feel. The toes are rounded and the stacked heel is sturdy so you could definitely wear it during the daytime as well as for evenings out. Melie Bianco Daisy Woven Bag £68 at Anthropologie The Daisy bag can be worn crossbody as a daily accessory or as a clutch if you remove the strap. The woven design instantly draws the eye and it's made from soft vegan leather. A pop of red brightens up a neutral outfit and this bag would look amazing with a denim dress. H&M Black Patent Ballet Flats £19.99 at H&M With satin linings, a toe cap and a decorative bow at the front, these ballet flats have all the details we'd expect and are a very affordable price. H&M make this design in various different colours and finishes, but patent pumps are very durable and chic.

There’s nothing we love more than a dress with practical pockets and Ranvir placed her left hand casually inside one as she posed for pictures outside the event. The silver buttons running down the front glinted in the light and were a subtle contrast against the blue denim.

Darker washes like indigo tend to feel more formal compared to light denim, but this blue tone struck a good balance between them. When it comes to versatility, a mid-blue colour like this is worth considering as it’s especially easy to dress up or down.

Ranvir wore her dress with chunky black ankle boots and the longer skirt draped over the top of them to create a seamless finish. This was a fabulous smart-casual outfit, but as we move out of boot season there are other types of footwear we’d choose.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

For an April date night outfit we’d pair a flowing denim midi dress with block heeled mules or espadrille wedges. Both would give some elevation without you having to opt for stilettos. Black loafers or ballet flats would also look sophisticated, but if you wanted to make a denim dress more casual then go for trainers.

Just like blue jeans, a blue denim dress is one of those items that works with any other colour too. It makes the perfect outfit base for neutral or vibrant accessories and bright red is particularly wonderful with denim.

Ranvir often gravitates towards vivid colours like scarlet and yellow, but at the Tina gala she kept things simple. Her glossy brunette hair was loose around her shoulders and her makeup was glowy and natural-looking.

A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) A photo posted by on

She wore a black watch and a ring, but otherwise her denim dress and boots spoke for themselves. We don’t often see Ranvir Singh styling denim as she prefers dressing more formally for work, so it was lovely to see her in this polished but relaxed outfit.

Her appearance at the musical performance came the day before she wore a stunning chocolate brown Reiss dress on Lorraine on 28th March. She paired it with her beloved Zara bow heels and this would make another sensational April evening ensemble if you wanted something sleek and minimalist.

