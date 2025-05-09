Move over LBD, Anita Rani's navy dress just made us reconsider this classic wardrobe staple

A little black dress is a style staple, but Anita Rani made a case for a refresh of this classic item with a new kind of LBD, a little blue dress. Selecting a flared shape, she opted for a navy design, over timeless black, that softened her overall look.

While black dresses will always have a place in our capsule wardrobe, as a colour it can be quite draining, where as navy iterations are a lot softer, while still offering the same level of polish. The dress features a flared silhouette which gently nipped in at the waist, before slipping into a much swishier skirt shape that finished at mid-thigh. The dress also featured a conservative long sleeve, and high white collar which felt sophisticated and appropriate for the occasion.

A wonderful outfit choice for VE day, Anita shared an Instagram video of herself twirling in the dress to show off its shape, before adding imagery of herself interviewing army veteran, Ken Pusey, outside Westminster Abbey. The presenter paired her wool dress with opaque tights and chunky black high-heeled Mary Jane shoes to finish off her vintage-inspired look.

Anita Rani makes a style statement in elegant little blue dress

The dress, which she revealed on Instagram, is a £510 vintage Dior design, from the Designer Exchange, a portal that helps people to buy and sell designer fashion, and was selected by her long-term stylist, Krishan Parmar. Appropriately sophisticated for the important occasion, Anita Rani might have been dressed in a retro piece, but the execution was thoroughly fashion-forward.

The concept of 'Dior's New Look' refers to the brand's 1947 collection, that saw a radical new direction for women's fashion. Full skirts and cinched waists became the enduring silhouette of the brand, and a style that became widely adopted by other fashion houses.

Anita Rani's vintage Dior look very much paid homage to this aesthetic, with a nipped in waist and full skirt that looked fresh and feminine. An easy look to replicate today, thanks to the importance of that 1947 collection, Rani's outfit choice is one that will always offer a smart finish for any occasion.

If you're looking to recreate this ensemble, you're in luck, as flared dresses, while they may not be specifically listed as one of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, are a shape that is widely popular and can be found year through. The gently fitted waist and fuller skirt makes it a great shape if you want a stylish dress to hide a tummy too, as the skirt will skim over a midriff, rather than cling.

Accessorising her look with high heeled Mary Jane's, Anita Rani leaned fully into her vintage-led ensemble. Finishing her outfit with delicate, barely visible silver earrings, she let the dress do the talking.

Wearing French design house, Dior, Anita went to the originator of the fit and flare silhouette for a dress that was understatedly elegant, not once taking away from the important occasion she was talking about.

Styled by Krishan Parmer, Anita Rani is regularly spotted in fashion forward ensembles, but it was great to see her in such a classic look, which she pulled off with aplomb.

"We wanted an outfit that was respectful for the occasion, so opted for this elegant silhouette in a dark colour, but it was still important to let Anita's sense of style shine through", explains Krishan. "A huge advocate for sustainable fashion, Anita loves to rent wardrobe and even rents out some of her own pieces via various sites, so opting for a pre-loved piece perfectly suited that part of her style personality."

An easy one that you can recreate at home, don't forget the power of accessories when it comes to reinventing a pared-back look. Add a belt, or colour pop bag and shoes to keep your navy dress constantly feeling and looking new.