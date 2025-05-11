Giovanna Fletcher's midnight navy dress is what I'd wear if I was going to the TV Baftas tonight

With the TV Baftas taking place tonight, I have occasionwear on the mind. I love a boldly printed dress, but sometimes a fancy soiree calls for something a little more understated and classic.

If you're looking for a simple-yet-special piece, you'll find the inspiration you need from Giovanna Fletcher. Whilst she's no stranger to the TV Baftas, actually the outfit I'm talking about is the one she wore to meet The King at a Palace event earlier this month.

The presenter and actress looked incredible in a navy satin dress by Wyse London, which she styled to perfection with a pair of embellished court shoes and a simple black box clutch. The star’s glossy dress had loose and flowy long sleeves, a fitted waist and a flattering A-line skirt. It was a winning choice for a Royal occasion, and will work equally as well as a best wedding guest dress or for a garden party. The rich, blue tone feels a little more modern than a classic LBD, and it's a great option for anybody who feels daunted by bolder colours or prints.

Sadly, Giovanna’s exact dress isn’t available right now, but I’ve rounded up the rest of her outfit as well as some similar buys below to recreate her look.

Shop The Look

Nobody's Child Balloon Sleeve Zendaya Midi Dress £130 at Nobody's Child This dress has a very similar shape to Giovanna's and comes in a slightly lighter shade of blue that is perfect for sunny weather. Finish with simple nude heels and clutch to let this dress have it's moment. Exact Match LK Bennett Luella Black Heart Crystal Shoes £164 at LK Bennett The embellished hearts on the front of these black court shoes add a playful twist to the classic style. Wear them with a block coloured dress or use them to finish a cami and jeans outfit for date night. Exact Match John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag £39 at John Lewis A neat and simple box bag like this one will go with absolutely every dress in your wardrobe, so you'll get plenty of wear from it. Carry as a clutch or use the gold chain to hang on your shoulder.

Shop More Navy Dresses

Omnes Rosie Ruched Puff Sleeve Dress £89 at Next UK An empire line dress like this sits under the bust and flows out slightly, which makes it a stylish dress to hide a tummy. Add embellished metallic shoes and a slick of lipstick and you'll be all set. ME + EM Fluid Crepe Elegant Midi Dress £275 at ME+EM UK This one has a very smart feel to it that could work for a big day, or try layering it under a blazer for the office. Add a printed belt at the waist to give it a different spin too. Ghost Satin V-Neck Midi Skater Dress £179 at Ghost The swishy satin and delicate button front of this one gives it a very high end vibe that will feel really special to wear. Finish it with a pair of pearl earrings for a soft and vintage touch.

A block colour and fuss-free dress like Giovanna's not only looks great, but is super easy to style up in multiple ways. Try finishing yours with black accessories like the celebrity, or up the glamour with shiny gold sandals and dangly earrings. Jewel tones go well with most colours, and if you want to inject some pattern into your ensemble, you could opt for a printed bag or a cropped floral jacket.