Giovanna Fletcher's midnight navy dress is what I'd wear if I was going to the TV Baftas tonight

Giovanna's glossy blue dress is a winning choice for anybody unsure about wearing bold prints

Giovanna Fletcher attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at the Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom on May14, 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

With the TV Baftas taking place tonight, I have occasionwear on the mind. I love a boldly printed dress, but sometimes a fancy soiree calls for something a little more understated and classic.

If you're looking for a simple-yet-special piece, you'll find the inspiration you need from Giovanna Fletcher. Whilst she's no stranger to the TV Baftas, actually the outfit I'm talking about is the one she wore to meet The King at a Palace event earlier this month.

The presenter and actress looked incredible in a navy satin dress by Wyse London, which she styled to perfection with a pair of embellished court shoes and a simple black box clutch. The star’s glossy dress had loose and flowy long sleeves, a fitted waist and a flattering A-line skirt. It was a winning choice for a Royal occasion, and will work equally as well as a best wedding guest dress or for a garden party. The rich, blue tone feels a little more modern than a classic LBD, and it's a great option for anybody who feels daunted by bolder colours or prints.

Sadly, Giovanna’s exact dress isn’t available right now, but I’ve rounded up the rest of her outfit as well as some similar buys below to recreate her look.

A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

A photo posted by on

Shop The Look

Nobody's Child , Balloon Sleeve Zendaya Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Balloon Sleeve Zendaya Midi Dress

This dress has a very similar shape to Giovanna's and comes in a slightly lighter shade of blue that is perfect for sunny weather. Finish with simple nude heels and clutch to let this dress have it's moment.

LK Bennett , Luella Black Heart Crystal Shoes Exact Match
LK Bennett
Luella Black Heart Crystal Shoes

The embellished hearts on the front of these black court shoes add a playful twist to the classic style. Wear them with a block coloured dress or use them to finish a cami and jeans outfit for date night.

John Lewis , Stella Clutch BagExact Match
John Lewis
Stella Clutch Bag

A neat and simple box bag like this one will go with absolutely every dress in your wardrobe, so you'll get plenty of wear from it. Carry as a clutch or use the gold chain to hang on your shoulder.

Shop More Navy Dresses

Omnes , Rosie Ruched Puff Sleeve Dress
Omnes
Rosie Ruched Puff Sleeve Dress

An empire line dress like this sits under the bust and flows out slightly, which makes it a stylish dress to hide a tummy. Add embellished metallic shoes and a slick of lipstick and you'll be all set.

ME + EM, Fluid Crepe Elegant Midi Dress
ME + EM
Fluid Crepe Elegant Midi Dress

This one has a very smart feel to it that could work for a big day, or try layering it under a blazer for the office. Add a printed belt at the waist to give it a different spin too.

Ghost , Satin V-Neck Midi Skater Dress
Ghost
Satin V-Neck Midi Skater Dress

The swishy satin and delicate button front of this one gives it a very high end vibe that will feel really special to wear. Finish it with a pair of pearl earrings for a soft and vintage touch.

A block colour and fuss-free dress like Giovanna's not only looks great, but is super easy to style up in multiple ways. Try finishing yours with black accessories like the celebrity, or up the glamour with shiny gold sandals and dangly earrings. Jewel tones go well with most colours, and if you want to inject some pattern into your ensemble, you could opt for a printed bag or a cropped floral jacket.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸