Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too

This versatile staple is all you need for an effortless summer wardrobe

Image of Gillian Anderson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I've always thought a denim shirt was an underrated essential – then I saw Gillian Anderson's latest post and suddenly, it jumped straight to the top of my summer wishlist.

Answering that familiar seasonal question – what to wear in the heat, a denim dress feels like a summer must. Structured and flattering, they offer enough coverage for days when the sun’s out but the breeze hasn’t disappeared completely. And Gillian’s version (that's also well-loved by royalty) has just confirmed this, striking the perfect balance of effortlessly chic and wearable for almost any occasion. From running errands to warm-weather evenings out, this dress does it all.

Spotted wearing the piece in an Instagram post, Gillian is wearing the Marley denim midi dress by designer brand Gabriela Hearst. This exact dress has also been worn by the Princess of Wales back in 2020, so you know this is an enduring style of dress that you'll not only wear through this season but for years to come too.

It’s not the first time Gillian’s made a case for the shirt dress. Last week, she appeared on This Morning in a soft beige style that caught our attention. Together, the looks point to a clear message for curating the best summer capsule wardrobe: keep things simple, invest in well-cut, lightweight dresses that ensure you keep comfortable whilst looking your best.

Combining linen and cotton, Gillian's exact dress is made from a breathable denim blend. It features long sleeves and the most stylish a-line skirt shape, and a belted waist. To finish, she opts for silver and cork platform flip-flops, a classic combination that you can easily recreate from high street alternatives.

Shop Similar Denim Shirt Dresses & Sandals

Image of denim shirt dress
Dorothy Perkins Denim Belted Button Through Midi Dress

This denim midi dress is perfect for casual summer outings, or for laid-back evenings out. The belted waist creates a flattering, defined silhouette that makes it one of the best stylish dresses to hide a tummy, too.

Image of denim dress
Wash Lab Denim Long Sleeve Denim Maxi Shirtdress

With a straight up and down silhouette this maxi shirt dress has a workwear-inspired feel that's effortlessly chic. One thing to note is that its made from nonstretch denim dress so make sure you opt for the correct size.

Image of blue denim dress
Next Mid Denim 100% Cotton Midi Dress

If you prefer lighter wash denim, this midi-length dress is the perfect choice. It's made from pure cotton and features a press-stud fastening and an adjustable waist belt that will help cinch in your waist.

Image of denim dress
Nobody's Child Dark Wash Denim Graceland Midi Shirt Dress

A personal favourite, this denim dress could be styled all year round. The a-line skirt gently skims the body, creating a flattering silhouette, and the dark shade will pair with almost any colour. Try pairing with crimson red heeled sandals.

Image of sandals

Russell & Bromley Sunrise Flatform Espadrille Sandal

If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding and your search has ended on footwear, these sandals are the ultimate find. Their platform style means that you can wear these from day to night with ease.

Image of sandals
FitFlop Espadrille Metallic-Leather Flatform Toe-Post Sandals

If you're on the hunt for summer shoes to finish your warm-weather looks, these FitFlop sandals are a brilliant pick. They feature insole arch technology to ensure they are comfortable and supportive too.

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing this a-line dress from Gabriela Hearst back in September 2020 meeting with Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

