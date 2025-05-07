Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too

I've always thought a denim shirt was an underrated essential – then I saw Gillian Anderson's latest post and suddenly, it jumped straight to the top of my summer wishlist.

Answering that familiar seasonal question – what to wear in the heat, a denim dress feels like a summer must. Structured and flattering, they offer enough coverage for days when the sun’s out but the breeze hasn’t disappeared completely. And Gillian’s version (that's also well-loved by royalty) has just confirmed this, striking the perfect balance of effortlessly chic and wearable for almost any occasion. From running errands to warm-weather evenings out, this dress does it all.

Spotted wearing the piece in an Instagram post, Gillian is wearing the Marley denim midi dress by designer brand Gabriela Hearst. This exact dress has also been worn by the Princess of Wales back in 2020, so you know this is an enduring style of dress that you'll not only wear through this season but for years to come too.

It’s not the first time Gillian’s made a case for the shirt dress. Last week, she appeared on This Morning in a soft beige style that caught our attention. Together, the looks point to a clear message for curating the best summer capsule wardrobe: keep things simple, invest in well-cut, lightweight dresses that ensure you keep comfortable whilst looking your best.

Combining linen and cotton, Gillian's exact dress is made from a breathable denim blend. It features long sleeves and the most stylish a-line skirt shape, and a belted waist. To finish, she opts for silver and cork platform flip-flops, a classic combination that you can easily recreate from high street alternatives.

Shop Similar Denim Shirt Dresses & Sandals

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing this a-line dress from Gabriela Hearst back in September 2020 meeting with Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace.