Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too
This versatile staple is all you need for an effortless summer wardrobe
I've always thought a denim shirt was an underrated essential – then I saw Gillian Anderson's latest post and suddenly, it jumped straight to the top of my summer wishlist.
Answering that familiar seasonal question – what to wear in the heat, a denim dress feels like a summer must. Structured and flattering, they offer enough coverage for days when the sun’s out but the breeze hasn’t disappeared completely. And Gillian’s version (that's also well-loved by royalty) has just confirmed this, striking the perfect balance of effortlessly chic and wearable for almost any occasion. From running errands to warm-weather evenings out, this dress does it all.
Spotted wearing the piece in an Instagram post, Gillian is wearing the Marley denim midi dress by designer brand Gabriela Hearst. This exact dress has also been worn by the Princess of Wales back in 2020, so you know this is an enduring style of dress that you'll not only wear through this season but for years to come too.
A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)
A photo posted by on
It’s not the first time Gillian’s made a case for the shirt dress. Last week, she appeared on This Morning in a soft beige style that caught our attention. Together, the looks point to a clear message for curating the best summer capsule wardrobe: keep things simple, invest in well-cut, lightweight dresses that ensure you keep comfortable whilst looking your best.
Combining linen and cotton, Gillian's exact dress is made from a breathable denim blend. It features long sleeves and the most stylish a-line skirt shape, and a belted waist. To finish, she opts for silver and cork platform flip-flops, a classic combination that you can easily recreate from high street alternatives.
Shop Similar Denim Shirt Dresses & Sandals
This denim midi dress is perfect for casual summer outings, or for laid-back evenings out. The belted waist creates a flattering, defined silhouette that makes it one of the best stylish dresses to hide a tummy, too.
With a straight up and down silhouette this maxi shirt dress has a workwear-inspired feel that's effortlessly chic. One thing to note is that its made from nonstretch denim dress so make sure you opt for the correct size.
If you prefer lighter wash denim, this midi-length dress is the perfect choice. It's made from pure cotton and features a press-stud fastening and an adjustable waist belt that will help cinch in your waist.
A personal favourite, this denim dress could be styled all year round. The a-line skirt gently skims the body, creating a flattering silhouette, and the dark shade will pair with almost any colour. Try pairing with crimson red heeled sandals.
If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding and your search has ended on footwear, these sandals are the ultimate find. Their platform style means that you can wear these from day to night with ease.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Kate Middleton was spotted wearing this a-line dress from Gabriela Hearst back in September 2020 meeting with Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Amal Clooney's simple wardrobe staples make pulling together elegant outfits so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
-
Pink, white and animal print - Queen Mary shows how spring suits should be styled
The Queen of Denmark just made me re-think how I'm wearing tailoring this season as she mixed up colours and textures.
-
Amal Clooney's simple wardrobe staples make pulling together elegant outfits so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
-
Demi Moore confirms straight-leg jeans paired with Birkenstock Bostons is the best off-duty combination
This outfit formula is cool, on-trend, and extremely easy to recreate
-
Who wears a little black dress better than Kate Moss? No one – here's why it still reigns as the ultimate go-to
From special occasions to eveningwear, a classic LBD never fails to leave a lasting impression
-
I've always felt nervous to wear lace, but Sophie Raworth's elegant papaya orange maxi dress just convinced me to try it
The BBC presenter makes a strong case for the delicate fabric
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s chic look is a reminder that every wardrobe should include a pair of white jeans
The model styled her fresh white denim with understated separates for a timeless combination that's easy to recreate
-
Not sure what to wear to the airport? Pippa Middleton found comfort and style with her simple travel outfit
An incredibly stylish airport look
-
Now I know why I love this high street dress so much - it really reminds me of one of Carole Middleton's chicest looks
A floral midi is the answer to all your occasionwear dilemmas
-
There aren’t many 90s looks I’d be happy to see trending again, but Scarlett Johansson’s choker is a retro revival I'll be revisiting
The collar-style necklace is officially back from the wardrobe wilderness of the nineties and looking better than ever