Gillian Anderson's breezy shirt dress is the ultimate warm-weather staple, keeping you cool, comfortable, and effortlessly chic

If you're looking for simple yet effortlessly elegant outfit solutions for when temperatures soar, a utility-style shirt dress should be at the top of your agenda, and Gillian Anderson's recent appearance on This Morning saw her in the perfect style.

There are few things trickier than figuring out what to wear in the heat. The weather might be warm, but you still want to look put-together and elevated. However, finding chic but lightweight staples is essential. Enter the shirt dress. Classic and easy-to-wear, shirt dresses are the well and truly the hero of a summer capsule wardrobe.

Gillian Anderson's soft beige shirt dress is fresh, light, and has a relaxed fit that's exactly what you want when the sun comes out. Although her exact dress is an old favourite according to her stylist, Martha Ward, I've found some excellent high street alternatives that are just as good for the upcoming season.

Shop Similar Shirt Dresses & Accessories

Image of beige dress
Phase Eight Willow Utility Midi Dress

This versatile shirt dress has a flattering belt and a midi silhouette, making it the perfect find if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, thanks to the structured waist and A-line skirt.

Image of utility dress
Reiss Cotton Blend Utility Belted Midi Dress in Stone

Now reduced, this shirt dress has an hourglass silhouette that's made to complement your natural curves. It's also made from a soft cotton blend and features a belted waist, so it has added breathability. We'd suggest snapping this style up as sizes are limited.

Image of utility dress
CeCe Short Sleeve Cotton Midi Shirtdress

Made from 100% cotton, this short-sleeved shirt dress's natural fibres will keep you cool and comfortable when temperatures rise. Its fit and flare shape makes this style an extremely flattering choice, as its pleats gently skim past your middle.

Image of wedge heels
Russell & Bromley Blissford Flexible Wedge

If you're currently wondering what to wear to a wedding or are on the hunt for comfortable heels for your next holiday, we'd suggest these flexible wedges from Russell & Bromley. With a cross-cross strap and a cork-style wedge, these feel effortlessly on-trend and extremely luxurious.

Image of pendant necklace
Vivenne Westwood Jewellery Amaya Brass Faux-Pearl Necklace

This necklace features the iconic Vivenne Westood orb set on an oval pendant. It has has a handy adjustable length and a stylish brand tag at clasp. Wear solo or layer with other gold chains and play around with varying lengths necklaces to make an impact.

Image of gold bracelet
Missoma Molten Twisted Infinity Chain Bracelet

This gold chain bracelet that has a weighty feel and features interlocking organic-inspired links that will certainly make a statement. Wear alongside short sleeve dresses, t-shirts or blouses to add an elevated touch to your looks.

Gillian's shirt dress features a neat belted waist that cinches in at the middle, and a smart button-front. The wide collar and neckline make it perfect for showing off statement jewellery, and the soft beige colour means you can style it with just about anything in your current wardrobe.

She teams hers with neutral beige wedge heels, a delicate pendant necklace, and a thin gold chain link bracelet, elevating the dress perfectly. However, what's great about a versatile staple like this is that you could easily dress it down, too. Try pairing a similar style dress with your best white trainers, for example, or some fisherman sandals for a more relaxed daytime look.

