Pippa Middleton’s chic denim dress is a comfortable alternative to jeans – we'll be recreating this cool look throughout summer

When we aren't getting style inspiration from the Princess of Wales, we can always turn to her sister Pippa Middleton whose denim jean dress is ideal for the summer months.

When the weather heats up, forcing ourselves into a pair of jeans might not always be the most appealing - even if you've found the best jeans for your body type. Jeans might be easy to pair with any capsule wardrobe staples, like basic tees or a crisp white button down shirt, but what can you do when the heat makes denim difficult to wear? Cue Pippa's relaxed, chic denim dress.

We tend not to see her wear denim quite so much nowadays, but we're still drawing inspiration from this look in July 2011. She was photographed in London wearing a mid-wash denim mini dress from popular British clothing brand Whistles.

(Image credit: Photo by Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic via Getty)

Shop Denim Dresses

jcrew Seamed Denim Mini Dress in Rinse Wash $99.50 at J.Crew A denim dress that can be smartened up for work or made casual for outings with friends, this sleeveless style with tailored seam details is perfect. Anthropologie Aligne Effy Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Denim Midi Dress $165 at Anthropologie This elevated denim dress comes with flattering capped shoulder sleeves, a shirt collar, and - best of all - side pockets! GAP Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress $118 at GAP It's not hard to see why this soft cotton denim maxi dress from GAP is selling fast. It has a plethora of features creating a beautifully feminine and elegant style, the extra coverage is flattering and cooling too.

Her denim dress fell to just above the knee and was a skater style, with a fitted bodice and slightly flared skirt. There were handy pockets at the front, giving it a utility style feel and although the dress did button up right to the top of the crew neckline, Pippa left hers slightly open.

This made it a little more relaxed for wearing day-to-day in London, as well as lighter for such sunny July weather. Around the waist was a matching denim belt with a woven texture that secured in the centre with a silver-toned clasp. A belt of any description is a lovely accessory to add to dresses to give them a bit more shape and they can be incredibly flattering if you’re looking to accentuate your waist.

(Image credit: Photo by Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic via Getty)

Pippa didn’t need to add a jacket back in 2011, but a denim dress like hers is so easy to pop a coat or jacket over on cooler days. You could also wear a white shirt, T-shirt or long sleeved top underneath if your dress has a similar, sleeveless design, or add a knitted sweater vest or jumper over the top. Their many styling possibilities make denim dresses worth investing in - taking you right through summer and into the autumn and winter.

When it comes to accessories to put with a denim dress, you can go bold or neutral and both work equally well. Pippa Middleton’s denim dress looked fabulous with her Russell & Bromley wedges. They had a jute woven heel, with a tan upper and court shoe design. The stunning tan shade coordinated with her Modalu Pippa Medium Grab bag which she carried by the top handle.

(Image credit: Photo by Matrix/GC Images via Getty)

The light brown color of her bag and shoes contrasted nicely with the dress and kept the overall outfit very neutral. A pair of her best white trainers would also have worked here if she’d wanted to be a bit comfier and more casual.