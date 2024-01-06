32 ways to style a white shirt that prove why it’s a wardrobe staple

Wondering how to style a white shirt? Sometimes it’s the simplest pieces that work the hardest in our wardrobe and no item more so than the iconic white shirt. A staple for good reason, there are so many ways to wear a white shirt, from smart office-ready outfits to perfect party pairings.

The great thing about a white shirt is whether you already know the value of having one in your wardrobe or you’re looking to introduce it into your capsule wardrobe, there are always new and fresh ways to style it. And where better to draw inspiration from than a host of fashion-savvy savvy street-stylers who like to push the boundaries.

A wardrobe classic, often it's just about reimagining how we pair items together. Taking items out of their daily norms and repositioning them with unexpected combinations can help to give longevity to pieces that might be feeling stale and will stop you from splurging on full new looks on the regular - creating a cost-saving and a head-turning look in one.

32 ways to style a white shirt

1. Wear it to work

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white shirt is a key when building a great capsule wardrobe for work , as it can form the basis of many of your office appropriate outfits. Take this look as an example, paired with wide leg trousers , a simple white shirt looks smart and sophisticated.

2. Pair with bright colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white shirt creates the perfect base for embracing more bold colours so don’t be afraid to make an impact by pairing it with hyper bright tones. A bold coloured knit like this is an easy way to do so, or, try topping with a colourful blazer for a stylish look.

3. Add a statement skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to its simple nature and design, a white shirt works well with more statement pieces like this suede-printed midi skirt, as it offers a subtle base to build a look around. Finish with matching coloured accessories, like this influencer's chocolate brown tones, for a cohesive look.

4. Wear it with prints

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to create a statement look for your next event, a white shirt paired with clashing prints will ensure all eyes are on you and renders the clash workable. Take inspiration from this look and pair your white shirt with printed pieces from a similar colour palette for a look that feels co-ordinated yet exciting.

5. Layer under a dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to get more wear out of your favourite sleeveless dress, layering a white shirt underneath can create even more styling opportunities. A classic cut will give an instantly smarter feel, or, try a style with a statement collar for even more interest.

6. Dress down your sequins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With many of us choosing to make more sustainable choices when it comes to clothes shopping, you’ll undoubtedly be looking for ways to get more wear from your party pieces. This look is a great example of how to rework your sequins for a day look, by switching a party-ready top for a simple white shirt and sandals.

7. Try a high low cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a white shirt that offers extra coverage, a high-low style is a smart choice. Ideal for pairing with figure-hugging bottoms, like leggings, or if you want to minimise your bottom half, it’s longer at the back than the front to skim and will skim a silhouette for a relaxed but polished feel.

8. Add bold accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you already have a plethora of white shirt outfit ideas in your wardrobe rotation, you’ll most likely be looking for easy ways to refresh them. A change of accessories is a great way to do so with minimal effort so why not try a statement belt, or add layers of jewellery for an easy update.

9. Style with a sweater vest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve been looking for ideas for how to style a sweater vest , you need to introduce a white shirt into your wardrobe. Ideal for keeping cosy on days when a chunky knit is too much, the pairing of a white shirt and sweater vest is the perfect autumn outfit duo.

10. Perfect modest dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for an easy way to make your outfits more modest, a long-sleeved white shirt is a great addition. For extra coverage, it can be layered under everything from jumpsuits and dresses to your favourite cami top. The collar, plus the button frontage allows you to adjust the fit and coverage you desire.

11. Wear with denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this look two wardrobe staples combine to create an outfit that feels classic yet cool. While a white shirt will work well with your best straight leg jeans , we love the pairing of it with a 90s-inspired denim skirt for a nostalgic but directional look.

12. Be a frill seeker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cottagecore is a trend that often returns in the spring and summer months and we don’t see it going anywhere fast. If you’re wondering what is cottagecore , it revolves around rural-inspired pieces as well as delicate florals and light, sheer fabrics. Channel the trend in a ruffled white shirt and floral midi skirt or trousers for a soft look, then re-work with tailored separates for a smarter feel.

13. Try a striped style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a white shirt is eternally classic, simple stripe styles can also go just as far in your wardrobe. whether you opt for pinstripes, or an artistic stripe print or Meghan Markle’s signature shirt , the possibilities are endless.

14. Go for a sheer style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sheer shirt is ideal if you’re looking for something more evening-appropriate or want to give your look a softer, more feminine finish. If you’re wondering what to wear under your sheer shirt, try a crop top or form-fitted vest in the same shade as your shirt to ensure it’s unnoticeable.

15. Skip some buttons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a fashion-forward feel, you don’t need to button your shirt up from top to bottom. For warm summer days, this look is a great way to wear a white shirt. Simply leave your top and bottom buttons open for a stylish look, yet pair with a high-waisted skirt to ensure ample coverage as well.

16. Rework it as a shacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To get extra wear out of your white shirt, restyle it as a light jacket (or shacket ) on warm days. Working with everything from your best midi dresses to tailored separates, a smart white shirt is the perfect finishing layer for endless outfit combinations.

17. Try a cropped style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a modern take on the white shirt, why not go for a cropped style. Ideal for giving a more dressy but youthful feel, cropped styles pair great with high-waisted jeans but can also be glammed up with a flattering midi skirt and heels for evening events. They're ideal for petites too as they work proportionately better with your shape.

18. Wear with metallics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make your white shirt party-ready, pair it with high-shine metallics. A coated midi skirt like this, is one way to wear the trend, or try a white shirt with metallic trousers for the perfect birthday, New Year's or Christmas party outfit .

19. Keep it smart and simple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes when building an outfit its best to keep things classic so smart separates are the way to go. When selecting trousers to pair with your white shirt, think about the areas you want to highlight, a peg-leg shape like this is ideal for highlighting your waist while wide-leg trousers will elongate your frame.

20. Pair a shirt and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking to refresh your workwear wardrobe, switch your traditional white shirt and trousers for a white skirt and maxi skirt instead. To keep it professional, opt for a tailored style, like this pleated maxi skirt, and add a smart blazer to finish the look.

21. Go for a preppy look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a stylish look, tap into the preppy trend and pair your white shirt with school-inspired separates. A tartan blazer, smart trousers and your best loafers , will come together to create a chic academic-inspired look, ideal for wearing everywhere from the office to after-work drinks.

22. Try a statement collar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement collar can totally transform your outfit as this look proves. Wear with everything from under jumpers and cardigans to over a coat, like this street styler, to completely change your look from basic to brilliant.

23. Channel dark academia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve found yourself wondering what is dark academia style , then this look is a perfect example. Combining a vintage, gothic feel with preppy touches, it’s the ideal way to style a white shirt for a trend led feel.

24. Go for light linen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On hot sunny days, you want an outfit that feels light and breathable. A white linen shirt does just that while still offering both style and sophistication. For a more relaxed feel, roll your sleeves up, like this guest, or leave a few buttons open.

25. Add a three-piece suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trouser suits are big news at the moment, especially the 3-piece variety thanks to the recent resurgence of the waistcoat. For an easy way to style it, layer a white shirt underneath and finish with chunky brogues.

26. Leave it unbuttoned

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The combination of an unbuttoned white shirt and leather skirt is one of the best ways to style a white shirt if you want to achieve a more glamorous and sexy feel. Pair with a long necklace, or layer up multiple chains, to draw the eye downwards and add extra sparkle.

27. Go oversized

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a more relaxed take on the white shirt, an oversized style is the way to go. While traditional cotton fabrics are an easy option, you can also try an oversized satin or linen shirt for a softer feel that drapes more effortlessly.

28. Try a puff sleeve style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes you want an alternative to basic styles, so why not try a puff sleeve white shirt instead. These pair best with sleek, simple pieces like tailored trousers or sweater vests to ensure your shirt makes maximum impact without feeling fussy or overpowering.

29. Think pretty with cut outs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a more feminine take on the white shirt, a laser cut floral style will give a vintage ladylike edge. We love how this influencer has paired hers with a leather skirt to toughen up the look while the a-line shape still feels elegant.

30. Wear with neutral tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a white shirt works great with bright colours, it can also pair just as well with more muted neutral shades too. For a seamless look, follow this influencer's lead and pair with different tones of tan, cream and beige for a chic, minimalistic feel.

31. Master the tuck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are many different ways to tuck a white shirt into your skirt and trousers and all offer a different look. A loose full tuck, like this, is ideal for smart casual looks, while a tighter tuck will give a more formal feel. For an on-trend look, we love a half tuck, where the bottom of your shirt is unbuttoned and only half tucked into your trousers. Try different options and see what works best with your outfit.

32. Wear with high waist styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)