Affordable brands that exude the 'Quiet Luxury' trend

Quiet Luxury is one of the most talked about fashion trends right now. Categorized by a subtly wealthy aesthetic, it's all about looking expensive but it doesn't have to cost the earth to execute.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that affordable Quiet Luxury is a bit of an oxymoron. While the Stealth Wealth trend is about looking expensive, it's about doing so in a way that is reserved, devoid of monograms, labels and iconic prints that are deemed too shouty. A trend that came to the fore thanks to the television show Succession, Quiet Luxury is ideal if you're looking to streamline your wardrobe and create a sharp capsule wardrobe that will ensure you always look sophisticated and well put together.

Luxury, even when quiet can come with a hefty price tag, but thanks to the subtlety of the look, you can create the illusion of Stealth Wealth with some smart shopping choices. In order to get the Quiet Luxury look for less, look for key wardrobe items from straight-to-market brands in neutral colorways and classic cuts. This includes great blazers, wide leg pants, smart tops and shirts, and timeless straight leg jeans that give the impression of Quiet Luxury without breaking the bank.

Affordable Quiet Luxury Brands

When it comes to the best jeans for Quiet Luxury, or a sharp blazer that will add polish to any ensemble, you don't have to spend the earth. Our key advice for getting a Stealth Wealth look for less is concentrate on fabric and fit. Woven fabrics for pants and jackets will always look more expensive and tend to last longer than jersey fabrics. A good fit will also instantly elevate an item, so make friends with a local tailor and get items tweaked so they look as if they were made for you. This will help even your bargain purchases to look more polished.

1. H&M

Scandinavian clothing brand H&M is a great choice for key wardrobe staples. With a brilliant selection of basics, you can find plenty of classic cuts and neutral hues that will help you create a Quiet Luxury wardrobe for less. From Breton tops to chic wide leg pants, this affordable retailer also makes some fantastic blazers that will add instant polish to everything from an LBD to your best jeans.

H&M 3 Pack of T-shirts View at H&M RRP: $19.99 / £17.99 | Sold in a set of three, these wardrobe essential tees are ideal for an affordable Quiet Luxury look. Breton tops never go out of style keep the colors on these look bright and fresh, to ensure that they remain look expensive. H&M Striped Espadrille View at H&M RRP: $54.99 / £39.99 | If you want to dress like Kate Middleton, get yourself a pair of espadrilles stat. Kate, who has been spotted in this style of shoe on many occasions often wears a pair from Castaner, but these reflect the look for less perfectly. H&M Lyocell Blend Pants View at H&M RRP: $29.99 / £19.99 | A timeless pair of pants, Quiet Luxury is all about keeping things sharp but understated. A straight leg is flattering on all body types and this pair is crafted from lyocell for excellent breathability throughout the summer months.

2. Zara

If you're after the Quiet Luxury look for less then Spanish clothing brand Zara should certainly be on your hit list. Masters at taking the seasonal fashion trends and turning them into affordable and wearable pieces, Zara offers a fantastic mix of directional pieces and wardrobe classics. A strong contender for Quiet Luxury occasion wear, its blazers are the perfect outfit elevation tool, while the best Zara dresses are affordable, stylish and will help you nail this look.

Zara Double Breasted Blazer View at Zara RRP: $149 / £99.99 | Slightly more expensive than many items in this piece, buy a great blazer and it will last you for seasons to come. A great switch out for a trench coat during warmer weather, this beauty will add instant polish to any ensemble. Zara Striped Knit Sweater View at Zara RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | Quiet Luxury dressing is about exuding a level of expense without being showy and a monochromatic striped sweater is the perfect example of elegant dressing. This sporty basic can work with jeans, pants or skirts for casual wear. Zara Belted Shirt Dress View at Zara RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 | The best shirt dresses are a must for this style trend and this blue and white version with a tan leather belt is giving us serious designer vibes. Wearable for the office, this chic summer look will also work as a brunch outfit idea.

3. Gap

Know for its modern, never-dating basics, American clothing brand Gap is ideal for creating a solid, affordable base for a Quiet Luxury wardrobe. One of the best jeans brands, Gap does affordable denim that doesn't compromise on fit or style. The brand is also an ideal pitstop for laidback shirting and chic separates that will help nail a smart casual vibe.

Gap High Rise Ankle Jeans View at Gap RRP: $79.95 / £50 | When it comes to jeans for Quiet Luxury, a mid to dark blue pair of denims is a safe bet. Despite many types of jeans working for this look, a universally flattering wide leg, that skims the ankle will pair well with classic tees and blouses. Gap Organic Cotton Shirt View at Gap RRP: $59.95 (US only) | Crafted from 100% organic cotton, this denim shirt is a capsule wardrobe staple. Go double denim and wear done up and tucked into jeans, or use as a light layering piece, worn open over a t-shirt instead of a cotton sweater. Gap Softsuit Pleated Shorts View at RRP: $69.95 (US only) | Give your shorts a smart makeover with a longer line, tailored design. Khaki is a neutral hue that us perfect for evoking Quiet Luxury with a directional feel. Unmarked or branded, these shorts look expensive enough to nail the look.

4. The White Company

The White Company has a slightly higher price point than other brands in this list, but is a perfect choice for delivering Stealth Wealth style. Categorized by its love of classic silhouettes and tonal, neutral pieces, whether it's dresses or separates you're after, this British clothing brand screams Quiet Luxury. With a strong use of luxurious, natural fabrics, clothing from The White Company do not date, making it brilliant for investment pieces.