Affordable brands that exude the 'Quiet Luxury' trend
These affordable brands will help you nail the Quiet Luxury trend without breaking the bank
Quiet Luxury is one of the most talked about fashion trends right now. Categorized by a subtly wealthy aesthetic, it's all about looking expensive but it doesn't have to cost the earth to execute.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that affordable Quiet Luxury is a bit of an oxymoron. While the Stealth Wealth trend is about looking expensive, it's about doing so in a way that is reserved, devoid of monograms, labels and iconic prints that are deemed too shouty. A trend that came to the fore thanks to the television show Succession, Quiet Luxury is ideal if you're looking to streamline your wardrobe and create a sharp capsule wardrobe that will ensure you always look sophisticated and well put together.
Luxury, even when quiet can come with a hefty price tag, but thanks to the subtlety of the look, you can create the illusion of Stealth Wealth with some smart shopping choices. In order to get the Quiet Luxury look for less, look for key wardrobe items from straight-to-market brands in neutral colorways and classic cuts. This includes great blazers, wide leg pants, smart tops and shirts, and timeless straight leg jeans that give the impression of Quiet Luxury without breaking the bank.
Affordable Quiet Luxury Brands
When it comes to the best jeans for Quiet Luxury, or a sharp blazer that will add polish to any ensemble, you don't have to spend the earth. Our key advice for getting a Stealth Wealth look for less is concentrate on fabric and fit. Woven fabrics for pants and jackets will always look more expensive and tend to last longer than jersey fabrics. A good fit will also instantly elevate an item, so make friends with a local tailor and get items tweaked so they look as if they were made for you. This will help even your bargain purchases to look more polished.
1. H&M
Scandinavian clothing brand H&M is a great choice for key wardrobe staples. With a brilliant selection of basics, you can find plenty of classic cuts and neutral hues that will help you create a Quiet Luxury wardrobe for less. From Breton tops to chic wide leg pants, this affordable retailer also makes some fantastic blazers that will add instant polish to everything from an LBD to your best jeans.
RRP: $19.99 / £17.99 | Sold in a set of three, these wardrobe essential tees are ideal for an affordable Quiet Luxury look. Breton tops never go out of style keep the colors on these look bright and fresh, to ensure that they remain look expensive.
RRP: $54.99 / £39.99 | If you want to dress like Kate Middleton, get yourself a pair of espadrilles stat. Kate, who has been spotted in this style of shoe on many occasions often wears a pair from Castaner, but these reflect the look for less perfectly.
2. Zara
If you're after the Quiet Luxury look for less then Spanish clothing brand Zara should certainly be on your hit list. Masters at taking the seasonal fashion trends and turning them into affordable and wearable pieces, Zara offers a fantastic mix of directional pieces and wardrobe classics. A strong contender for Quiet Luxury occasion wear, its blazers are the perfect outfit elevation tool, while the best Zara dresses are affordable, stylish and will help you nail this look.
RRP: $149 / £99.99 | Slightly more expensive than many items in this piece, buy a great blazer and it will last you for seasons to come. A great switch out for a trench coat during warmer weather, this beauty will add instant polish to any ensemble.
RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | Quiet Luxury dressing is about exuding a level of expense without being showy and a monochromatic striped sweater is the perfect example of elegant dressing. This sporty basic can work with jeans, pants or skirts for casual wear.
RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 | The best shirt dresses are a must for this style trend and this blue and white version with a tan leather belt is giving us serious designer vibes. Wearable for the office, this chic summer look will also work as a brunch outfit idea.
3. Gap
Know for its modern, never-dating basics, American clothing brand Gap is ideal for creating a solid, affordable base for a Quiet Luxury wardrobe. One of the best jeans brands, Gap does affordable denim that doesn't compromise on fit or style. The brand is also an ideal pitstop for laidback shirting and chic separates that will help nail a smart casual vibe.
RRP: $79.95 / £50 | When it comes to jeans for Quiet Luxury, a mid to dark blue pair of denims is a safe bet. Despite many types of jeans working for this look, a universally flattering wide leg, that skims the ankle will pair well with classic tees and blouses.
RRP: $59.95 (US only) | Crafted from 100% organic cotton, this denim shirt is a capsule wardrobe staple. Go double denim and wear done up and tucked into jeans, or use as a light layering piece, worn open over a t-shirt instead of a cotton sweater.
4. The White Company
The White Company has a slightly higher price point than other brands in this list, but is a perfect choice for delivering Stealth Wealth style. Categorized by its love of classic silhouettes and tonal, neutral pieces, whether it's dresses or separates you're after, this British clothing brand screams Quiet Luxury. With a strong use of luxurious, natural fabrics, clothing from The White Company do not date, making it brilliant for investment pieces.
RRP: $159 / £110 | Never underestimate the importance of good fabric and this linen rich dress will have good breathability when wondering what to wear in the heat. The simple but smart silhouette and dark hue is ideal for giving off Quiet Luxury.
RRP: $139 / £98 | With a preppy feel, this organic cotton cardigan uses a block color center panel to elongate your silhouette. The combination of classic hues will work all year round, pairing well with other neutrals for a truly elegant look.
RRP: $98 / £69 | Giving us all the feels of Loewe basket bag - one of our favorite summer designer bags, this iteration is far less showy but no less chic and idea for a Quiet Luxury handbag. Devoid of any monograms, this bag has plenty of room for all your essentials.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
