Sharon Stone ushers back in an era of Quiet Luxury in an olive silk dress and metallic accessories

Looking resplendent in olive green silk, Sharon Stone was snapped attending the Max Mara 2026 resort show in Italy last week. Dressed appropriately in the Italian fashion brand, the star's Max Mara dress featured elegant batwing sleeves, a maxi skirt and a delicate cowl back for a chic Quiet Luxury look.

Attending the show alongside fellow A-listers, including Gwyneth Paltrow and model Alexa Chung, the actress appeared relaxed in her bias cut ensemble that she styled with oversized sunglasses, a mini gold top-handle bag and metallic pointed slingbacks with a small heel, one of the big shoe trends of 2025.

Posing during golden hour, the fading sunlight helped to show off the lustre of the material, and the chic look was a masterclass in how to dress simply but stylishly, as the dress gently skimmed the star's frame, with a defined waist section to ensure a well-balanced, hourglass finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ivan Romano)

Sharon Stone dazzles in silk dress from Italian fashion brand Max Mara

In a look devoid of jewellery, Sharon Stone allowed her dress to bring the sparkle. Despite there being no sequins in sight, the silky fabric was an ideal choice for reflecting the sunlight, creating an extremely glamorous finish. To further make up for the lack of twinkle, the star's metallic accessories ensured she still dazzled alongside fellow guests.

Get the look

Thanks to the light reflecting fabric, Sharon Stone's Max Mara ensemble appeared to dance between a host of different hues. Sometimes looking olive, other times a golden mustard tone, the striking outfit was an excellent summer dress choice for the formal occasion.

The almost neutral hue was an elegant jewel tone, and one that works in both summer and winter months, making it a versatile buy. With mocha mousse and soft browns, a big spring/summer fashion trend for 2025, this equally earthy hue feels like a natural progression as we move through the seasons.

Completing her look with some standout accessories, while the metallic hue gave them an edge, they all still had a Quiet Luxury air to them, nodding to trends, but still delivering a powerfully elegant, vintage aesthetic that rendered each piece totally timeless.

Max Mara Oversized Sunglasses £150.50 at Shade Station A near enough exact match for Sharon Stone's sunnies, this oversized pair tap into the sunglasses trends of 2025. With a cut-out detail at the side for added interest, the neutral coloured frame ensures these will go with everything and won't date. Better still, they're on sale right now. Aspinal of London Mini Mayfair Bag £595 at Aspinal of London One of the best affordable handbag brands, Aspinal of London, is worn by celebrities and Royalty, with even Kate Middleton a fan of the Mayfair bag shape. This mini top-handle bag in a luxurious gold fabrication is high shine and perfect for special occasions. Thanks to the metallic hue, it will work in all seasons. AJVANI Low Heel 50s Slingback Buckle Pointed Open Back Shoes £31.99 at Amazon Low heels have found their way back into fashion and our feet are grateful for it. Bringing all the glamour of evening wear footwear but without the pain, this pair can be worn all year through, thanks to the gold colouring. Available in 27 colourways, if you like this 50s silhouette, stock up.

Bias cuts are not the easiest to wear, despite the gentle glide of the fabric, and they do have a tendency to sit on curves, so for the smoothest of silhouettes, make sure to invest in some of the best shapewear for contouring.

The cowl design was an unusual but beautiful design detail, with a higher neck at the front and a more playful look at the back, ensuring this dress was fashion magic from all angles. Featuring a fitted waistline, which made the dress appear as a two-piece, helped to make sure that Sharon's shape was not lost in this number, despite the floaty style.

Opting for striking metallic accessories, the actress's neat top-handle bag is bang on trend for the current season. Small enough for the essentials and perfect for teaming with special occasion wear, such as the best wedding guest dresses.

Completing her outfit with low-key kitten heels and a pair of striking oversized sunglasses, Stone also appeared in a stylish sunhat at some point in the evening, shading her face from the Italian sun, most appropriate for the warm weather.

Bringing back a Quiet Luxury feel, something Italian clothing brand, Max Mara is well regarded for, Sharon Stone signalled an end to the maximalist trends of the summer for something altogether more refined and elegant. Focusing on the small details rather than bold statement items makes this a timeless look that can be enjoyed for years to come.