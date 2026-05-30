Gillian Anderson's pared-back outfit is a masterclass in timeless, monochrome dressing, as she steps out in this elegant ME+EM dress
Cream and black go hand in hand
As temperatures creep up, one sure-fire way to guarantee your summer outfits keep you looking and feeling cool is a monochrome look. Gillian Anderson looked timelessly elegant in a cream maxi dress from ME+EM as she stepped out during the Cannes Film Festival. The British clothing brand has become a go-to for the actress, who is often spotted in its stylish designs.
The polished fit and flare dress featured a stylish black piping detail, which added an edge to the feminine fit and also tied in her black accessories, creating an elegant and cohesive look. Wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses and matching black strappy sandals, the actress carried her essentials in a black leather woven Arsenal bag from luxury leather goods brand Delvaux.
If you're wondering what pieces to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, neutral tones such as cream, white, beige and camel are an excellent jumping off point, as they work when paired with most other colours or even together. White jeans outfits are a prime example of how tonal dressing can create a seamless and stylish outfit that looks more expensive than the price tag.
CREAM AND BLACK ARE A TIMELESS COMBINATION
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EXACT MATCH
Made from breathable linen, this lightweight dress is the perfect choice for your next holiday outfit idea - add black sandals like Gillian.
EXACT MATCH
Made from a mix of acetate and metal, these oversized square sunglasses are suprisingly light, making them perfect for afternoons in the sun.
EXACT MATCH
For a barely-there heeled sandal, no one does it better than Aquazurra. These two-part sandals have narrow straps that will make them feel featherweight.
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the best designer handbags, Katie Loxton's Nova handbag has just as much style at a snip.
For a twist on the chunky ring jewellery trend for 2026, try wearing one on your thumb instead of your fingers - just size up in your favourite style.
Gillian's pared-back style is a masterclass in timeless style worthy of a red carpet. Cream and black is a classic colour combination loved by stylists for its effortless elegance, and it's also a great base for creating stylish work outfits.
If you want to try the three colour rule, try adding a single colour to an otherwise monochrome outfit - a bold red clutch bag or striking shoes are a great way to add a splash of brights without going too bold.
Alternatively, adding accent pieces of jewellery is a great way to bring interest to even the most pared-back of looks. With a statement high neck on her ME+EM dress, Gillian has swapped necklaces for a pair of fine gold hoops, chunky gold rings and a paper clip bracelet that complement her look without overriding it, maintaining an elegant overall look that will work just as well on the red carpet as it will for a day in the office. Now, that's trés chic.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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