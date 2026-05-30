Gillian Anderson's pared-back outfit is a masterclass in timeless, monochrome dressing, as she steps out in this elegant ME+EM dress

As temperatures creep up, one sure-fire way to guarantee your summer outfits keep you looking and feeling cool is a monochrome look. Gillian Anderson looked timelessly elegant in a cream maxi dress from ME+EM as she stepped out during the Cannes Film Festival. The British clothing brand has become a go-to for the actress, who is often spotted in its stylish designs.

The polished fit and flare dress featured a stylish black piping detail, which added an edge to the feminine fit and also tied in her black accessories, creating an elegant and cohesive look. Wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses and matching black strappy sandals, the actress carried her essentials in a black leather woven Arsenal bag from luxury leather goods brand Delvaux.

If you're wondering what pieces to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, neutral tones such as cream, white, beige and camel are an excellent jumping off point, as they work when paired with most other colours or even together. White jeans outfits are a prime example of how tonal dressing can create a seamless and stylish outfit that looks more expensive than the price tag.

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CREAM AND BLACK ARE A TIMELESS COMBINATION

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Gillian's pared-back style is a masterclass in timeless style worthy of a red carpet. Cream and black is a classic colour combination loved by stylists for its effortless elegance, and it's also a great base for creating stylish work outfits.

If you want to try the three colour rule, try adding a single colour to an otherwise monochrome outfit - a bold red clutch bag or striking shoes are a great way to add a splash of brights without going too bold.

Alternatively, adding accent pieces of jewellery is a great way to bring interest to even the most pared-back of looks. With a statement high neck on her ME+EM dress, Gillian has swapped necklaces for a pair of fine gold hoops, chunky gold rings and a paper clip bracelet that complement her look without overriding it, maintaining an elegant overall look that will work just as well on the red carpet as it will for a day in the office. Now, that's trés chic.