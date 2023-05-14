We tried and tested the best Zara dresses for spring/summer - this is what we thought

Zara's dress collection in numbers Starting price point: $15.99 / £9.99

Size range: XS-XXL

Collection size: 1,285+

The best Zara dresses are an absolute summer staple. One quick scroll on the site will give you a multitude of beautiful pieces to choose from as the weather warms up, and all of them are bang on trend. But shopping online can be daunting, so if you want to know how the latest Zara dresses fit and what the quality is like, we headed into a Zara store and tried on the latest Zara dresses to find out.

The best dresses offer both comfort and style. But when you find a great piece that is also well within your budget, that is the cherry on top. The best Zara dresses deliver on this criteria, so it is no surprise that it has become a go-to destination for many when updating their wardrobe.

If you're already a fan of the best Zara jeans, you might be used to the brand's sizing which is listed from XS to XXL. Slightly less descriptive than traditional number sizing, there are some Zara sizing hacks that will help you to navigate how items might fit, but if you have no time to head into a store, we've done the hard bit for you, trying on the best Zara dresses of the season and giving you the down low on fit and fabrication.

How we tested the best Zara dresses

When trying on the best Zara dresses, there were several things we took into account to assess the retailer's collection. The first (and perhaps most important) factor is how each dress fit, whether it would work for different body types, and whether there is a large enough size range. Another key point is the quality of each piece and whether or not it is worth the price tag. On top of these two considerations, we also looked at how comfortable each dress is, how stylish it is, what it could be worn for, and how easily it would slot into our spring capsule wardrobe.

Our top 12 Zara dresses to invest in

1. Zara Satin Midi Slip Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 100% polyester Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous color + So versatile + Good size range Reasons to avoid - None, we love this!

A satin slip dress is a total wardrobe essential, particularly when you need a last-minute party outfit. We were immediately drawn to this light pink hue and open-back design. Extremely versatile, there are many ways to style a slip dress and this one is no exception. Ideal for styling with the best designer heels for more formal occasions, you can also keep it casual slipping it over a tee or under a sweater. Machine washable, it's easy to care for too.

What our tester said:

"I absolutely loved the fit of this dress, which is comfortable and slouchy but still flattering. I can already see the infinite number of styling possibilities here, as it will look just as good layered over a white tee and paired with the best white trainers as it will with a blazer and chunky boots for a more refined look. I opted for my usual size (Zara L) which provided the perfect fit, but there is definitely room to size down if you prefer a more body-conscious look. It has adjustable straps and felt pretty good quality considering how delicate the material is, so it is definitely worth the price tag for how much wear this will get."

2. Zara Denim Midi Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 100% cotton Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Style staple + Universally flattering + Trendy design Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

'90s fashion trends are firmly back on the agenda, and denim is one of our favorite ways to channel the look. Effortlessly cool, this long dress has a loose fit making it ideal for what to wear in the heat. Another simple slip silhouette, it's also ideal for packing for a beach vacation this summer as it will work as a beach cover-up over your swimsuit for a beach-to-bar look, just accessorize it with the best beach bags.

What our tester said:

"I'm always a huge fan of a denim dress so I immediately gravitated towards this dress in the Zara store. The material is just the right thickness that you can tell will last well but isn't too hot or heavy for spring outfit ideas. I was surprised to find that the length was a good fit despite the fact that I am petite, and I was able to adjust the straps to make it even shorter if necessary. I went for my usual size which fit fine, but it is a fairly loose-fitting dress so won't work for those who prefer dresses that provide more shape around the waist - although you could always add a slim waist belt. The fact that it has to be hand-washed does put me off slightly as I can see myself wearing this (and needing to wash it) fairly often in the summer months, but overall I think it's a great casual dress that taps into the latest denim trends too."

3. Zara Crochet Knit Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 Sizes: S-L Fabric: 72% cotton, 26% polyester, 2% polyamide Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable + On trend + Easy to style Reasons to avoid - Feels too thick for summer

If you're starting to build your new season wardrobe, you can't go wrong with crochet-style knits. This relaxed tank dress is in a neutral hue, but it will add some texture to any look with minimal effort. Ideal for office or picnic outfit ideas, it can be worn so many different ways. Channel the coastal cowgirl trend by styling with some brown cowboy boots, or go for a more boho style and team with a denim jacket and sandals.

What our tester said:

"I can see myself wearing this knitted dress over and over again this season. It is a gorgeous elevated basic that fitted me perfectly - not too loose, tight, or long. The tank style means that it is easily wearable for casual occasions, but it is another piece that can be dressed up with one of the best designer handbags for a more Stealth Wealth-inspired look. It is on the thicker side, meaning that it might not work on very hot days. However, for spring weather it couldn't be better. I also think it looks a lot more expensive than it is, which is always a huge plus."

4. Zara Fluid Neckline Long Knit Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 Sizes: S-L Fabric: 63% viscose, 37% polyamide Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very flattering + Comfortable occasion dress + Timeless Reasons to avoid - Small size range

Everyone needs a long black dress in their minimalist capsule wardrobe. This is a piece you will wear for years, so it pays to get one that fits beautifully. This cowl neck midi is definitely one of the best Zara dresses in terms of versatility, thanks to the leg slit and adjustable neckline. With an elegant open back, it is another Zara dress that has a premium finish and while it definitely could be worn as one of the best cocktail dresses, thanks to its low price tag, if you want to integrate it into your closet for smart casual outfit ideas, you can pair it with a blazer and boots too.

What our tester said:

"I was surprised at how much I loved this dress. I didn't expect much when I saw it on the hanger, but it fit so perfectly and I fell in love with the cowl neckline. It can be worn on or off the shoulder, so you can easily style it in multiple different ways for different events. The leg slit was just the right height that didn't make it unwearable for a petite frame, and I found it comfortable enough on the bust to wear without a bra. The stretchy material isn't as premium as a satin-style dress, but thanks to the black hue it doesn't ruin the look at all and the color keeps it looking elegant. If you need one Zara dress that is both comfortable and extremely flattering, this is it."

5. Zara Embroidered Midi Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $79.90 / £55.99 Sizes: XS-XL Fabric: 100% cotton Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Perfect fit + Can be worn on or off the shoulder + Ideal length for all heights Reasons to avoid - None, we love this!

Floral embroidery like this instantly makes any dress look more expensive, and we love the ruffled sleeves and pearlescent button details that make this a real standout piece. In a dark navy, it is less harsh than black, meaning it could even work for what to wear to a christening when styled right. Made from 100% cotton, it is light and breathable for all-day wear in the sunshine. Style with the best designer sunglasses and a crossbody bag for summer brunch dates.

What our tester said:

"This was probably the best Zara dress I tried on in terms of fit and style. It has a button up front that is slightly fiddly to get in and out of, but once on it hugs the body and bust perfectly. It was just the right length on me, but will also look gorgeous as a midi dress on those who are taller. I loved the fact that it is lined with a light cotton fabric that keeps it opaque but doesn't add any bulkiness, whilst the adjustable sleeves add multiple styling opportunities. If you do have a larger chest you may need to wear a bra with it, but the bust shape is comfortable and fairly supportive on its own. From birthday outfits to more formal events like wedding guest dresses, this is an affordable pick with a premium look that is also extremely flattering."

6. Zara Embroidered Linen Blend Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 72% cotton, 28% linen Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Light and breathable + Great neutral piece + Ideal for vacations Reasons to avoid - Not as shapely as other styles

Another summer staple, this white midi dress taps into boho summer styles. With a simple design and subtle front embroidery, it will easily slot into a summer closet and can be paired with any of the fashion color trends 2023. Made of a linen blend and with adjustable straps and a handy waist tie, it can be made tighter or looser depending on your preference.

Ideal for summer holidays, or lazy days in the sun, this pretty dress could be paired with a denim jacket for an instant summer feel, or given some added edge with a well-loved leather jacket. Due to the tie waist it is better finding something to wear over the dress, rather than trying to layer t-shirts etc underneath.

What our tester said:

"This is one of those dresses you can throw on and go to instantly look cool and put together. I loved the adjustable ties and how easy it was to change the fit under the bust, adding some shape to the look. However, on petites, it may be slightly too overwhelming as there is more fabric than in other styles I tried. I felt as though the skirt was slightly too long for me, so it might be one that you need to get shortened. Overall, I still thought it was a beautiful and high-quality dress that could easily be mistaken for a more premium offering."

7. Zara Ruffled Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $169 / £109 Sizes: XS-XL Fabric: 65% cotton, 35% polyester Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Limited edition + Ideal occasion dress Reasons to avoid - Pricey compared to other Zara dresses

One of Zara's more premium offerings, this maxi dress is one of the best Zara dresses for the months ahead. Coming in at a higher price than other dresses in the collection, this sleeveless dress features shoulder ruffles and a delicate embroidery design that has a truly luxe finish. Though it is probably too white for what to wear to a wedding, it will work beautifully for any other formal summer event where you want to look truly eye-catching.

What our tester said:

"I really didn't think this dress would work for me due to my height, however, I was very pleasantly surprised. The hem was a great maxi length for me and the fit was just how I wanted it to be around the bust - no bra necessary. The back has a hook and eye fastening as well as a tie, so it is tricky to get in and out of without help, but not impossible, and it did make it feel more secure. Despite the cutouts, I didn't find it too revealing, which is important for event dressing. It also felt high-quality thanks to the lining and well thought-out fastenings, so despite the price, I would say that it is well worth the investment."

8. Zara Printed Mini Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 100% polyester Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Flattering fit + Ideal for summer Reasons to avoid - None, we love this!

This mini dress has a wide-smocked elastic waist and flounced hem that works well with the semi-sheer fabric beautifully. Despite being one of the more budget picks on this list, it doesn't show. The geometric print and sea blue hue make this a real warm-weather staple, and the mini length will keep you cool when temperatures soar. Channel the shoe trends 2023 and pair with ballet flats or some strappy sandals for the beach.

What our tester said:

"Mini dresses have never been my thing, but I loved the print of this one so wanted to give it a go. This is another Zara dress that I was very pleasantly surprised by, mainly thanks to the stretchy waistband that creates a gorgeous skater shape. The tiered skirt and elasticated cuffs prevent the silhouette from becoming boxy without losing any comfort. The high neckline can be worn tied up or left loose depending on your preference, so there's the option to accessorize with necklaces or let the pattern do the talking. If you're after a mini dress that isn't too short and won't have you worrying about riding up throughout the day, I highly recommend this one."

9. Zara Cotton Midi Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 100% cotton Worth the price tag: Yes, if you're tall Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous color + Good size range + Ideal for weddings or smart occasions Reasons to avoid - Boxy fit may not suit everyone

This cornflower blue hue features a waist-nipping fit and flare silhouette, helping to create an hourglass silhouette. With a pleated waist and hidden zip fastening, it is easy to slip in and out of with no pesky buttons. The adjustable spaghetti straps can also be removed if you prefer a strapless look, or you could even cross over the straps at the back to add a unique detail. While an A-line shape is universally flattering, if you're not keen on strapless styles, you could easily layer a cropped cardigan over this dress, further highlighting the A-line and getting upper arm coverage in the process.

What our tester said:

"My favorite thing about this dress, aside from the gorgeous color, was the built-in pockets - something I wish every dress had. My usual size fit well around the bust, however, I would've preferred a slightly tighter waist to add more shape to my frame. If you want a more cinched look, you could add a waist belt over the middle seam to really highlight the area. This Zara dress was slightly too long for me given the wide skirt, however, I think it could still work if I was wearing chunky heels, or of course, have the hem taken up slightly. Although it didn't particularly work for me in terms of length, I still think it's worth the price tag if you're slightly taller or want a really full-skirted dress - this one is definitely a chic look for a summer wedding.

10. Zara Long Tiered Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $45.90 / £29.99 Sizes: S-L Fabric: 100% cotton Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great staple piece + Can wear year-round + Stretchy, adaptable fit Reasons to avoid - Too long for petites

This open-back maxi dress is a timeless piece, channeling the latest regency-core trend. With thin straps and a tiered, flowy skirt, it will work well with chunky sandals or some flip flops this season, but can easily be layered with a turtleneck and tights when planning ideas for later in the year. For this summer, wear some of the best anti-chafing shorts underneath to keep comfortable.

What our tester said:

"One of the best Zara dresses for year-round style, this was a flattering and practical dress, however, the open-back style means it can't be worn with a regular bra, so if you can't go bra-free, this might not be the style for you. It did have a maxi fit on me, but luckily, it cut off at just the right place to wear with flat shoes, without sweeping the pavement. Despite the small size range, it is stretchy and pretty loose fitting on the skirt, so sizing is a little more flexible. Coming in at a budget price, it is a timeless dress that will never go out of style, so well worth the investment."

11. Zara Printed Midi Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 100% OCS certified organically grown cotton Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Light and loose for summer + Easy to dress up or down + Not too long on petites Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

Made from 100% OCS certified organically grown cotton, this is a conscious choice as well as a stylish one. The best shirt dresses are both versatile and chic, which is why we firmly believe everybody should own at least one - and this is one of the best we've seen this year. Another floaty pick with a statement print, despite its lighter hue, it can be worn all year.

What our tester said:

"This is another style that I wouldn't usually reach for, but I'm so glad I did. I usually imagine dresses like this to look like a sack on me, but I loved how it had a relaxed style, without swallowing me. The cropped sleeves cut adds a little more structure to the look, whilst the option to unbutton it means it can easily be layered with a vest or tee underneath for versatility. An ideal length for petites, this is something I can see myself wearing day after day in super hot weather when you want to stay as cool as possible, or when trying to perfect how to dress simple but stylish."

12. Zara Semi-Sheer Knit Dress Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 Sizes: S-L Fabric: 79% polyamide, 21% polyester Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Suitable for day or night + Trendy color Reasons to avoid - Small size range

Silver is a huge trend this year, with metallic pants sitting at the top of every fashion editor's wishlist. But if you want something a little more wearable that still ticks the metallic box, this dress provides just that. Semi-sheer and in a classic tank cut, it is both simple and chic, as well as easily layer-able with t-shirts or knitwear. With a sporty feel, it can be worn from AM to PM with the right change of accessories.

What our tester said:

"I got my usual size in this, but I definitely should have sized down. Although the straight cut is comfortable, it doesn't do much for my figure if it's too baggy like this. However, I loved how comfortable this dress was, as well as the fact that it isn't at all see-through. Finding a dress that can transition seamlessly from day to night isn't easy without being slightly overdressed for one out of the two, but this dress can do it. It can also be worn with any type of bra which is an added bonus, just make sure to pack a statement necklace and some heels if you're going from desk to drinks. This is on the thinner side so perhaps not as high quality as some of the other best Zara dresses, but it is still a worthwhile investment if you want to purchase one dress to wear all summer long."

Zara dress collection - our verdict

Overall, we were very impressed with the best Zara dresses. Every single one has our seal of approval, largely down to the affordable prices and premium feel of each piece. Although there are some that didn't suit our personal fit preferences, every pick on this list is one that we would happily recommend for the season and we could see ourselves wearing on repeat this year.