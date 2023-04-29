How to wear the Coastal Cowgirl trend according to a style expert

Responsible for some of this season's hottest looks, the Coastal Cowgirl trend is just one of many stylish looks that can attribute its meteoric popularity to the microblogging site TikTok. Classified by its love of Western styling, but with a relaxed boho feel, this look is ideal for spring/summer and the festival circuit.

If you like to keep on top of the latest styles, then the Coastal Cowgirl trend should be on your list of aesthetics to explore this season. A combination of last year's Coastal Grandmother trend, mixed with boho style, this look pulls together practical, hardwearing elements such as cowboy boots and leather crossbody bags, with a softer feel such as floaty dresses and skirts, adding a more feminine finish to what can be quite a tough look.

The Coastal Cowgirl trend is one that is easy to replicate, and you may even have a number of pieces in your wardrobe that will work readily for this trend, making it cost-effective too, as it simply offers another way to reinvent seasonal staples. Ideal for smart-casual aesthetics, as Western boots give a relaxed feel to dressier items, there are no firm and fast rules here, just make sure to balance the practicality with a dose of pretty.

What is the Coastal Cowgirl trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this trend feels totally organic, driven forward by social media platforms such as TikTok, the origins of the Coastal Cowgirl trend were originally seeded on both the fall/winter 2022 and spring/summer 2023 runways, forming the start of this micro fashion trend.

Spotted at the likes of Chanel (2022) who paired classic boucle with cowboy boots, to Molly Goddard (spring/summer 2023), who showcased her romantic and frothy dresses with statement-toed cowboy boots, we also spotted cowboy hats playing a key styling role at American clothing brand Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 2023 show, creating a strong basis for this aesthetic.

How to style the Coastal Cowgirl trend

One that's easy to translate to straight-to-market brands, the Coastal Cowgirl trend is all about balancing classic cowgirl accessories, think boots, cowboy hats, crossbody bags, and suede belts. With softer elements such as floatier dresses, floral prints and muted hues. This mix-and-match aesthetic works well for smart casual outfit ideas, as it is very much about adding a more hardwearing element to dressier items.

Offering a new way to wear cowboy boots, this look is a great alternative for what to wear to a festival this summer as it feels celebratory and trend-driven, while the addition of boots and a sun-shielding hat adds a practical element that doesn't compromise on style.

Cowgirl boots and a dress

One of the hottest boot trends of the season, pair your cowboy boots with your best midi dresses to evoke the Coastal Cowgirl look. To embody this trend opt for floatier, feminine silhouettes, particularly trapeze or A-line shapes that play into that laid back feel. This style works with both long and short cowboy boots.

2. Cowgirl boots and a skirt

(opens in new tab) Ariat Stitched Cowboy Boots View at Ariat (opens in new tab) RRP: $269.95 / £260 | Coastal trends are often categorized by their neutral color palette, making this pair of cream cowboy boots with beige stitching an ideal candidate for the Coastal Cowgirl trend as it will pull your look together with ease. (opens in new tab) Wash Lab Denim Skirt View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) RRP: $128 / £112.13 | An excuse to roll out those denim skirt outfits, a jean skirt is not just part of the denim trends this season, but it's the perfect partner to Western style boots too. The relaxed A-line and light blue hue taps into coastal too. (opens in new tab) J.Crew Breton Stripe T-Shirt View at J.Crew (opens in new tab) RRP: $49.50 / £55 | We can't talk coastal trends without giving Breton tops a mention and this minimalist capsule wardrobe staple is the easiest way to make Western boots feel a little more 'by the sea'. Pairable with other navy and denim pieces too.

3. Cowgirl hat and jeans

If cowboy boots aren't causing your heart to flutter, you can inject the Coastal Cowgirl trend through other Western-inspired pieces. From cowboy hats to distinctly Western buckled belts, it's a good idea to build your look around one key Western piece, rather than injecting too many smaller cowgirl accessories which could create a conflicting ensemble.