How to wear metallic pants the grown up way

Learning how to wear metallic pants can seem daunting, but this new season trend is easier to style than you think. While it might feel a little 'young', metallic pants are wearable for all age groups. Styled with more polished pieces they offer a versatile and elevated look for day or evening.

A standout item for the season ahead, nailing how to wear metallic pants will help you switch up your spring outfit ideas. A key fashion trend for 2023, spotted at the likes of Tom Ford, metallic pants are a great way of bringing a touch of glamour to your look, offering a little more of a rock and roll feel to even the most pared-back looks.

Better still, metallic pants are wearable at all ages, and the final effect is really all about the cut of the pants themselves and what you pair them with. To make metallic pants a building block in your wardrobe, keep to a simple silhouette. A straight leg for example, will instantly feel more polished and tailored, allowing you to dress them up for the evening, or down for a relaxed, but directional feel.

How to style metallic pants

When it comes to how to style metallic pants, let your shiny bottoms take center stage and keep the rest of your look minimalist and neutral to avoid it being overwhelming. We put together four metallic pants outfits that will take you from day to evening.

1. How to wear metallic pants smartly

Add polish to a metallic pants outfit by adding more formal or tailored pieces to your look. Opting for slim-fitting silver pants, with an ankle-cropped hem ensures that your metallic pants will be sleek rather than overwhelming. Add a tailored blazer in a neutral block color, such as black or navy that can be layered over a fitted t-shirt or a crisp white shirt. Avoid adding layers of color to this look as you don't want to distract or clash with your bold bottoms.

This advice applies regardless of whether you opt for gold or silver pants, although silver is easier to create a more casual feel, while gold often feels dressier.

2. How to wear metallic pants casually

Looking for a more smart casual outfit idea for your metallic pants? You've come to the right place. Generally speaking, metallic pants are usually crafted from leather/faux leather, or are created using a slick denim coating. This means that you can treat them similarly to leather pants or your best jeans in terms of styling, dressing them down with ease.

To create a softer piece look to your best sweaters, t-shirts and hoodies to give high shine pants a more relaxed feel. Team this look with your best white trainers to continue the laidback vibe.

3. How to wear metallic pants for the evening

We're used to wearing a little sparkle for the best cocktail dresses, but what about switching out fancy frocks for metallic pants? Opt for the sleekest and most streamlined pair you can find and match the luxe fabrication with a statement blouse or silky top for a tactile look.

If you're usually a fan of tuxedos for women, then silver pants will work really well with a black tuxedo jacket and a simple black camisole for a party-ready ensemble. When it comes to footwear, do your best not to break up your look, as block colored footwear, particularly in a dark hue will contrast sharply with the lightness of the pants. Instead, opt for barely there strappy sandals, and keep your pants length long so your shoes just peep out.

4. How to style gold metallic pants

As a general rule, all of the above guides for silver pants can be applied to gold pants, although gold is often seen as more party-ready. Pairing gold with black will create a dramatic evening look, giving nods to both '80s and '90s fashion trends, and will translate easily from a spring capsule wardrobe to a fall/winter one. Gold pants teamed with white, will may your metallic gold pants more wearable for the daytime. Try half-tucking an oversized white shirt and adding a pair of leather slip on mules for a relaxed feel.