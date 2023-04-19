How to wear metallic pants the grown up way
A fashion editor explains how to style metallic pants for a chic and polished finish
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Learning how to wear metallic pants can seem daunting, but this new season trend is easier to style than you think. While it might feel a little 'young', metallic pants are wearable for all age groups. Styled with more polished pieces they offer a versatile and elevated look for day or evening.
A standout item for the season ahead, nailing how to wear metallic pants will help you switch up your spring outfit ideas. A key fashion trend for 2023, spotted at the likes of Tom Ford, metallic pants are a great way of bringing a touch of glamour to your look, offering a little more of a rock and roll feel to even the most pared-back looks.
Better still, metallic pants are wearable at all ages, and the final effect is really all about the cut of the pants themselves and what you pair them with. To make metallic pants a building block in your wardrobe, keep to a simple silhouette. A straight leg for example, will instantly feel more polished and tailored, allowing you to dress them up for the evening, or down for a relaxed, but directional feel.
How to style metallic pants
When it comes to how to style metallic pants, let your shiny bottoms take center stage and keep the rest of your look minimalist and neutral to avoid it being overwhelming. We put together four metallic pants outfits that will take you from day to evening.
1. How to wear metallic pants smartly
Add polish to a metallic pants outfit by adding more formal or tailored pieces to your look. Opting for slim-fitting silver pants, with an ankle-cropped hem ensures that your metallic pants will be sleek rather than overwhelming. Add a tailored blazer in a neutral block color, such as black or navy that can be layered over a fitted t-shirt or a crisp white shirt. Avoid adding layers of color to this look as you don't want to distract or clash with your bold bottoms.
This advice applies regardless of whether you opt for gold or silver pants, although silver is easier to create a more casual feel, while gold often feels dressier.
RRP: $98 (US only) | Stylishly silver, these high shine pants come from one of the best jeans brands, so you know the fit will be on point. Cut with a high waisted fit for a flattering cut, the ankle grazing hem is ideal for showing of your footwear. As the silver is light, mimic this brightness in your shoe choice to help lengthen your legs, as dark shoes will feel a little heavy and blocky.
RRP: $24.94 (US only) | A classic white t-shirt is the capsule wardrobe hero that allow statement pieces to truly sing. Laid back, timeless and understated, this super-soft V-neck will slip effortlessly under a blazer, but can also be paired with your metallic pants alone to essentially offer a calming effect. Other neutral hued t-shirts will do a similar job, so try black and khaki too.
RRP: $159.99 / £99.99 | The best blazers offer instant polish to any ensemble and to make metallic pants work in an over 50s capsule wardrobe, this pairing is dreamy. The structure of the jacket pairs nicely with the rigidity of the pants, but the simplicity of the blazer, coupled with its tailored fit instantly make a pair of metallic pants seem stylishly grown-up.
2. How to wear metallic pants casually
Looking for a more smart casual outfit idea for your metallic pants? You've come to the right place. Generally speaking, metallic pants are usually crafted from leather/faux leather, or are created using a slick denim coating. This means that you can treat them similarly to leather pants or your best jeans in terms of styling, dressing them down with ease.
To create a softer piece look to your best sweaters, t-shirts and hoodies to give high shine pants a more relaxed feel. Team this look with your best white trainers to continue the laidback vibe.
RRP: $6455 / £479 | If you've already got to grips with how to style leather pants, then it's time to up the ante. These silver pants, with a cropped kicked flare are ideal for a more relaxed feel. Pair with sneakers, or a heeled longer line ankle boot for a lengthened finish.
RRP: $159 / £129 | A cooling mix of linen and cotton, this breathable V-neck sweater is ideal for upcoming spring looks. The icy blue shade gives a nod to the fashion color trends 2023 and thanks to its lightness, is an easy switch out for white tees and knitwear.
RRP: $98 (US only) | White sneakers are a wardrobe essential and this J.Crew pair is ideal thanks to their lack of labels and branding, offering a really smooth finish. Tapping into the more sporty feel of a weekend look, these white sneakers will go with everything.
3. How to wear metallic pants for the evening
We're used to wearing a little sparkle for the best cocktail dresses, but what about switching out fancy frocks for metallic pants? Opt for the sleekest and most streamlined pair you can find and match the luxe fabrication with a statement blouse or silky top for a tactile look.
If you're usually a fan of tuxedos for women, then silver pants will work really well with a black tuxedo jacket and a simple black camisole for a party-ready ensemble. When it comes to footwear, do your best not to break up your look, as block colored footwear, particularly in a dark hue will contrast sharply with the lightness of the pants. Instead, opt for barely there strappy sandals, and keep your pants length long so your shoes just peep out.
RRP: $680 (US only) | Cut with your best high waisted jeans in mind, this pair have a slight bootcut for a figure balancing fit. The smooth metallic fabric gives these pants a glossy finish that is ideal for wearing on a night out. Add simple silver jewelry to finish.
RRP: $145 (US only) | The slightly cropped cut of this shirt helps to cinch you in at the waist and plays into the more fitted and tailored nature of the silver pants. The wrap over styling, coupled with the large side bow easily skims middles for a smooth look.
RRP: $160 / £159 | Beaded for an added touch of luxe, the cone block heel, couple with the ankle strap offer a good level of support for evening wear. The light colorway ensures these shoes remain discreet under your metallic pants, helping to elongate legs.
4. How to style gold metallic pants
As a general rule, all of the above guides for silver pants can be applied to gold pants, although gold is often seen as more party-ready. Pairing gold with black will create a dramatic evening look, giving nods to both '80s and '90s fashion trends, and will translate easily from a spring capsule wardrobe to a fall/winter one. Gold pants teamed with white, will may your metallic gold pants more wearable for the daytime. Try half-tucking an oversized white shirt and adding a pair of leather slip on mules for a relaxed feel.
RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 | These Zara metallic pants are selling fast, with the Zara silver pants (opens in new tab) expected to be stocked imminently. An ideal way to wear this new season trend on a budget, these boyfriend cut jeans have a slightly wide straight leg silhouette.
RRP: $68 (US only) | Soften the look of the boyfriend pants with a more frou-frou top. Trimmed in tulle, this trend-led fitted top will help to balance out the width of the pant legs. The exaggerated sleeve delivers a more feminine, dressed up feel.
RRP: $165 / £175 | While this outfit will work well with black stiletto heeled sandals, if you're after a comfortable flat, try a pair of the best loafers in black with gold detailing. Reflecting the pants with a chain and C charm, these Coach loafers are super versatile.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
Why stoic Princess Anne may find fulfilling her duties particularly hard this week
Princess Anne may struggle this week as it is revealed that the Royal Family is contending with an emotional anniversary on Friday
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Bad omen for King Charles's Coronation as historic event coincides with penumbral lunar eclipse?
The Coronation coincides with a lunar eclipse, which isn't the first time a huge incident in the Royal Family fell during an eclipse
By Aoife Hanna • Published