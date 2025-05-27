Want some subtle summer sparkle? Mel Schilling's all-white suit and silver drop earrings are the way to do it

While floaty and floral dresses might be our go-to summer staples for occasion-ready looks, Mel Schilling has proven that a tailored white suit and silver jewellery is a strong contender when it comes to warm-weather formal wear.

Rocking a tailored white suit covered in subtle, pinstripe sequins, this dazzling look expertly combined one of the best women's trouser suits with party-ready embellishment. Enhancing the look further, Mel opted for some statement drop earrings, that complemented the overall ensemble, giving it a finishing touch. While sequin outfits can often feel a little OTT, or better suited to the festive season, the white on white embellishment was a clever way of subtly adding a special finish to the wide-legged trousers.

Forgoing a blouse underneath, Mel let the trouser suit do the talking, giving this pinstripe two-piece a modern and directional feel. Looking gorgeous and joyous, laughing as she posed to camera, she finished her outfit off with a pair of pointed-toe heels and silver drop earrings that played into one of the biggest jewellery trends 2025.

EXACT MATCH Sandro Paris Sequinned Suit Jacket £439 at Sandro Paris Never underestimate the power of a good blazer. This single-breasted design with subtle sequin pinstripe is a gorgeous take on one of the biggest spring/summer 2025 fashion trends. A great alternative to the best tuxedos for women, this iteration offers the same level of luxe with added sparkle. EXACT MATCH Sandro Paris Sequin Suit Trousers £269 at Sandro Paris With a relaxed wide leg and high waist, these sequined trousers are an exact match to Mel's pair. Team them with heels and the matching blazer for a formal look, or dress them down with a plain white t-shirt and pair of your best white trainers. H&M Sequined Trousers £36 (was £64.99) at H&M If you want to go all out with some glittery sequins, this pair of cream suit trousers with all-over embellishment is a great choice. The tiny sequins make the look subtle, while the slouchy shape of the suit trousers keeps them from feeling too OTT.

Mango Asymmetrical Leather-effect Heeled Shoes £45.99 at Mango A pair of classic pumps is a must in any shoe capsule wardrobe, with them pairing effortlessly with power suits, midi and maxi dresses, and your favourite pair of jeans too. Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Linear Drop Earrings £16.70 (was £41.75) at Nordstrom These cubic zirconia earrings are so similar to Mel's, with a drop of shining jewels making these 14k-gold-plated earrings particularly eye-catching. To show off these jewels, opt for an up-do. &Other Stories Embellished Ballet Flats £125 at &Other Stories If heels aren't for you, this pair of studded ballet flats is an excellent way of adding a trending element to tailoring. The pared-back neutral hue makes them pairable with pretty much anything, ensuring you can get great wear out of this purchase.

If you're looking for a standout look when it comes to the summer season, this embellished white suit is ideal for occasionwear. While it won't work as a replacement for your best wedding guest dresses, unless the bride has specifically requested you to wear white, it's an excellent option if you want an elegant outfit as a bride for your engagement party, rehearsal dinner, or even the big day itself.

A two-piece offers a one-and-done outfit solution, but unlike dresses, if you're a different size on the top and bottom, you can more easily find the fit you're after. As with every suit or co-ord, double its cost-per-wear by wearing together and separately, to add a touch of sparkle to other outfits. Looking for a smart casual outfit this summer? Pair the blazer with a pair of directional light blue jeans for a dazzling finish, or team the trousers with a block colour or printed blouse.

Speaking about Mel's look, woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith said, "If you're looking to stand out from the crowd, opting for tailored separates with a subtle sparkle will certainly do the trick. I love that we're seeing an abundance of women's trousers suits this season, and this return should encourage you to swap out your favourite dresses for tailoring for all of your summer special occasions."

Boasting a wide-leg silhouette, with a front crease detail, the subtly pin-striped trousers are great for enhancing an hourglass silhouette and lengthening your legs in one. The wider hem, paired with a nipped-in waist, thanks to the single button closure, creates a curvaceous silhouette, while the crease draws the eye down your silhouette.

While Mel shunned wearing a top underneath the single-breasted jacket, for a more sultry finish, you could easily slip a fitted t-shirt, floaty blouse or silky camisole underneath for a more wearable finish.

Accessorising the final look with silver drop earrings, the statement sparkle added contrast to the tonal look. Paired with a tousled ponytail and expertly manicured, French Tip polished nails, this smart summer look is one we can't wait to try.