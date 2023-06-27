9 best 'Quiet Luxury' sunglasses according to style experts

The best Quiet Luxury sunglasses offer a final touch of elegance to summer ensembles. The latest piece in our wardrobe to be treated to this ever-growing lifestyle trend, Quiet Luxury is all about exuding subtle wealth through every part of our wardrobe. Devoid of overt branding, there are numerous sunglasses on the market this summer that slot nicely into this aesthetic.

When it comes to silhouette, there are no hard and fast rules for the best Quiet Luxury sunglasses, however sticking to classic frame styles such as aviators and cat-eyes will ensure that while you're still tapping into this season's eyeglasses trends, your look remains relatively timeless, making for a better investment.

9 of the best 'Quiet Luxury' sunglasses to invest in this summer

The best Quiet Luxury sunglasses are part of a growing group of subtly elegant accessories that are dominating our favorite looks right now. Often at a lower price point than Quiet Luxury bags, sunglasses don't have to be designer to exude a 'Rich Mom' aesthetic, and if you're looking for more affordable Quiet Luxury sunnies, then opt for black or tortoiseshell frames in classic shapes, as these will always look subtly wealthy.