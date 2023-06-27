9 best 'Quiet Luxury' sunglasses according to style experts
Finish your summer look off with the best 'Quiet Luxury' sunglasses
The best Quiet Luxury sunglasses offer a final touch of elegance to summer ensembles. The latest piece in our wardrobe to be treated to this ever-growing lifestyle trend, Quiet Luxury is all about exuding subtle wealth through every part of our wardrobe. Devoid of overt branding, there are numerous sunglasses on the market this summer that slot nicely into this aesthetic.
If you've embraced the Stealth Wealth trend then finishing your ensemble with the best Quiet Luxury sunglasses is a must. A style that is categorized by its ability to appear subtly rich, rather than dripping in branding, the latest sunglasses trends for 2023 were a real mix of statement styles and Quiet Luxury looks. To make this trend work for you, leave sunglasses that have heavy amounts of monogram or logo detail on the shelf and instead opt for styles that discreetly let others know that you're rocking the best designer sunglasses.
When it comes to silhouette, there are no hard and fast rules for the best Quiet Luxury sunglasses, however sticking to classic frame styles such as aviators and cat-eyes will ensure that while you're still tapping into this season's eyeglasses trends, your look remains relatively timeless, making for a better investment.
9 of the best 'Quiet Luxury' sunglasses to invest in this summer
The best Quiet Luxury sunglasses are part of a growing group of subtly elegant accessories that are dominating our favorite looks right now. Often at a lower price point than Quiet Luxury bags, sunglasses don't have to be designer to exude a 'Rich Mom' aesthetic, and if you're looking for more affordable Quiet Luxury sunnies, then opt for black or tortoiseshell frames in classic shapes, as these will always look subtly wealthy.
RRP: $360 / £324 | One of the world's biggest luxury labels, Chanel is the epitome of Quiet Luxury sunglasses. This brown framed pair is neutral enough to work with any outfit, taking you through the day with ease. The barely there branding seals the deal.
RRP: $440 / £300 | An aviator is one of many frame silhouettes that is worthwhile investing in, as this classic shape never goes out of style. Slightly more angular, in line with this season's trends, this designer pair of sunglasses features discreet, Quiet Luxury branding.
RRP: $433 / £315 | Slightly more branding than many Quiet Luxury sunglasses require, the gold Prada stamp is discreetly disguised amongst the tortoiseshell pattern. This square frame reflects the fashion trend for larger sunglasses that's dominating right now.
RRP: $475 / £325 | If the best Saint Laurent bags are out of reach, try another entry point to the French fashion brand. Designer sunglasses are often under $500/£500, so while they still require some saving, they deliver timeless elegance that will last.
RRP: $163 / £147 | Ray Ban's are a classic and you don't get much more Quiet Luxury than its Wayfarers. A timeless design, this style of sunglasses is instantly recognizable to those who know their eyewear brands and they will never go out of style.
RRP: $280 / £220 | When it comes to the best Quiet Luxury sunglasses, it's all about the subtle details and if you're savvy when it comes to British designer brands, you'll recognize Mulberry's discreet but iconic tree emblem instantly. That's Stealth Wealth.
RRP: $619 / £404 | If Barbiecore pink feels too girly, give a nod to the return of rosy hues to the runway with this blush pair of sunnies. Utterly elegant, they're the perfect pair of Quiet Luxury sunglasses, pairing effortlessly with Stealth Wealth occasionwear.
RRP: $240 / £205 | Tinted lenses are a big summer fashion trend when it comes to the hottest sunnies and this metal framed design with forest green lenses taps into the neutral and earthy fashion color trends that are popular right now too.
RRP: $430 / £189 | IYKYK, the subtle T detail that stretches from the front of the frame onto the sunglasses arm is the only giveaway that these are Tom Ford designer sunglasses. A classic silhouette, these are perfect for adding to a minimalist capsule wardrobe.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
