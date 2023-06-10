Summer fashion trends 2023: The 6 styles you actually need to know about

As the weather finally heats up, it's time to shop the summer fashion trends 2023. The speediest way to update your wardrobe, there is something for every taste and style for the months ahead.

The summer fashion trends 2023 offer the opportunity to refresh your look and while there are heaps of micro and main fashion trends emerging, you'll want to choose your new looks wisely so you make the best investments.

The latest summer fashion trends are a combination of ideas spotted across the New York, London, Milan and Paris runway shows last September, alongside trending ideas influenced by film, television and social media. From new fashion color trends to experimental silhouettes, as well as reworking of key eras there is something for everyone this summer. We've whittled down literally dozens of style ideas to six key summer fashion trends that we think are worth shopping right now.

6 summer fashion trends 2023

Want some help with summer outfit ideas? When it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe you'll want to underpin with some classic basics before injecting the summer fashion trends 2023 to give your look a directional feel. With so many items to choose from we compiled six summer style trends that we really think are worth shouting about.

1. Quiet Luxury

summer fashion trends 2023: Max Mara, Rejina Pyo, Tod's (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiet Luxury is one of the biggest summer fashion trends for 2023 came to the fore thanks to TV show Succession rather than the runway, although shows in all four major fashion cities subtly hinted at Stealth Wealth trends through an embracement of '90s minimalism. Set to outlast the summer, this summer trend is not only good for right now, it is a fantastic investment for future season's too, as many of the pieces will slot effortlessly into a minimalist capsule wardrobe too.

Categorized by outfits devoid of obvious branding and showy monograms, Quiet Luxury instead favors classic cuts that look and feel expensive. Brands such as Max Mara, Rejina Pyo, Dries Van Noten, and The Row indirectly championed this trend through their elegant and muted collections of tailored separates and timeless dresses during the September shows, and while this aesthetic is about appearing expensive without being showy, you don't have to spend designer money to get the hottest trend of the summer.

Opt for tailored silhouettes, such as blazers and wide-leg pants, or mid to dark wash jeans that exude Quiet Luxury. You can also speak to a local tailor about getting cheaper items adapted so they fit like a glove, which will instantly elevate them.

2. Perfectly Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the hottest color trends of 2023 pinks of all shades remain a key commodity of the summer season. From fuchsia hues and Barbiecore hot pinks to dusty and pastel tones, this feminine hue has been in fashion for some time, and thanks to the release of the Barbie film this summer it shows no sign of slowing down.

Embraced on the runways by the likes of Luisa Spagnoli, Alberta Ferretti, Marco Rambaldi, Fendi and Versace, there were pink iterations of every silhouette. From the best pink dresses to chic pink pant suits that will help you nail how to dress like Kate Middleton. Workable for day or evening this is the hue to slip into your summer wardrobe.

3. Denim

summer fashion trends 2023 from Masha Popova, Chloe, Burberry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every season has its fair share of denim trends, and for summer 2023 designers embraced jean fabric across a range of silhouettes and styles. From '90s-inspired baggy jeans to denim skirts and outerwear, denim has been given a new lease of life for the summer months.

Your best jeans will always have a place in your wardrobe but when it comes to summer trends, breathe new life into this classic fabric with some more unexpected silhouettes. From denim handbags to bustier tops and strappy dresses, runway shows from Stella McCartney, Givenchy, and Acne invited us to rethink an old favorite. Mix and match core denim basics with more directional pieces for a great smart casual outfit idea.

Levi's Denim Overalls View at Anthropologie RRP: $138 / £120 | Overalls have gone from being DIY to a fashion favorite and you can't go wrong with jeans brand Levi's. These relaxed overalls are easy to style with a Breton t-shirt, or try a more dressed up feel by pairing over a full sleeved blouse. J.Crew Slouchy Dad Jeans View at J.Crew RRP: $148 / £165 | If you've just got used to mom jeans, there is a new denim style in town. For the summer fashion trends 2023, the dad jeans, a more relaxed straight leg cut has made itself known. Pair with fitted tops to help balance the fullness. Zara Denim Blazer View at Zara RRP: $79.90 / £55.99 | Add polish to your denim wardrobe with a denim blazer. Taking style notes from the best tuxedos for women, we love the deep V collar in this cool but casual piece. Go double denim and team it with your best skinny jeans.

4. '90s grunge

summer fashion trends 2023: Givenchy, Burberry, Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Getty Images)

'90s fashion trends underpin many of this summer's key looks, including numerous denim pieces and the Stealth Wealth aesthetic. A tale of two halves, the grunge aesthetic covers off both casual wear and smarter pieces with added edge.

Thanks to the likes of Bottega Veneta, Simone Rocha and Ralph Lauren, '90s grunge got a summer fashion make over, so say hello to a high low mix of tulles skirts teamed with Dr Martens and checked shirts teamed with cargo pants. If the punk rebirth hits a little close to home and you're still getting over wearing the first time round, embrace a more minimalistic approach. The return of the '90s to the runway also ushered back in layered vest tops, tailored wide leg pants, and some chic blazer co-ords for sartorial sophistication that will take you from AM to PM with ease.

Dr Martens 1460 Smooth Lace Up View at Dr Martens RRP: $170 / £159 | You can't talk grunge without talking about Dr Martens and this boot has stomped its way into the mainstream. The classic lace-up style has enjoyed a resurgence in recent seasons that shows no signs of dissippaiting any time soon. Madewell Plaid Button Down Shirt View at Madewell RRP: $94 / £89 | A timeless buy, a plaid shirt is super versatile for the months ahead. Styled with leather pants or distressed jeans and it instantly feels more edgy. Paired later in the year over a roll neck and you've got a great fall ensemble for weekends. Raey Cotton Blend Slip Dress View at Matches RRP: $135 / £95 | Slip dresses are key to the '90s minimalist aesthetic and paired with a well loved leather jacket and stompy boots and this piece can turn on its grunge charm with ease too. The cotton blend makes it breathable for the summer.

5. Metallics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look more associated with the holiday season than summer fashion trends, metallic hues are actually perfect for summer events. While trending metallic pants - spotted at the likes of Isabel Marant, offer the opportunity to bring this high shine look into the day, a touch of sparkle is ideal for the best wedding guest dresses. From silky silver slip dresses, to fully embellished gowns, or delicately trimmed cuffs and collars, how invested you wanted to be in this look is up to you, but don't miss out on the opportunity to sparkle this summer.

While this is a summer fashion trend for 2023, any high-shine or glitzy pieces you invest in now can certainly be carried through to winter events and holiday parties too.

6. Lavender

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Named WGSN's Color of the Year 2023, lavender was destined for big things this summer and the color forecasting hasn't disappointed. Spotted on the runway at Coach, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, and Adam Lippes, hazy purple hues is the pastel shade to be wearing this summer. Ideal for what to wear with white jeans, lavender also teams well with navy and other neutral hues.

While lavender is certainly ideal for wedding guest looks as it delivers a soft and romantic feel, it's a hue that also works well styled with jeans to give your favorite denim a new season refresh.

And while lavender is very much the focus of this trend, other purple tones were big on the runway, so if the pastel shade is a little too low key for you, you can embrace purple overall and there is plenty around.