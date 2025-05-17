Trinny Woodall’s take on a white shirt and blue jeans proves this classic combination always looks chic
She used modern shapes to give this failsafe look a fresh new spin
I’m all for trying out the latest looks and making a fashion statement, but I’m also a firm believer that sometimes keeping things a little more simple and classic can look just as (if not more) chic than the fresh new spring/summer fashion trends.
My wardrobe is filled with bold pieces, but I will most often find myself grabbing pared-back style staples that I can easily pop on to feel put together and ready for the day - and all with minimal effort. It seems that Trinny Woodall feels the same way, as she recently shared some of her latest purchases on Instagram and looked amazing in a fresh new take on a forever-fashionable white shirt and jeans outfit.
The celebrity kept things simple with a button-down cotton top and a pair of high-waisted jeans, which she finished with a chunky pair of her best white trainers and an understated gold bangle. While it may not sound ground-breaking, the cropped length of the short-sleeved shirt and wide leg fit of the denim felt fresh and fun, and all while being easy to wear and looking completely timeless.
The best bit? Both items are from Zara (yes really!) and each piece will get you change from £40. So what are you waiting for? I’ve rounded up her exact pieces, as well as some similar style staples below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
The boxy shape and crisp feel of this white shirt give it a high-low feel that will work equally well for a day at the office or a low-key weekend. Wear with minimal jewels for a fuss-free finish.
Exact Match
The high waist and wide leg shape on these jeans will flatter in all the right places to create a taller and more streamlined looking silhouette. Wear with trainers like the star, or finish with heeled espadrilles.
Trinny loves Russell & Bromley trainers, but these chunky-soled pumps will add a little extra height for less money, making them a winner to wear with wider leg trousers or longer dresses.
Shop More Shirts and Jeans
If you love the look but you're not feeling very tummy confident, you might be unsure about wearing a cropped length shirt like Trinny’s, but you really don’t need to worry. When teamed with a pair of high-cut jeans like the star, you won’t risk flashing any flesh, or you could always try wearing it over a fitted white vest for even more modesty.
The short length white shirt will work well with printed skirts or a pair of leopard print trousers too – it’s a back-to-basics staple that will magically always manage to elevate your outfit
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
