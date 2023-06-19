12 of the best 'Quiet Luxury' shoes that deliver subtle elegance for all occasions
A fashion editor rounds up the best Quiet Luxury shoes to add sophistication to every look
The best Quiet Luxury shoes will add instant elegance to any ensemble. Categorized but subtle, understated pieces, as with the rest of the Quiet Luxury trend, while this is an overarching theme of the season, the pieces that work for this look won't date. Ensuring the best Quiet Luxury shoes are also a great investment.
This season's best Quiet Luxury shoes are must for any wardrobe, with footwear that can work across occasions. Part of a group of Stealth Wealth trends, this particular aesthetic is all about looking quietly expensive and is largely devoid of monogram or overt logo detailing and relies on quality fabrics, neutral colors and the idea of 'if you know you know'. This is a trend that doesn't shout about how expensive your fashion buys are, they just quietly look like they're worth every penny.
One of the biggest summer fashion trends 2023, there is a barely an area of fashion that has not been treated to a Quiet Luxury glow up, with everything from the best Quiet Luxury handbags to the best Quiet Luxury jeans being big hits with the fashion crowd. When it comes to Quiet Luxury shoes, styles are relatively classic across all silhouettes, but hone in on the details, sleek leather, or top quality faux leather will ensure your footwear looks elegant at all times.
Best Quiet Luxury shoes
The best Quiet Luxury shoes will ensure that every part of your outfit is well thought through and sleek. While there are no specific rules, adopting a neutral palette of black or tan footwear will automatically add a feeling of luxe that perfectly exudes the aesthetic.
Inject Quiet Luxury shoes into every aspect of your day to day, although this look is extremely suited to Stealth Wealth occasionwear ensembles for upcoming weddings and Christenings. To give it a more day-to-day feel, investigate the Rich Mom trend, another avenue within this Quiet Luxury sphere that has a much more relaxed but polished feel. Generally speaking, this trend is easiest to put together with designer clothing but it is possible to create Quiet Luxury on a budget with some clever shopping.
RRP: $185 / £150 | The best white trainers are ideal for Quiet Luxury shoes, thanks to their subtle style. To make the most of this trend, keep your shoes looking sharp, with box fresh styles best for this aesthetic. Alternatively, learn how to clean white shoes to keep your favorites looking stylishly wealthy for longer.
RRP: $265 / £180 | If you want to learn how to dress like Kate Middleton, a master at the Quiet Luxury trend, then these Castaner espadrilles need a spot in your shoedrobe. Always on trend when it comes to the summer, a wedged espadrille is the perfect pairing for nearly all best wedding guest dresses.
RRP: $895 / £630 | The best loafers are something of a capsule wardrobe staple and as such make some of the best Quiet Luxury shoes. This sleek leather pair feature stylish hardware on the front for an extra feeling of luxe, but stay fairly understated, although are instantly recognizable to those in the know.
RRP: $210 / £195 | A sleek pair of boots is ideal for this aesthetic, and while they don't have to be designer, you should look out for the best quality leather or faux leather styles you can afford. Look for smooth fabric and a classic cut that will pair well with everything from jeans to dresses for maximum versatility.
RRP: $159 / £99 | Dressy flats are the ideal alternative to heels and a pair of ballet pumps fulfills this brief perfectly. With a bowed front and smooth suede fabrication, this pair of easy-to-style flats will always have a home in your closet. Available in a host of colorways, neutral hues fit the Quiet Luxury shoe trend best.
RRP: $830 / £650 | Runway-worthy these thick strapped leather sandals not only offer plenty of support, they're stylish too. Ideal for pairing with more tailored pieces for summer outfits for work, these can double up for more smart casual outfit ideas making them ideal for what to pack for a beach vacation.
RRP: $845 / £720.69 | Regarded as some of the best designer heels, Christian Louboutin are on the cusp of Quiet Luxury. This iconic design is instantly recognizable to those that know that all Louboutin heels have a specific red hues sole, making them a little showy, but equally a style classic that exudes wealth.
RRP: $700 / £570 | While you can find similar designs to the Hermes Oran sandal at straight to market brands, nothing beats the real thing. In a beautiful tan leather with contrast white stitching, this elegant, neutral sandal can be styled with linen pants for work or with any of your best dresses.
RRP: $614 / £590 | The 'Dad sandal' remains popular as part of this season's summer fashion trends and this thick soled pair from Marni is ideal for any minimalist capsule wardrobe. Sleek and unassuming, this pair of well-crafted sandals tick the Quiet Luxury shoes box perfectly and are extremely versatile.
RRP: $3,237 / £1,750 | The Chanel Dad sandal was a huge runway hit can pairs can still be found on resale sites if the particular style you want is no longer in stores. This white and black pair has all the hallmarks of classic Chanel footwear and like the best Chanel bags, instantly recognizable, but still embodies Stealth Wealth.
RRP: $348 / £328 | Tan leather boots have a knack of working all year through, teaming just as well with fall outfit ideas as they do with denim shorts at summer festivals. This pair has a directional square toe and classic shaping making them a great investment piece for seasons to come. We love the worn leather look too.
RRP: $990 / £860 | American clothing brand The Row is one of the brands considered at the forefront of the Quiet Luxury trend. Presenting clothing and accessories that look and feel expensive without the use of monograms and logo detailing, these elegant kitten pumps exude well-crafted design.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
