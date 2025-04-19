I worked at TOAST and watched these Fracap fisherman sandals sell out every summer – now I know why
Fracap's Zoe sandals are a cult favourite for their supple Italian leather, chic design, and quality craftsmanship
There’s a reason these sandals sell out year after year – and I say that with the insider knowledge of someone who used to work for TOAST. Every season, they’d arrive, and sizes would disappear within weeks.
Finding the perfect pair of sandals is essential for the summer season, and I've had my eye on the Fracap Zoe sandals for years. After finally getting my hands on these supple leather sandals, I can confirm that they are every bit as impressive as I'd hoped. Timeless and endlessly chic, they immediately make every outfit feel quietly cool, and their quality, soft leather feels like a dream to wear. After unboxing them, I knew I'd be wearing them all summer long.
Fisherman sandals for women are having a quiet comeback this year, with major designer brands such as The Row and JW Anderson having endorsed this style for the last decade, it's finally made its way into the 2025 shoe trends. Even though the style has been gaining traction for some time, I've always been drawn to the look of woven leather sandals, and Fracap's Zoe sandals might just be the perfect pair.
These sandals have a classic fisherman silhouette and an open-toe design that's been reworked in the softest Italian leather, and every pair has been handmade in a family-run workshop. Fracap has been open for over a hundred years, with the first ever pair of Fracap shoes made in 1908, so if you're on the hunt for fisherman sandals, Fracap is your best bet, as they are experts. Plus, the Italian brand is stocked at one of the best British brands, TOAST, and is available to shop online now.
They come in UK sizes 3.5-9, and are available in classic black, or bold orange or "arancio" colour that would pair well with other vibrant jewel tones. The fit of these sandals is roomy, however, I have quite narrow feet, although they do feel spacious enough for those with wider feet, too. I went with my normal shoe size (UK 6) and they fit perfectly, so I would recommend sticking to your normal size.
The most impressive thing about them is the soft, comfortable leather. Because they are a structured, leather shoe, I expected a break-in period, however, I wore them straight away and had absolutely no blisters and no rubbing. I've also walked plenty in them. The first day they arrived, I hit 10k steps with ease.
These fisherman sandals provide the well-needed comfort of a summer shoe, especially when you're packing for long holidays or planning busy warm-weather weekends. They are also light and durable, making them a great choice when considering packing for a trip away.
I've already worn mine with a variety of outfits, from pairing with my favourite barrel leg jeans on the weekend, to styling with floaty skirts when the sun decided to arrive. What's brilliant about these fisherman sandals is that they are so versatile, I've spotted numerous looks that I can't wait to try out, including pairing them with a denim maxi-dress or finishing off my laid-back mom jeans outfit, too.
There are less expensive, fisherman sandals on the high street, but the top-end craftsmanship behind the Fracap Zoe's makes them a lifelong investment that will stand the test of time. If you’re on the hunt for a summer sandal that will see you through years, not just months, these are the perfect pair. However, consider this your sign to get in early, because once they’re gone, they’re gone.
