Victoria Beckham's toe strap sandals are so in this year – her jeans and white shirt styling was perfect

Showing us exactly why we should invest in a pair of simple, toe-strap sandals for summer, Victoria first used her now-discontinued Celine Hiker Flat Ankle Strap Sandals in 2016, to bring a chic flair to her laid-back look of a classic white button up and turned up, straight leg blue jeans.

With chunky leather straps running across the foot and a supportive criss-cross strap hugging the ankle, what makes the style of sandal so trendy in 2025 is the toe strap detail, which plays into a minimal, quiet luxury look.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr said, "I don't know about you, but in the summer months, I want the ease of a slip-in sandal rather than trainers.

"VB's toe loop leather style is a more elevated take on the classic flip-flop, and as she's proving here, they look so chic with blue jeans and a crisp white shirt. The definition of smart casual," she added.

Victoria wore this black toe-strap sandals look in Soho, NYC, on September 9, 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Free People Anya Criss-Cross Footbed Sandals £118 at Free People These sandals may seem a little pricey at £118, but their real leather straps and premium rubber sole mean you're paying for a quality shoe that will last summer after summer. They also come in five different colourways. River Island Black Cross Over Footbed Sandals £38 at River Island With a chunky textured sole, thick faux-leather straps offering ankle and foot support, and a chic toe strap detail, these River Island sandals are a comfortable and stylish choice for summer. Mango Leather Sandals With Cross Strap £59.99 at Mango With a slimmer sole and sleeker strap than VB's sandals, but keeping the same chic and minimal feel, this Mango pair will work for dressier occasions too – they'll pair with any of the best wedding guest dresses with ease.

Mango Rinse-Wash Jeans with Cuffs £49.99 at Mango With a low rise waist, cuffed hems and relaxed, straight-leg shape like VB's chic jeans, this pair of Mango jeans are ideal for recreating her chic and laid-back look. Wallis Cotton Button Front Shirt £26.25 (was £35) at Debenhams You can't go wrong with a simple white button up and this one with 3/4 sleeves, cotton fabric and a relaxed, floaty fit is a great summer option. Nobody's Child Black Square Maia Sunglasses £69 at Nobody's Child Victoria Beckham's black squared-off sunnies are both chic and wearable. Tap into 2025 sunglasses trends and emulate VB's look perfectly with this pair from Nobody's Child.

With a low rise waist and relaxed fit, the jeans perfectly blended everyday casual with a more elevated style. The 3/4 length of her shirt sleeves and the slightly oversized fit of the blouse worked to create an ideal day-to-day outfit that would also work in any summer outfit ideas for work.

The flat sandal style was an unexpected choice for Victoria, who rarely ditches her heels. When she does, she is a fan of more sporty styles like adidas's best white trainers; the adidas Women's Grand Td Lifestyle Court Casual Shoes.

But these Celine sandals clearly caught her eye, as she wore them multiple times across the 2010s and even invested in the same style in other colourways - which is always a clever thing to do when you've found a wardrobe staple that you love and know you'll get a lot of wear out of.

Wearing the sandals again in 2018, she gave us an outfit formula we'll be following all summer when she slipped into the white colourway of the Celine sandals and created a monochrome outfit by styling them with tailored white maxi skirt. And, like with her 2016 look, a crisp white shirt completed the sleek, summer-ready outfit.

Victoria wore the white version of her Celine toe strap sandals in Paris in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as styling the black sandals with jeans, she's showed off their versatility over the years by also wearing them with a pair of roomy, wide leg suit trousers.

Keeping to a simple colour palette, she styled her black trousers with a crisp white shirt, and carried a black leather shoulder bag to finish off the look and tie in with the black leather of her sandals.

Also, for some white jeans outfit inspiration, she's previously worn the Celine sandals with a pair of white, high waisted jeans and a tailored black shirt.

A truly versatile style staple, we're racing to invest in a pair for ourselves!