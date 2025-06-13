Victoria Beckham's toe strap sandals are so in this year – her jeans and white shirt styling was perfect
The chunky, laid-back sandal style worked brilliantly with her simple outfit of a crisp white shirt, low-rise jeans, and chic sunglasses.
Showing us exactly why we should invest in a pair of simple, toe-strap sandals for summer, Victoria first used her now-discontinued Celine Hiker Flat Ankle Strap Sandals in 2016, to bring a chic flair to her laid-back look of a classic white button up and turned up, straight leg blue jeans.
With chunky leather straps running across the foot and a supportive criss-cross strap hugging the ankle, what makes the style of sandal so trendy in 2025 is the toe strap detail, which plays into a minimal, quiet luxury look.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr said, "I don't know about you, but in the summer months, I want the ease of a slip-in sandal rather than trainers.
"VB's toe loop leather style is a more elevated take on the classic flip-flop, and as she's proving here, they look so chic with blue jeans and a crisp white shirt. The definition of smart casual," she added.
Shop Black Toe-Strap Sandals
With a slimmer sole and sleeker strap than VB's sandals, but keeping the same chic and minimal feel, this Mango pair will work for dressier occasions too – they'll pair with any of the best wedding guest dresses with ease.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Casual Styling
Victoria Beckham's black squared-off sunnies are both chic and wearable. Tap into 2025 sunglasses trends and emulate VB's look perfectly with this pair from Nobody's Child.
With a low rise waist and relaxed fit, the jeans perfectly blended everyday casual with a more elevated style. The 3/4 length of her shirt sleeves and the slightly oversized fit of the blouse worked to create an ideal day-to-day outfit that would also work in any summer outfit ideas for work.
The flat sandal style was an unexpected choice for Victoria, who rarely ditches her heels. When she does, she is a fan of more sporty styles like adidas's best white trainers; the adidas Women's Grand Td Lifestyle Court Casual Shoes.
But these Celine sandals clearly caught her eye, as she wore them multiple times across the 2010s and even invested in the same style in other colourways - which is always a clever thing to do when you've found a wardrobe staple that you love and know you'll get a lot of wear out of.
Wearing the sandals again in 2018, she gave us an outfit formula we'll be following all summer when she slipped into the white colourway of the Celine sandals and created a monochrome outfit by styling them with tailored white maxi skirt. And, like with her 2016 look, a crisp white shirt completed the sleek, summer-ready outfit.
As well as styling the black sandals with jeans, she's showed off their versatility over the years by also wearing them with a pair of roomy, wide leg suit trousers.
Keeping to a simple colour palette, she styled her black trousers with a crisp white shirt, and carried a black leather shoulder bag to finish off the look and tie in with the black leather of her sandals.
Also, for some white jeans outfit inspiration, she's previously worn the Celine sandals with a pair of white, high waisted jeans and a tailored black shirt.
A truly versatile style staple, we're racing to invest in a pair for ourselves!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
