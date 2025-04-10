Scarlett Johansson's fisherman sandals are the only shoes that matter this spring

She wore socks and sandals in the chicest way possible

Scarlett Johansson attends CinemaCon 2025
Fisherman sandals were the shoe of the summer last year, and if Scarlett Johansson's impossibly chic wardrobe is anything to go by, they're sure to be just as huge this year.

She was interviewed for her skincare brand The Outset, wearing what looks like a pair of barrel leg jeans with a striped shirt, plus frilly white ankle socks and these strappy leather flat sandals. My beady fashion editor eye spotted some beautiful leather sandals by British brand Church's, which I'm convinced are an exact match for Scarlett's. They are a hefty investment at £870, but luckily, there are also plenty of more affordable fisherman sandals out there for you to catch just in time for the sunshine.

They're the perfect piece to pair with jeans, but will work well with dresses and your best jumpsuits, too. The caged leather design might feel very different from the slip-on sandals or flip flops you're used to, but high end labels like Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe all say this is what we should be wearing, so lean in.

Kelsey woven leather sandalsExact match
CHURCH'S
Kelsey Woven Leather Sandals

These look like a black version of Scarlett's navy sandals, and I love the T-strap style. They're available in UK sizes 2 to 9, and with Church's you know you can expect the highest quality leather.

Wolf Leather Fisherman SandalsEditor's Pick

JONAK
Wolf Leather Fisherman Sandals

These are my personal favourites. They're a bit less chunky than a lot of other fisherman sandals I've seen so far this year, and they'll work well for a range of occasions, from a sightseeing day on holiday to a dinner date back home.

Leather sandals

H&M
Leather Sandals

Hailing from H&M's premium range, these leather sandals look more designer than high street. Sizes seem to be selling out quickly, so don't wait if these catch your eye.

Flat Sole Sandals on model

Zara
Flat Sole Sandals

Zara is my go-to for sandals, and these are really similar to the multi-strap sandals I added to my collection last year. My hot take is they're always comfortable and last far beyond a single summer season.

Gretty Fisherman Sandal - Wide Width Available
Easy Spirit
Gretty Fisherman Sandal

These are available in a wide fit and also in a neutral-coloured raffia finish. These are for you if you don't love the T-strap front on Scarlett's version.

Fisherman Sport Sandals
Anthropologie
Fisherman Sport Sandals

If you love a chunky cleated sole, these have got your name written all over them. Wear them with a pair of wide-leg linen trousers and a simple white T-shirt as your warm weather uniform.

Endlessly versatile, don't hesitate to team your fisherman sandals with socks - no, it's not a faux pas - and a sleek trouser suit, or with your favourite white jeans outfits.

I love that they cover your toes (so you don't have to worry about a pedicure!), which makes them ideal for this time of year when the weather can't quite seem to decide what it's doing.

Scarlett's in particular feel really preppy, and might just change your mind if you have it in your head that fisherman sandals are ugly. Trust me, you're going to love them.

