Scarlett Johansson's fisherman sandals are the only shoes that matter this spring

Fisherman sandals were the shoe of the summer last year, and if Scarlett Johansson's impossibly chic wardrobe is anything to go by, they're sure to be just as huge this year.

She was interviewed for her skincare brand The Outset, wearing what looks like a pair of barrel leg jeans with a striped shirt, plus frilly white ankle socks and these strappy leather flat sandals. My beady fashion editor eye spotted some beautiful leather sandals by British brand Church's, which I'm convinced are an exact match for Scarlett's. They are a hefty investment at £870, but luckily, there are also plenty of more affordable fisherman sandals out there for you to catch just in time for the sunshine.

They're the perfect piece to pair with jeans, but will work well with dresses and your best jumpsuits, too. The caged leather design might feel very different from the slip-on sandals or flip flops you're used to, but high end labels like Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe all say this is what we should be wearing, so lean in.

A post shared by Taylen Biggs®️ (@taylenbiggs) A photo posted by on

Endlessly versatile, don't hesitate to team your fisherman sandals with socks - no, it's not a faux pas - and a sleek trouser suit, or with your favourite white jeans outfits.

I love that they cover your toes (so you don't have to worry about a pedicure!), which makes them ideal for this time of year when the weather can't quite seem to decide what it's doing.

Scarlett's in particular feel really preppy, and might just change your mind if you have it in your head that fisherman sandals are ugly. Trust me, you're going to love them.