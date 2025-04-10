Scarlett Johansson's fisherman sandals are the only shoes that matter this spring
She wore socks and sandals in the chicest way possible
Fisherman sandals were the shoe of the summer last year, and if Scarlett Johansson's impossibly chic wardrobe is anything to go by, they're sure to be just as huge this year.
She was interviewed for her skincare brand The Outset, wearing what looks like a pair of barrel leg jeans with a striped shirt, plus frilly white ankle socks and these strappy leather flat sandals. My beady fashion editor eye spotted some beautiful leather sandals by British brand Church's, which I'm convinced are an exact match for Scarlett's. They are a hefty investment at £870, but luckily, there are also plenty of more affordable fisherman sandals out there for you to catch just in time for the sunshine.
They're the perfect piece to pair with jeans, but will work well with dresses and your best jumpsuits, too. The caged leather design might feel very different from the slip-on sandals or flip flops you're used to, but high end labels like Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe all say this is what we should be wearing, so lean in.
A post shared by Taylen Biggs®️ (@taylenbiggs)
A photo posted by on
Exact match
These look like a black version of Scarlett's navy sandals, and I love the T-strap style. They're available in UK sizes 2 to 9, and with Church's you know you can expect the highest quality leather.
Editor's Pick
These are my personal favourites. They're a bit less chunky than a lot of other fisherman sandals I've seen so far this year, and they'll work well for a range of occasions, from a sightseeing day on holiday to a dinner date back home.
Hailing from H&M's premium range, these leather sandals look more designer than high street. Sizes seem to be selling out quickly, so don't wait if these catch your eye.
Zara is my go-to for sandals, and these are really similar to the multi-strap sandals I added to my collection last year. My hot take is they're always comfortable and last far beyond a single summer season.
These are available in a wide fit and also in a neutral-coloured raffia finish. These are for you if you don't love the T-strap front on Scarlett's version.
Endlessly versatile, don't hesitate to team your fisherman sandals with socks - no, it's not a faux pas - and a sleek trouser suit, or with your favourite white jeans outfits.
I love that they cover your toes (so you don't have to worry about a pedicure!), which makes them ideal for this time of year when the weather can't quite seem to decide what it's doing.
Scarlett's in particular feel really preppy, and might just change your mind if you have it in your head that fisherman sandals are ugly. Trust me, you're going to love them.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, but now lives in London. Outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Yes, a trench coat really is a spring essential - Olivia Colman’s longline one completes a jeans and white top outfit in style
Regardless of how you style a trench coat, we’re convinced that they’re something everyone should have in their wardrobe for spring.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Quiet, compact, and efficient, Levoit's air purifier is one of my favourite budget buys
Simultaneously an air purifier and a desktop diffuser, the Levoit LV H128 Air Purifier is perfect for efficiently cleaning the air around you in your home
By Laura Honey Published
-
Yes, a trench coat really is a spring essential - Olivia Colman’s longline one completes a jeans and white top outfit in style
Regardless of how you style a trench coat, we’re convinced that they’re something everyone should have in their wardrobe for spring.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I never thought I’d turn to Big Brother for style inspiration but Angellica Bell just wore the perfect Little Black Dress
I often find myself being inspired by the outfits I see around me and that includes the ones that appear on TV or social media.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's trending Coach Kisslock bag is back in the spotlight – and I've found the best high-street lookalike
Vintage-inspired and endlessly versatile, this bag is having a major moment
By Molly Smith Published
-
Susanna Reid’s watermelon-pink shirt and side-striped trousers tick every box for a sophisticated spring look with a fun twist
If there’s ever a time to try wearing some brighter colours it has to be spring/summer - and we’re entranced by Susanna Reid’s pink outfit.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
You can now buy an affordable version of the posh pyjamas David Beckham gifts Victoria at Christmas
M&S x Olivia von Halle landed online and in selected stores today - prices start from £40
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Claudia Winkleman says 'culottes are back' and we couldn't agree more
Culottes are a smarter alternative to jeans and they’re so comfortable we’re not surprised Claudia Winkleman loves them.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett is the collaboration of dreams - don't miss the beautiful embroidered midi dresses
Prices start from just £18
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I'm a fashion writer on the hunt for comfortable denim, and these stretchy flared jeans from Saint + Sofia are game-changing
A flattering fit, a retro silhouette and added stretch – these flares are a must have
By Molly Smith Published