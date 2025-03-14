My favourite Zara sandals are back again for spring/summer - only this time they're available in white

When I finally got an email to say these black T-strap sandals were back in stock on the Zara website last year, I rushed to the checkout with no hesitation. There was only one size (my size!) in stock, and I wasn't going to miss out on these beauties again.

For just £35.99, these closed-toe multi-strap sandals have got a definite Saint Laurent feel about them. They tap into the fisherman sandals trend - which was huge last summer - only in a much more subtle way than some of the chunkier styles I'd seen elsewhere.

Once I got my hands on them, I was not disappointed. They worked really well with skirts, shorts and trousers, and surprisingly, they were incredibly comfortable. With several straps it looks like there's lots of opportunity for rubbing, but I didn't get a single blister however many steps I walked. They became a key part of my summer capsule wardrobe, and a must-have when deciding what to pack in hand luggage.

So you can imagine how excited I was when I spotted these flats on the Zara website this morning. They're the same sandals with the woven detail and buckle strap, only this time in a fresh white colourway - perfect for 2025. As a fashion editor, I'm always on the lookout for sellout styles, and I predict a runaway success for Zara here.

My favourite Zara summer sandals

Zara Multi-Strap Sandals £35.99 at Zara These are are a really great spring shoe. You don't need to get a spray tan or a pedicure to wear them, but they do feel that bit more warm-weather friendly than your most comfortable trainers. Zara shoes do tend to be true to size in my experience, but if you're a half size I'd probably go up. The ankle strap means they'll stay on securely!

One of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM have got a similar white leather fisherman sandal on their website, only with a block heel, which retail for £295. Oh and Reformation's Freya Fisherman sandal costs £248. Which goes to show what a bargain these really are!

Now excuse while I go and add these to my shopping basket ASAP...

Shop more Zara sandals

Zara Flat-Sole Sandals £39.99 at Zara These are a really similar version of the black leather sandals I have, only with slightly more delicate ankle straps. How elegant would they look with a chic little linen dress when the sun is shining? Zara Sandals With Buckles £29.99 at Zara These were another favourite of mine from last year. They exude Quiet Luxury, and look like they should have a zero on the end of the price tag. These will be a go-to for everything from the office to the beach. Zara Flat Embossed Leather Sandals £29.99 at Zara These Zara sandals come back around every year, and this time the rich brown croc version is the one you want. The woven leather detailing is again, really similar to Saint Laurent's Tribute sandals.