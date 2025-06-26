Gwyneth Paltrow's understated toe loop sandal is the ultimate summer investment

Sandal season is officially in full swing, and there are so many styles to choose from to suit any closet. Whether you’re looking for woven espadrilles, flip flops, or something a little chunkier, we're spoilt for choice in stores right now.

Amongst all the usual warm weather classics, one of the biggest shoe trends of 2025 is toe loop sandals. This strappy and pared-back style of footwear has been big news for a while now, but the look seems to have really caught on in recent weeks, and I can totally see why.

The trend is making me think back to this outfit Gwyneth Paltrow wore in 2017, which included the Susan Leather Sandals by Emme Parsons. The actress used her barely there flats to finish a very chic one-shoulder little black dress when attending a Goop event in Miami.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic yet modern-looking shoe that has been popular with the A-listers for so long (Jennifer Aniston is a fan too!) was bound to catch on. And can you believe Gwyneth's exact sandals are not only still available to buy, they're also now 50% off in the sale?

Shop The Look

Whichever you choose, it's clear that this simple-yet-chic style is timeless, so I promise you will get endless wear out of your pair. As I mentioned, Gwyneth wore these lace-up sandals almost a decade ago, but they have such a classic look that they work perfectly for this season too.

Other stars, including Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen, have also stepped out in similar styles of sandals by Emme Parsons, so it's clearly a name you need to know.

The toe loop detail combined with minimal straps makes this design very versatile, and they can work with skirts, pants or denim for both day and night plans. Buy now, and you'll love your sandals forever.

