These £35 summer sandals from Zara are almost identical to the £370 style loved by Meghan Markle

Toe ring sandals are everywhere right now and Zara's take on the trend is top of my list

Zara STRAPPY FLAT SLIDER SANDALS WITH METAL EMBELLISHMENT and Emme Parsons Laurie in black nappa
(Image credit: Zara and Emme Parsons)
Caroline Parr
By
published
inNews

If you haven't paid a visit to Zara lately, the high street heaven is particularly good for sandals this summer.

So far I've already bought several pairs - from the black crochet sandals that everyone's been asking me about to some tan buckled flats that I didn't take off during my last holiday. But this designer lookalike style is next on my shopping list!

As soon as I spotted the Strappy Flat Slider Sandals with Metal Embellishment land online, I recognised that they're just like a gorgeous pair by American label Emme Parsons - the bestselling Laurie style worn by Meghan Markle, no less. Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans of the brand too.

A summer capsule wardrobe essential, the gold metal toe ring detailing and crossover leather straps is almost identical to the real deal - but are a whopping £335 cheaper.

The glamorous gold detailing makes them ideal for an occasion - I'm thinking comfortable wedding guest shoes for a hot weather wedding. The Zara style is already starting to sell out, so be quick to add these to your collection. Toe ring sandals are a huge trend for 2024, so book in that pedicure and make the most of the sunshine!

Zara Emme Parsons lookalike

STRAPPY FLAT SLIDER SANDALS WITH METAL EMBELLISHMENT
Zara Strappy Flat Slider Sandals with Metal Embellishment

A great alternative to your best white trainers for the summer, I actually love that the gold ring on the Zara style is slightly chunkier than the Emme Parsons. If you're a fan of gold jewellery this is going to complement your style perfectly, and they're a really refreshing change from simple v-shaped flip flops. Team them with all your breezy linen pieces and white jeans outfits.

Laurie gold-tone and leather sandals
Emme Parsons Laurie Gold-Tone and Leather Sandals

Handmade in Tuscany, you can see why Meghan Markle is a big fan of this design. She's worn the brown leather version with some denim shorts by Doen as well as jumpsuits and maxi dresses. They're ideal for incorporating into summer outfits for work, as the jewellery detail really elevates them. Talk about getting two for the price of one - it's like getting jewellery and sandals in one go!

If you needed further proof that sandals with a toe ring are going to be big this summer, Reformation, Massimo Dutti, Russell & Bromley, Rag & Bone and even Crocs have all got their own versions, but at the affordable price of £35.99, Zara's sandals are going to be tough to beat.

Shop more toe ring sandals

Reformation Cassandra Flat Sandal
Reformation Cassandra Sandals

This barely there style is the ideal way to wear flats with eveningwear. Why put your feet through the pain of dancing at a wedding in stilettos when you can look chic and stay comfortable?

Russell & Bromley toe loop sandals

Russell & Bromley Toe Loop Sandals

There are only a couple sizes left of this sale bargain so don't miss the chance to snap them up. The raffia strap ticks another trend off the list, plus Russell & Bromley shoes are famously comfortable.

Massimo Dutti Flat Sandals with Metallic Embellishment

Massimo Dutti Flat Sandals with Metallic Embellishment

These sandals from Zara's sister brand would work really well with dresses and stylish jumpsuits. There's something about the gold metal detailing that really gives me Schiaparelli vibes, and the size range (UK 2-9) is impressive.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

