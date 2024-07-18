These £35 summer sandals from Zara are almost identical to the £370 style loved by Meghan Markle
Toe ring sandals are everywhere right now and Zara's take on the trend is top of my list
If you haven't paid a visit to Zara lately, the high street heaven is particularly good for sandals this summer.
So far I've already bought several pairs - from the black crochet sandals that everyone's been asking me about to some tan buckled flats that I didn't take off during my last holiday. But this designer lookalike style is next on my shopping list!
As soon as I spotted the Strappy Flat Slider Sandals with Metal Embellishment land online, I recognised that they're just like a gorgeous pair by American label Emme Parsons - the bestselling Laurie style worn by Meghan Markle, no less. Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans of the brand too.
A summer capsule wardrobe essential, the gold metal toe ring detailing and crossover leather straps is almost identical to the real deal - but are a whopping £335 cheaper.
The glamorous gold detailing makes them ideal for an occasion - I'm thinking comfortable wedding guest shoes for a hot weather wedding. The Zara style is already starting to sell out, so be quick to add these to your collection. Toe ring sandals are a huge trend for 2024, so book in that pedicure and make the most of the sunshine!
Zara Emme Parsons lookalike
A great alternative to your best white trainers for the summer, I actually love that the gold ring on the Zara style is slightly chunkier than the Emme Parsons. If you're a fan of gold jewellery this is going to complement your style perfectly, and they're a really refreshing change from simple v-shaped flip flops. Team them with all your breezy linen pieces and white jeans outfits.
Handmade in Tuscany, you can see why Meghan Markle is a big fan of this design. She's worn the brown leather version with some denim shorts by Doen as well as jumpsuits and maxi dresses. They're ideal for incorporating into summer outfits for work, as the jewellery detail really elevates them. Talk about getting two for the price of one - it's like getting jewellery and sandals in one go!
If you needed further proof that sandals with a toe ring are going to be big this summer, Reformation, Massimo Dutti, Russell & Bromley, Rag & Bone and even Crocs have all got their own versions, but at the affordable price of £35.99, Zara's sandals are going to be tough to beat.
Shop more toe ring sandals
This barely there style is the ideal way to wear flats with eveningwear. Why put your feet through the pain of dancing at a wedding in stilettos when you can look chic and stay comfortable?
There are only a couple sizes left of this sale bargain so don't miss the chance to snap them up. The raffia strap ticks another trend off the list, plus Russell & Bromley shoes are famously comfortable.
These sandals from Zara's sister brand would work really well with dresses and stylish jumpsuits. There's something about the gold metal detailing that really gives me Schiaparelli vibes, and the size range (UK 2-9) is impressive.
