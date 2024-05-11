Helen Skelton's chunky sandals are the shoe of the summer

Step aside, Birkenstocks. Move over espadrilles and forget your flip flops: Helen Skelton has brought the summer sandals of 2024 to our attention, and we've fallen hook, line and sinker.

Fisherman sandals are pretty much exactly how you'd imagine they might look. Chunky, with a kind of caged leather strap design and a closed toe, they'll quickly become a staple of your summer capsule wardrobe. They're a bit more sturdy than some of the sandals you might already have, and they feel like a great transitional style if the sunshine's caught you off guard and you're not quite ready to get your toes out yet.

You'll find iterations by super high end labels like The Row, Loewe, Prada and Gabriela Hearst that might set you back over a thousand pounds, but happily, Helen's take on the trend will cost you £120 and are available to buy now.

Not only is Helen looking incredibly stylish for her girly trip to a spa hotel, she's also introducing us to a new fashion name we need to know.

Her sandals are by ASRA, described on the Anthropologie website as 'designed in London and made in India, ASRA is a contemporary footwear label named after the Aasraa Trust: a non-profit organisation helping children from underprivileged backgrounds, and the charity they have been donating to and supporting since the brand launched in 2019'.

ASRA Magnolia Backless Leather Sandals View at Anthropologie RRP: £120 | Helen's pair of sandals is super distinctive thanks to the backless mule design and black padded sole. The tan colour is spot on to wear with blue shirts and linen trousers. The television presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star styled hers with a maxi skirt and this £29 striped JD Williams shirt.

Catch of the day: fisherman sandals

Russell & Bromley SIRACUSE Fisherman Sandal Visit Site RRP: £275 | Perfect if you're looking for a less chunky option, Russell & Bromley's shoes are renowned for being incredibly comfortable - so much so that the Princess of Wales is a fan. We're finding the metallic version incredibly tempting too... M&S Collection Wide Fit Leather Strappy Sandals Visit Site RRP: £49.50 | If half sizes are the key to you getting the perfect fit, we'd always recommend M&S for shoes. As we write, they are the number 5 bestselling shoe on the site, and will no doubt fly off the virtual shelves so net them now. One reviewer wrote: "Great for the summer. I wanted these last year but they sold out fast. Do not disappoint. Excellent quality & fit." ME+EM Fisherman Sandal Visit Site RRP: £295 | The suede version of these shoes sold out after being spotted on influencer Lindsey Holland so don't hesitate to add the brown leather style to your shopping basket. They're a great introduction to ME+EM if you've been lusting after the British clothing brand's designs for a while.

How to wear fisherman sandals

If you're used to more minimalist summer styles, a fisherman sandal might take some getting used to, but lean into the chunky look.

Don't be afraid to team yours with socks (yes, we are saying you can wear socks and sandals!) and your sharpest tailoring, as well as white jeans outfits and even your most feminine midi dresses.

They're a great option if you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, too.