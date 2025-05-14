Helen Skelton’s way of wearing denim shorts has solved my summer style dilemma - and her chunky sandals are the perfect finishing touch

When the sun is shining and I want to be comfortable and cool I often reach for shorts, but can end up feeling a bit conscious about having so much of my legs showing when I’m at the beach or running errands.

Sometimes I just want a bit more coverage and Helen Skelton has just given me a very simple solution. The presenter has a "new series incoming" and it’s clearly filmed on the coast as she shared a few snaps of her at the seaside on Instagram. Her outfit was exactly what I want to wear in the heat and it featured blue denim shorts.

They had stylishly frayed hems and were high-rise, with a vintage-style blue wash. Over the top she layered a blue, white and red striped shirt which was tied loosely around her waist.

GAP Cotton Poplin Shirt £55 at GAP Crafted from 100% cotton, this fun red and pink striped shirt is a lovely piece to style with blue or white jeans, as well as shorts. You can wear it as a top or tie it around your waist as an extra layer. The oversized silhouette means it's flowy and comfortable for warm days. Mango Pocket Linen Shirt £35.99 at Mango Linen shirts are one of those staples you'll get loads of wear out of in the summer months and this one is even more versatile thanks to its colour. It features a patch pocket on the chest, a collared neckline and buttoned cuffs. Zara Linen Blend Shirt £27.99 at Zara This linen and cotton blend shirt is covered with fun magenta stripes and has a classic lapel collar and cuffs. It can be worn over the top of a neutral dress to bring a pop of colour, or tucked into denim staples.

I often wear lightweight shirts over vest-tops in the summer, but worn this way they can provide the coverage I'm after. This would help me feel a bit more comfortable when I’m out in shorts and although this isn’t something everyone will be as concerned about, Helen’s way of wearing shorts was also effortlessly stylish.

Tying the shirt round her waist gave her beachy ensemble a more relaxed, casual edge and the striped design brought a pop of colour too. If the weather took a turn, the TV host could also have easily thrown this piece back on for extra warmth and this is why breathable shirts are such a handy staple to have.

Linen and cotton shirts are my go-tos for the season and if pattern and vibrant tones aren’t for you, I’d recommend going for a plain white one that will work with everything. They can take on the role of top, cover-up or cardigan depending on what’s needed.

Dune Luckles Black Sandals £89 at Dune Helen's sandals are out of stock, but these Dune ones have a similar slingback design and chunky sole. The gold-toned hardware is a lovely contrast against the black leather and they also come in a gorgeous (and very on-trend) sand suede version. ASOS Fuse Chunky Sandals £30 at ASOS You can get an extra 20% off these affordable sandals with the code 'HOT' and they're sure to make a statement with the stud detailing. The moulded footbed is great for comfort and slingbacks always feel exceptionally summery. Schuh Black Tarha Sandals £35 at Schuh Not everyone is a fan of a slingback strap and these footbed sandals from Schuh look stunning without one. The studded straps running over the top of your foot are reminiscent of Helens' shoes and the cushioned footbed is a handy addition.

Helen Skelton wore hers with her shorts, a white vest top and her favourite ASRA Sami sandals which are now sadly sold out everywhere (believe me, I’ve looked!). She stepped out in them a lot last year and they have statement studs, a slingback design and croc-print finish.

Whilst you can’t get your hands on these right now, chunky sandals in general are a good alternative to your best white trainers when socks are the last thing you want to wear.

Some designs have cushioned footbeds for comfort and the elevation you get from a chunkier sole is lovely. They also feel quite fashion-forward and trendy, but in a wearable way.

These ASRA sandals are a firm favourite in Helen's collection and she took them with her on holiday to Menorca last year. She paired these shoes with a simple black midi dress and if you’re going to wear more statement sandals, keeping the rest of your look timeless like she did is a great tip.

Helen's chunky sandals finished off her beach day outfit perfectly and I will definitely be utilising my shirts more the next time I wear shorts.