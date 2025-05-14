Helen Skelton’s way of wearing denim shorts has solved my summer style dilemma - and her chunky sandals are the perfect finishing touch
I can be daunted by the idea of wearing shorts but I love how Helen Skelton made them look chic and provided more coverage too.
When the sun is shining and I want to be comfortable and cool I often reach for shorts, but can end up feeling a bit conscious about having so much of my legs showing when I’m at the beach or running errands.
Sometimes I just want a bit more coverage and Helen Skelton has just given me a very simple solution. The presenter has a "new series incoming" and it’s clearly filmed on the coast as she shared a few snaps of her at the seaside on Instagram. Her outfit was exactly what I want to wear in the heat and it featured blue denim shorts.
They had stylishly frayed hems and were high-rise, with a vintage-style blue wash. Over the top she layered a blue, white and red striped shirt which was tied loosely around her waist.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Linen Shirts
Crafted from 100% cotton, this fun red and pink striped shirt is a lovely piece to style with blue or white jeans, as well as shorts. You can wear it as a top or tie it around your waist as an extra layer. The oversized silhouette means it's flowy and comfortable for warm days.
Linen shirts are one of those staples you'll get loads of wear out of in the summer months and this one is even more versatile thanks to its colour. It features a patch pocket on the chest, a collared neckline and buttoned cuffs.
I often wear lightweight shirts over vest-tops in the summer, but worn this way they can provide the coverage I'm after. This would help me feel a bit more comfortable when I’m out in shorts and although this isn’t something everyone will be as concerned about, Helen’s way of wearing shorts was also effortlessly stylish.
Tying the shirt round her waist gave her beachy ensemble a more relaxed, casual edge and the striped design brought a pop of colour too. If the weather took a turn, the TV host could also have easily thrown this piece back on for extra warmth and this is why breathable shirts are such a handy staple to have.
Linen and cotton shirts are my go-tos for the season and if pattern and vibrant tones aren’t for you, I’d recommend going for a plain white one that will work with everything. They can take on the role of top, cover-up or cardigan depending on what’s needed.
Shop Chunky Summer Sandals
Helen's sandals are out of stock, but these Dune ones have a similar slingback design and chunky sole. The gold-toned hardware is a lovely contrast against the black leather and they also come in a gorgeous (and very on-trend) sand suede version.
You can get an extra 20% off these affordable sandals with the code 'HOT' and they're sure to make a statement with the stud detailing. The moulded footbed is great for comfort and slingbacks always feel exceptionally summery.
Helen Skelton wore hers with her shorts, a white vest top and her favourite ASRA Sami sandals which are now sadly sold out everywhere (believe me, I’ve looked!). She stepped out in them a lot last year and they have statement studs, a slingback design and croc-print finish.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Whilst you can’t get your hands on these right now, chunky sandals in general are a good alternative to your best white trainers when socks are the last thing you want to wear.
Some designs have cushioned footbeds for comfort and the elevation you get from a chunkier sole is lovely. They also feel quite fashion-forward and trendy, but in a wearable way.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
These ASRA sandals are a firm favourite in Helen's collection and she took them with her on holiday to Menorca last year. She paired these shoes with a simple black midi dress and if you’re going to wear more statement sandals, keeping the rest of your look timeless like she did is a great tip.
Helen's chunky sandals finished off her beach day outfit perfectly and I will definitely be utilising my shirts more the next time I wear shorts.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a tender gesture you might’ve missed at the VE Day concert
The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with their 'low key' display of affection that we might well see more of this year
-
I'm packing for 30-degree heat – here are the best linen staples I found on the high street
These linen pieces not only feel amazing in the heat, but look far more expensive than they are
-
I'm packing for 30-degree heat – here are the best linen staples I found on the high street
These linen pieces not only feel amazing in the heat, but look far more expensive than they are
-
Anne Hathaway wore the bag style we'll be reaching for all summer long – the mini bag
The ultimate occasionwear accessory, this bag style is a warm-weather essential
-
This flattering bikini top is a great shape if you have big boobs - and it's currently 65% off
The Shapermint Essentials Halter Bikini Top will boost your confidence this summer
-
Emilia Fox’s peony-print maxi reminds me why floral dresses are worth investing in for wedding and garden party season
If you’re going to invest in one occasion-wear dress for the season it surely has to feature florals.
-
Looking for a new do-it-all dress for summer? Anna Wintour’s leafy print piece might just be it
The Vogue editor sported a bold yet wearable dress that's perfect for this time of year
-
Katie Holmes is a master of comfortable casual wear - her deep red jumpsuit is ideal for spring
It's such a simple but chic look
-
Victoria Beckham's leopard print skirt is the chic staple every closet needs
If you only add one thing to your closet this season, make it a leopard print skirt
-
Geri Halliwell's summer-ready white outfit is a fresh spin on florals if you're not a fan of prints
Appliqué flowers made for a stunning extra detail on her crisp shirt and skirt combination