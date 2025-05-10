You'll see these specific sandals everywhere this summer - and of course Jennifer Aniston wore them first

When it comes to shoes, it's fair to say that flip-flops don’t get much time in the style spotlight. While they often get overlooked in the spring/summer fashion trend stakes and pushed to the wayside by strappy heels and chunky buckled styles, the simple slip-on sandal is one of those footwear styles that is practical and easy to wear during the summer months. Everybody should own a pair!

If you are on the hunt for new flip-flops for the coming months, I would recommend a wedge pair, which will not only elevate your height a little, but will also lift your whole outfit as the subtle heel feature adds extra oomph to the traditional thong sandal.

Jennifer Aniston sported a pair back in 2007, using them to finish a timeless white vest and denim shorts ensemble, and it’s a look that feels just as fresh today. Like her shoes as much as I do? Wedge flip-flops seem to be everywhere right now, so I have rounded up some similar platform styles that are perfect for the sunny weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

The pared-back design of a flip-flop will work with just about every warm weather look with minimal effort, from a floaty maxi dress to your best white jeans outfits. A tan or neutral-toned pair will look a little more stylish than a brighter design, and you will find them easier to match up with pretty much any item in your wardrobe too.

On top of looking effortlessly stylish, a pair of wedged flip-flops like Jennifer's will be super comfy and easy to wear all day. What's not to love about the summer staple?

