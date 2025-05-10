You'll see these specific sandals everywhere this summer - and of course Jennifer Aniston wore them first
The humble flip-flop looks better than ever for this season
When it comes to shoes, it's fair to say that flip-flops don’t get much time in the style spotlight. While they often get overlooked in the spring/summer fashion trend stakes and pushed to the wayside by strappy heels and chunky buckled styles, the simple slip-on sandal is one of those footwear styles that is practical and easy to wear during the summer months. Everybody should own a pair!
If you are on the hunt for new flip-flops for the coming months, I would recommend a wedge pair, which will not only elevate your height a little, but will also lift your whole outfit as the subtle heel feature adds extra oomph to the traditional thong sandal.
Jennifer Aniston sported a pair back in 2007, using them to finish a timeless white vest and denim shorts ensemble, and it’s a look that feels just as fresh today. Like her shoes as much as I do? Wedge flip-flops seem to be everywhere right now, so I have rounded up some similar platform styles that are perfect for the sunny weather.
Shop the Look
Shiny metallic straps and a dusky pink tone gives the timeless beachy shoe a much prettier spin, and this pair will work well with florals or a classic pastel ensemble.
Prefer your sandals to look a little more fancy than sporty? The wider, brown leather straps on this pair complete with oversized knotted detail gives them a very high end vibe.
A chunkier platform adds some height to this simple pair without any worries about being painful to wear. The glossy black colour will work with everything from leopard print to plain denim.
If you're a bit of a magpie when it comes to your finishing touches, then this design is for you. The sparkly flower details on the straps up the glam factor, which makes them a wise choice for both day or night.
These super lightweight sandals are wonderfully comfy to wear and will support your feet in all the right places. They will look fabulous as a footnote to a satin slip skirt outfit.
This pair by the iconic British clothing brand will be great for a holiday. The woven strap adds some interest to the otherwise simplistic style, and will add a boho touch to any look.
The pared-back design of a flip-flop will work with just about every warm weather look with minimal effort, from a floaty maxi dress to your best white jeans outfits. A tan or neutral-toned pair will look a little more stylish than a brighter design, and you will find them easier to match up with pretty much any item in your wardrobe too.
On top of looking effortlessly stylish, a pair of wedged flip-flops like Jennifer's will be super comfy and easy to wear all day. What's not to love about the summer staple?
