Break out your basic black flip flops - Jennifer Aniston's chic look proves they're more than just beachwear
The actress expertly elevated her simple flip-flops with a blazer and a touch of khaki
Basic black flip-flops are a vacation staple, but Jennifer Aniston has us rethinking their minimal uses.
It's sad to say goodbye to our knee-high boots and cozy UGGs when the summer weather finally warms up, but there are a whole host of stylish shoes ready and waiting to take your summer capsule closet to the next level. We've got our go-to best white sneakers, which are versatile and stylish, but our go-to this year might well be a simple pair of black flip flops.
Jennifer Aniston expertly styled hers for everyday with some khaki pants and a chic black blazer. The stylish look demonstrates exactly why the basic footwear should be a summer essential, even for more put-together styling.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr adds: "Jennifer is the undisputed queen of flip flops, and they're proof that often it pays to go back to basics. Find your perfect pair of flip flops and you'll be wearing them for years to come with everything in your wardrobe, so overlook them at your own risk."
Shop Simple Black Flip-Flops
The Havaiana Slim Flip Flop are the Jen Anniston-approved summer shoe choice for those after quality and comfort.
The Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flop are a super on-trend alternative for those who want something subtly different to your classic curved flip flop.
Channel Jen's Style
If you're after a simple and wearable blazer to incorporate into your capsule closet, this chic piece by Open Edit is ideal.
These sunnies are the perfect pair to see you through summer and beyond. Team with chic looks like Jen's for relaxed edge.
The snap of Jen wearing this look was taken in New York City back in May 2013, but her casual outfit is one we could easily see her stepping out in today. Sporting a pair of delicate black flip-flops, the cargo-style pants she opted for bring a lovely pop of muted color to the outfit while also playing into the laid back feel of her footwear. But she still elevated her look by adding a timeless and elegant single-breasted black blazer, which she wore over a simple charcoal grey tank top.
Giving a masterclass in accessorizing, Jen elevated the relaxed look by adding a pair of oval-framed sunglasses that still fit in with today's sunglasses trends over a decade later. Layered necklaces add yet more cool-girl edge, while a tan, woven belt brings in another layer of neutral color to the look.
To tie in the black shade of her effortlessly comfortable flip-flops, Jen carried a black shoulder bag and highlighted her jewellery choices with the chunky gold hardware of the leather staple.
As per usual, if Jennifer Aniston does it, we want to copy. So while there are a host of black flip-flops on the market, from designer styles to more affordable high-street finds, a pair that we particularly love are Jen's Havaianas Slim Black Flip-Flops - and they're only $30!
Havaianas is the brand that Jen trusts to keep her comfortable all day long in the summer months and she's been seen sporting their footwear on numerous ocassions in the past. As well as wearing their flip-flops with her khaki pants, she's been photographed countless times pairing them with the likes of jeans, cargos, summer dresses and skirts - so they're a real all-rounder style.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
