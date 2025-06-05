Denim shorts, white tank and wedges: Jennifer Aniston’s classic look is pure summer inspiration

There are a host of basic closet staples we all have ready and waiting to be worn throughout summer - and a classic white tank is one of them.

In 2013, Jennifer Aniston reminded us how we can wear simple styles and still look well put together. Stripping back her style, she looked relaxed and chic in a pair of denim shorts, basic white tank top and a pair of wedges.

"Jennifer Aniston's closet is proof that simple ensembles can often be much chicer than fussy prints or trend-led looks", says woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Get these summer season basics perfected, and dressing for the warmer weather will be easy every year."

Channel Jen's Style

Jen's look is the perfect style for a hot summer day, playing into timeless denim trends with her loose-fitting, low-rise denim shorts that had a chic belted waist detail and flattering, relaxed shape.

Leaning into a low-key and laid-back feel, she paired the denim shorts with a crisp white vest top. With a scoop neck and thick shoulder straps, the piece looked effortless while also being super flattering as it complemented her radiant summer tan.

Adding instant elevation to the laid-back look, a pair of espadrille wedge heels in a muted khaki tone completed the trio of casual classics, injecting a glam edge.

Odds are, a simple cotton vest top and pair of slouchy denim shorts are pieces that already have a home within your closet, so making like Jen and whipping them out to wear with a pair of statement summer heels or sandals is an easy way to dress for the hotter days of summer.

If you don't already own a white tank top or pair of denim shorts, you're missing out! They're seriously versatile basics that are really easy to shop and invest in from the high street, and you'll find that they work for a variety of occasions. Pair the tank with floating skirts and heels for a more dressed-up feel, or pair your shorts with a blouse and some chic sandals for a similarly elevated look.

Accessorize with a pair of on-trend sunglasses like Jen, layer on the elegant jewellery and a statement watch, and you've got a go-to outfit you can re-wear over and over.