Denim shorts, white tank and wedges: Jennifer Aniston’s classic look is pure summer inspiration
Jen is such a pro at creating gorgeous looks out of simple style staples
There are a host of basic closet staples we all have ready and waiting to be worn throughout summer - and a classic white tank is one of them.
In 2013, Jennifer Aniston reminded us how we can wear simple styles and still look well put together. Stripping back her style, she looked relaxed and chic in a pair of denim shorts, basic white tank top and a pair of wedges.
"Jennifer Aniston's closet is proof that simple ensembles can often be much chicer than fussy prints or trend-led looks", says woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Get these summer season basics perfected, and dressing for the warmer weather will be easy every year."
Channel Jen's Style
Jen's look is the perfect style for a hot summer day, playing into timeless denim trends with her loose-fitting, low-rise denim shorts that had a chic belted waist detail and flattering, relaxed shape.
Leaning into a low-key and laid-back feel, she paired the denim shorts with a crisp white vest top. With a scoop neck and thick shoulder straps, the piece looked effortless while also being super flattering as it complemented her radiant summer tan.
Adding instant elevation to the laid-back look, a pair of espadrille wedge heels in a muted khaki tone completed the trio of casual classics, injecting a glam edge.
Odds are, a simple cotton vest top and pair of slouchy denim shorts are pieces that already have a home within your closet, so making like Jen and whipping them out to wear with a pair of statement summer heels or sandals is an easy way to dress for the hotter days of summer.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you don't already own a white tank top or pair of denim shorts, you're missing out! They're seriously versatile basics that are really easy to shop and invest in from the high street, and you'll find that they work for a variety of occasions. Pair the tank with floating skirts and heels for a more dressed-up feel, or pair your shorts with a blouse and some chic sandals for a similarly elevated look.
Accessorize with a pair of on-trend sunglasses like Jen, layer on the elegant jewellery and a statement watch, and you've got a go-to outfit you can re-wear over and over.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Gillian Taylforth's blush pink jumpsuit is a sophisticated alternative to dresses for summer weddings
She attended the British Soap Awards wearing an all-in-one you can find on the high street
-
Kate Middleton's sad four-word admission after Princess Lilibet's birth
Princess Lilibet just marked her fourth birthday - and it may have been a reminder of sadness for Kate and William
-
Gillian Taylforth's blush pink jumpsuit is a sophisticated alternative to dresses for summer weddings
She attended the British Soap Awards wearing an all-in-one you can find on the high street
-
Not sold on double-denim? Jessica Biel just changed our mind with this figure-flattering co-ord
Nostalgic '90s fashion is back on the style agenda, and Jessica Biel's take on the double denim trend has put the 'Canadian Tuxedo' back in our good books
-
We're taking burgundy into summer with Amal Clooney's polished jumpsuit look - it's ideal for warm weather weddings
Her one shoulder, one piece wonder is top of our shopping list
-
Joanna Lumley reinvents summer tailoring in a sleek white trouser suit and matching brogues
Patsy Stone would be proud
-
I'm building my holiday wardrobe around Demi Moore's coastal white trousers, striped shirt, and leather flats combination
Elegant, cool, and quietly luxurious, this three-piece look is the answer to hot-weather dressing
-
I wasn't sold on the satin skirt trend – then I saw Julianne Moore in a chocolate maxi, grey knit, and woven flats in New York
Here's why you should also consider a satin skirt this season
-
I took these four vibrant Boden swimsuits on my holiday – and I've never felt more confident in swimwear
From mood-boosting one-pieces to the bikinis that changed my mind – these Boden swimwear pieces deserve a place in your suitcase
-
Eva Longoria's white straight-leg jeans, navy blazer and tote bag is the perfect travel outfit formula
Effortless, practical, and elegant, this look works for every journey