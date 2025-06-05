Denim shorts, white tank and wedges: Jennifer Aniston’s classic look is pure summer inspiration

Jennifer Aniston is pictured with platinum, face-framing highlights as she arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix&#039;s &quot;Murder Mystery 2&quot; at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
There are a host of basic closet staples we all have ready and waiting to be worn throughout summer - and a classic white tank is one of them.

In 2013, Jennifer Aniston reminded us how we can wear simple styles and still look well put together. Stripping back her style, she looked relaxed and chic in a pair of denim shorts, basic white tank top and a pair of wedges.

"Jennifer Aniston's closet is proof that simple ensembles can often be much chicer than fussy prints or trend-led looks", says woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Get these summer season basics perfected, and dressing for the warmer weather will be easy every year."

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Jen's Style

denim shorts
GAP Cotton Gauze Denim Easy Shorts

Made from 100% cotton with an easy silhouette and relaxed fit at the hips and thigh, it doesn't get more comfortable or chic than these denim shorts. Emulating Jen's look perfectly with their laid-back feel, you'll live in these all summer.

white tank top
Madewell (Re)generative Cotton Ribbed Scoopneck Tank

This tank top emulates Jen's look perfectly, with the same scoop neck, figure-hugging fit and crisp white color. Made from a mix of cotton and elastane, it has a flattering fit and is super breathable too.

flatform espadrilles sandals
Pull&Bear Flatform Espadrille

With the same strappy design, neutral tone and rope-textured sole as Jen's chic footwear, these sandals are a great elevated choice of shoe to wear when recreating her look.

denim shorts
Madewell Denim Pull-On Shorts

Inspired by the classic shape and comfortable fit of boxer shorts, this pull on style with an elastic waist are ideal for hot summer days where you just want to be comfortable. Plus, they're made from cotton and linen for a breezy finish.

white tank top
GAP Modern Tank Top

An affordable, high-quality closet staple, you can't go wrong with this GAP tank top. Featuring the same thick shoulder straps and scoop neck as Jen's piece, this is a steal you'll be wearing all season.

khaki espadrille sandals
VISCATA Aiguablava Canvas Espadrille Sandal Wedges

These wedged sandals are perfect for dressing up or down and would look great with Jen's simple outfit of denim shorts and a tank top. The khaki color is the ideal elevated neutral and will work to add a muted pop of color to any minimal outfit.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jen's look is the perfect style for a hot summer day, playing into timeless denim trends with her loose-fitting, low-rise denim shorts that had a chic belted waist detail and flattering, relaxed shape.

Leaning into a low-key and laid-back feel, she paired the denim shorts with a crisp white vest top. With a scoop neck and thick shoulder straps, the piece looked effortless while also being super flattering as it complemented her radiant summer tan.

Adding instant elevation to the laid-back look, a pair of espadrille wedge heels in a muted khaki tone completed the trio of casual classics, injecting a glam edge.

Odds are, a simple cotton vest top and pair of slouchy denim shorts are pieces that already have a home within your closet, so making like Jen and whipping them out to wear with a pair of statement summer heels or sandals is an easy way to dress for the hotter days of summer.

If you don't already own a white tank top or pair of denim shorts, you're missing out! They're seriously versatile basics that are really easy to shop and invest in from the high street, and you'll find that they work for a variety of occasions. Pair the tank with floating skirts and heels for a more dressed-up feel, or pair your shorts with a blouse and some chic sandals for a similarly elevated look.

Accessorize with a pair of on-trend sunglasses like Jen, layer on the elegant jewellery and a statement watch, and you've got a go-to outfit you can re-wear over and over.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

