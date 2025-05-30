Alison Hammond’s comfy alternative to my favourite jeans has inspired me to try something new this summer
As the warm weather returns I'm finding myself looking for something to wear that's as versatile as jeans but a bit breezier.
Jeans are something I build a lot of my outfits around and they’re a failsafe for smart-casual outfits, but they aren’t always the comfiest. Even my favourite pair of wide-leg jeans can feel a little restrictive on a hot day.
So when I saw Alison Hammond wearing a gorgeous mid-blue denim dress on This Morning, I realised this could be the answer. Dresses are such an easy option for the summer and a denim dress also has all the benefits of a pair of jeans.
Alison and her brilliant stylist Rachael Hughes shared another glimpse of her May outfits on Instagram and her denim dress was an affordable style from Very. It’s part of their V by Very Curve range which includes UK sizes 14-28.
Shop Alison's Dress And Alternatives
Exact Match
Alison's exact denim dress is under £50 and it's one of those items you can throw on whenever you'd normally wear jeans but want something breezier. It has a button-down design and falls to just below the knee. The short sleeves and mid-blue wash make this a lovely piece for summer days.
The belt loops at the waist mean you can easily accessorise this mid-blue denim midi dress. It has a similar streamlined shape to Alison's dress, but with long sleeves. The patch pockets on the front are a handy addition and you can wear this with everything from trainers to sandals and boots.
Priced at £48, it’s made from 95% cotton and has a button-up front, short sleeves and a classic shirt collar. The pocket at the front is a handy detail and the skirt is an A-line shape that subtly flares out from the fitted bodice.
One thing I always carefully consider when I’m buying denim is the wash, as I this affects where and how I might wear items. Alison Hammond’s mid-blue denim dress falls perfectly between a deep indigo and a light-wash.
If you’re ever unsure what colour to go for, I’d advise going for something similar to this. Indigo is a big denim trend for 2025, but it can feel quite smart, whilst pale blue denim seems casual.
A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)
A photo posted by on
Complete Alison's Look
Because they have elements of both, mid-blue tones can be dressed up or down more easily. Alison wore her dress with tan platform heels from ASOS that are now sadly out of stock, though you can still take inspiration from her colour pairing.
Tan looks beautiful with warm-toned blue denim, so a pair of tan sandals or loafers would be great with a dress like hers. Alternatively, reach for items you’d usually style with your go-to jeans, whether that’s your best white trainers or black ballet flats.
The same approach applies to jackets: whatever you’d normally wear with jeans, layer over the top of a denim dress on a breezy day. The beauty of a dress over jeans or shorts is the flowiness and how easy they are to throw on.
They’re an outfit in themselves and the silhouette feels a little more elevated than looser jean designs, but they’re so comfortable. You can also add a pop of colour when you have a simple and timeless look like this.
For her day at work on This Morning, Alison Hammond didn’t need a bag (which is how I often bring colour into my outfits), however, her orange nail design brought fun and brightness. The TV host accessorised with chunky hoop earrings, a gold watch and matching bracelets and rings.
Silver is particularly on-trend right now, and I personally wear a lot of it, though gold-toned jewellery brings out the warmth of mid-blue denim like this.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
