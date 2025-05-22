Designer style for less, this new high street collaboration will elevate your wardrobe with chic summer staples
I'm a stylish but savvy fashion editor, here's what I'm buying from the second DÔEN x Gap collaboration
From Alexa Chung to Kristen Bell, celebrities love Californian label DÔEN and it's easy to see why. Pairing up with GAP for a second collaboration, this is an amazing opportunity to get your hands on this cool girl label for a fraction of the price.
The collection features a chic minimalist colour palette of black, white, blue and red, making it easy to work into your capsule wardrobe, and last year's debut flew off the virtual shelves as consumers snapped up styles based on the brand's signature looks. And luckily for you as a fashion editor who still loves a bargain, I'm letting you in on all the pieces I've got in my shopping basket.
While DÔEN's prices are definitely at the premium end of the market, with tops starting at around £150 and £300 for dresses, the brand's collaboration with Gap is far more affordable, without scrimping on style. An inclusive campaign shot on a broad spectrum of models, the collection is available up to a size 22. The minimalistic campaign shoot lets the clothes do the talking, with Scottish model Kirsty Hume, who appears front and centre, looking summer-ready in a gingham dress that echoes DÔEN's romantic aesthetic and will no doubt sell out in record time.
WHAT TO BUY FROM DÔEN x Gap
The USA were lucky enough to get their hands on the full collection a few weeks ago but the UK's release has a more edited selection, meaning it's fastest fingers first to get your hands on the best pieces.
Here are the six items that I've slipped into my basket, from riffs on the brand's cult-worthy dresses to chic separates, including the perfect checked barn jacket.
If you love a relaxed and feminine look, then DÔEN x Gap is one for you. DÔEN is known for its love of delicate florals, eyelet embroidery and gingham, which appears across fluttering blouses and milkmaid-inspired dresses as well as stylish separates. its dresses are particularly sought after, with the pretty styles a strong contender as some of the best wedding guest dresses this summer.
DÔEN x Gap's second collection is full to bursting with pieces in the brand's signature style as well as more relaxed pieces that are inspired by Gap's sporty aesthetic, including sweatshirts, a pyjama-inspired co-ord and playful takes on Gap's iconic denim, giving a nod to the denim trends of 2025.
Get the look
Featuring the brand's signature ruched bust and gentle A-line cut, this dress oozes its signature look and is a great example of a stylish dress to hide your tummy. Team with tan leather sandals and a boxy denim jacket for an effortless take on what to wear in the heat.
I predict that this will be one of the first dresses to sell out from the collaboration and it's easy to see why - with pretty puffed sleeves, an adjustable neckline and cut on a bias, this dress is a great addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.
This easy breezy top is a great summer buy. The thick straps make it easy to wear with your favourite bra, while the boxy shape will keep you cool. Try wearing it as part of your next white jeans outfit.
With a more limited collection in the UK than the USA, there's no doubt that DÔEN x Gap is sure to sell out quickly, so don't dawdle on this collaboration.
A brand much-loved by the celebrity circuit, this pretty brand offers a timeless wearability that makes this collection particularly investment-worthy. With loads of smart casual outfit appeal, this summer-friendly selection is a great way to refresh your wardrobe, without leaning too heavily into trends that might feel out of place next year.
As well as womenswear and a small selection of mini-me pieces for the little girl in your life, this year's collaboration is one for the whole family, with a tight edit of menswear pieces also available, meaning it can truly be a family fashion affair.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
