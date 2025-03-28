6 things mums want for Mother's Day, and you can still get them from Amazon in time

I know what you're thinking: Amazon isn't the first place you normally think of when it comes to choosing a Mother's Day gift. But trust me on this. Right about now, all over the UK, precious offspring are slowly realising that Sunday is Mother's Day and frantically wondering if they've left it too late to buy a gift that their mum will actually appreciate.

So I come with good news. I'm a mum of three kids, aged between 20 and 11 years old, and I've been a shopping editor for more than a decade, so I'm something of a pro when it comes to dropping hints about what I'd like for Mother's Day. And with the Amazon Spring Sale in full swing, there's just enough time for you to order something for the mum, mother-in-law or mother figure in your life that should arrive in time - just make sure you're an Amazon Prime member or sign up a for a 30-day free trial which you can cancel once your gift is delivered.

And to help you make a good pressie choice, rather than a panic-fuelled one, I asked a bunch of other mums what their idea of the perfect Mother's Day present is. Admittedly, they're not all available from Amazon (it can't help us with a day of peace and quiet, it seems...), so I've found some decent dupes that should still arrive in time, should something appeal to you from this list.

A Stacking Pot Oliver Bonas Ola Blue Glass Stacking Storage Pot From £55 at John Lewis The first mum I asked about her favourite Mother's Day gift surprised me with her answer. It's such a simple yet practical (and inexpensive) gift that has a beautifully thoughtful vibe to it, but it's not something I'd ever think to ask for. "A beautiful stacking pot, which I keep my hair things in so my bathroom looks glamorous," she said. As someone whose bathroom never looks glamorous (the three males I live with, I'm looking at you...), this struck me as a fabulous way to reclaim a little corner of my chaotic domestic space. But my favourite thing about this gift idea? Every time I reach for a hair bobble, which is on a daily basis, I know it would make me think of my kids and smile. I like the simplicity of these bathroom storage jars from Amazon.

Her favourite tipple Whitley Neill Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin £25 at Amazon UK When I fired out a message to my fellow 40-something mum friends to ask them for the best Mother's Day gift they've ever had, one sassy pal shot back: "Which brand of vodka do you mean?" I laughed out loud but I'm more of a gin gal, and I'm especially fond of this rhubarb and ginger tipple because it brings back beautiful memories of a cheeky weekend away I once enjoyed with my husband back in the days when the kids were young enough to be left with babysitters and we didn't worry that they'd throw a massive house party if we left them alone for a night.

A night away in a hotel Red Letter Days Relax & Unwind Experience Gift Box £50.99 at Amazon UK "A night alone in a hotel and no texts about the kids' meltdowns or contact of any kind," wrote one mum when I asked her what she really, really wants for Mother's Day. Go her - I love the unashamed certainty with which she knows what would really make her Mother's Day. A little tricky to organise via Amazon, perhaps, but this is the closest I could find. I wonder if she'll take me with her?

A chic dressing gown Rockett St George Line Drawing Print Dressing Gown £49 at Next UK "Not quite Mother's Day but when my son was born a friend sent me a gorgeous snuggly dressing gown and I still say it's one of the best gifts anyone ever gave me," wrote another pal, when I quizzed her for the best gifts she's received as a mum. "It's always looked a bit classy and not something I'd have thought of for myself." I'm so with her on this - I treated myself to this snazzy dressing gown last summer ahead of a holiday with friends - I wanted something I could throw on over my pyjamas for breakfast together in the French sunshine without feeling underdressed. Something like this chic waffle robe from Amazon should do the trick.

Audible credits Amazon Audible Visit Site $7.95 /mth $14.95 /mth Need I say any more? I don't know a single mum who doesn't love a bit of space to lose herself in a good book, and Audible credits are as good as it gets, especially if actual downtime is tricky. Listen in the car, on your walk or while you're exercising, for a lovely dose of you-time that won't pile up on your bedside table and make you feel guilty every time you look at it.

Her favourite make-up or skincare Elemis Pro-Collagen 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm £23.20 at Amazon One friend is a hardcore lover of MAC cosmetics but her point stands, no matter whether you're a fan. I think the real secret of a fabulous gift is knowing what the recipient loves - their favourite fragrance, the blooms they'd choose for themselves, or the beauty products they swear by. There is something especially lovely about beging given something by someone you love who has taken the time to get to know you and your favourite things. For me, it's this Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. There is nothing else like it in the world for making my face feel super clean and ready to face the world but it's not cheap, so I don't buy it as often as I'd like to. When other people have gifted it to me, I've felt utterly adored and understood.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale end?

The Amazon Spring Sale started on March 25 and will end on March 31. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don't have to have Amazon Prime membership to shop the sale.