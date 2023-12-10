These 9 chic dinner party-approved scents will guarantee compliments from all your guests

A gathering with friends and family isn't just an opportunity to prove your hosting prowess but also to leave a good-smelling impression on your inner circle, which is where the best dinner party perfumes come in...

When selecting from the best perfumes for women, often having an occasion in mind - like a wedding or holiday - can prove helpful. Scents are often used to create memories or ambience, but of course, you don't always need to be venturing outdoors to warrant a spritz of your favourite floral fragrances or perfumes with patchouli. In fact, we're making a case for having a signature, at-home scent, for dinner parties and intimate gatherings.

Picture this: you're sat at a table, bathed in warm lighting, a glass of wine in hand and surrounded by your nearest and dearest before one of your party leans over and says, "You smell incredible." If this sounds like something you'd like to come to fruition, we've enlisted the expertise of Michelle Feeney, founder of Floral Street, Mona Kattan, co-founder of Huda Beauty and Kayali and Ciello Tuazon, Senior Director of Global Product Innovation at MALIN+GOETZ, to bring us the most elegant scents for your next soirée...

9 chic and festive dinner party perfumes to impress

Of course, when it comes to selecting the perfect dinner party scent, personal preference is a big factor. However, there are a few perfume notes that are akin to sophistication. So with that in mind, here are nine fragrances that smell like luxury, bottled - plus recommendations straight from the experts themselves...

What makes a chic dinner party perfume?

If you're looking to build a wealth of expensive and long-lasting perfumes, knowing what defines a so-called pricey-smelling scent will help in your search...

Michelle Feeney is the founder of the chic and affordable fragrance brand, Floral Street. Feeney's mission for the brand is, "to bring fine fragrance to the modern woman – so that she might build an entire fragrance wardrobe which can express the many facets of who she is." Now, Feeney has shared expertise on the perfect dinner-party scents, to ensure you smell chic and expensive for your next event...

Mona Kattan is the co-founder of Huda Beauty and Kayali Fragrances - which as a brand, has reached viral status across social media for their luxe scents. Now, Mona has shared her expertise on what makes a chic and elegant dinner party scent, having curated her very own lineup of best-selling perfumes.

Ciello Tuazon is the Senior Director of Global Product Innovation at MALIN+GOETZ, which is a cult-favourite skincare and perfume brand, inspired by modern city living and the need to uncomplicate our beauty routines. MALIN+GOETZ is known for their chic and artisan scents, with Tuazon sharing some expertise on exactly what constitutes a sophisticated fragrance...

Rich, spicy and woody scents, along with delicate floral perfumes, for instance, are often synonymous with expense but often, it's also the feeling your chosen scent creates that's key, as the experts explain.

A lingering impression: Ciello Tuazon, MALIN+GOETZ Senior Director of Global Product Innovation says that first and foremost, the scent needs to compliment you and the feeling you're looking to emulate for your evening. "It should be unassuming and leave a lingering sillage with room for the imagination, yet have an olfactive signature."

Warm & complex aromas: Tuazon recommends warm notes of amber and cedarwood, with hints of bright bergamot and pepper, to "bring a complex dynamic."

Tuazon recommends warm notes of amber and cedarwood, with hints of bright bergamot and pepper, to "bring a complex dynamic." Hints of gourmand: If you're not a lover of spicy and woody scents, Kayali's own Mona Kattan recommends something a touch sweeter. "Fragrance is truly personal, but my preference is to go for a slightly fresher note, such as a floral or gourmand-based fragrance. Kattan also recommends scents like Invite Only Amber as "it’s a gourmand, decadent, and delectable juice, you can almost taste the smell!"

If you're not a lover of spicy and woody scents, Kayali's own Mona Kattan recommends something a touch sweeter. "Fragrance is truly personal, but my preference is to go for a slightly fresher note, such as a floral or gourmand-based fragrance. Kattan also recommends scents like Invite Only Amber as "it’s a gourmand, decadent, and delectable juice, you can almost taste the smell!" Whatever makes you feel chic: At the end of the day, it's important to remember that perfume relies heavily on personal preferences, as Kattan notes: "To me, perfume is about emotions and creating a feeling. Chic is a mood, so wear a scent that makes you feel sophisticated and elegant."

What are the best festive perfume notes?

If you're looking for an especially festive feel, what with party season now upon us, the experts have also shared their criteria for a positively sparkling scent:

Leather

Rum

Black pepper

Citrus

Nuts

Tonka Bean

Vanilla

Fruits

Neroli

Tuazon suggests notes of leather, rum and black pepper, "that spark intrigue and conversation of a place you’ve been to or a grounding memory worth revisiting" - like MALIN+GOETZ's dark rum.

Floral Street's Michelle Feeney on the other hand says to "go for something citrussy, but with a warm, nutty interior to create a festive mood. I love Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Eau De Parfum for this, with pomelo, mandarin, tonka bean and vanilla to blend fruity notes with nuttiness." YSL's Libre is also a great option, as it features bursts of tangerine and neroli, with a sweet and creamy vanilla dry down.