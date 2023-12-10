These 9 chic dinner party-approved scents will guarantee compliments from all your guests
Gearing up to host a festive gathering? These dinner party perfumes serve sophistication...
A gathering with friends and family isn't just an opportunity to prove your hosting prowess but also to leave a good-smelling impression on your inner circle, which is where the best dinner party perfumes come in...
When selecting from the best perfumes for women, often having an occasion in mind - like a wedding or holiday - can prove helpful. Scents are often used to create memories or ambience, but of course, you don't always need to be venturing outdoors to warrant a spritz of your favourite floral fragrances or perfumes with patchouli. In fact, we're making a case for having a signature, at-home scent, for dinner parties and intimate gatherings.
Picture this: you're sat at a table, bathed in warm lighting, a glass of wine in hand and surrounded by your nearest and dearest before one of your party leans over and says, "You smell incredible." If this sounds like something you'd like to come to fruition, we've enlisted the expertise of Michelle Feeney, founder of Floral Street, Mona Kattan, co-founder of Huda Beauty and Kayali and Ciello Tuazon, Senior Director of Global Product Innovation at MALIN+GOETZ, to bring us the most elegant scents for your next soirée...
9 chic and festive dinner party perfumes to impress
Of course, when it comes to selecting the perfect dinner party scent, personal preference is a big factor. However, there are a few perfume notes that are akin to sophistication. So with that in mind, here are nine fragrances that smell like luxury, bottled - plus recommendations straight from the experts themselves...
Long-lasting
RRP: £148 for 75ml | Notes: Tuberose, pink peppercorn and orange leaves
Our w&h beauty writer Amelia Yeomans adores Diptyque's Do Son: "There's not a time I wear this when I don't get a compliment, so it's a great conversation starter for a dinner party setting. It is strong and noticeable without being at all powdery or too perfume-y and it's very distinctive, so I've had several people ask which scent I'm wearing and where to get it. It also comes in a hair mist version and a solid perfume which are more affordable than the EDP, so if a friend or loved one compliments you, it's a no-brainer Christmas gift!"
Why it's dinner party approved: It's a proven compliment-bringer.
Smoky & wintery
RRP: £115 for 100ml | Notes: clove, pink pepper, orange flower petals, chestnut and Gaiac wood oil
W&h beauty writer, Naomi Jamieson cannot stop singing this perfume's praises: "As the name suggests, By the Fireplace is truly reminiscent of smoking embers but with a spicy and aromatic kick. While it might seem rich upon first sniff, it melts into the skin beautifully, to create a subtle but distinctive musk. Every time I wear it I feel so chic and expensive and it never fails to earn me compliments."
Why it's dinner party approved: It literally smells like a winter evening - snuggled up in front of a glowing fire with a glass of merlot in hand.
Seriously luxe
RRP: £235 for 70ml | Notes: amber, jasmine, saffron, ambergris and cedarwood.
This scent is w&h beauty editor Aleesha Badkar's signature, especially for this time of year: "I love this for special occasions, so for dinner parties it is a must-have. I wear this whenever I want to smell elegant, expensive and a little sexy thanks to the sharp and slightly sweet cedar and saffron blend."
Why it's dinner party approved: It's luxe and elegant, which is everything you want for an occasion.
A true skin-scent
RRP: £57 for 50ml | Notes: Iris, pink pepper, ambrox and ambrette seeds
Glossier You is said to smell different on everyone, making it a true signature and with its warm and slightly spicy blend of iris, pink pepper and ambrette seeds, it sets the perfect tone for an intimate gathering. Plus, if you're looking for an even cheaper alternative, Zara's Perfume in Rose shares a similar blend of notes.
Why it's dinner party approved: It offers a mysterious and truly signature feel that's perfect for leaving a lasting impression...
Rich & woody
RRP: £168 for 50ml | Notes: Cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox, Australian sandalwood, leather and papyrus
A little goes a long way with this scent, so don't be too generous with your spritzing. However, once applied to the pulse points, Santal 33's rich and hypnotic blend of iris, violet, Australian Sandalwood and leather envelopes you in a cloud of warmth and expense, that lends itself to the nighttime.
Why it's dinner party approved: It's rich and long-lasting, while also being individual and oh-so alluring.
Comforting & chic
RRP: £65 | Notes: tangerine, neroli, lavender, jasmine, Moroccan orange blossom, vanilla and white musk
This scent is a hit amongst the w&h beauty team for its rich and floral appeal. It features a warm blend of lavender, vanilla, jasmine and white musks that are so enticing and yet not overpowering. There's a reason why it's such a cult favourite fragrance, especially for date nights and evening do's.
Why it's dinner party approved: Hints of lavender evoke feelings of comfort, while its citrusy bursts of tangerine are so festive!
Expert pick!
RRP: £68 for 50ml | Notes: Tangerine, Sichuan pepper, rose, tiramisu accord, Ylang Ylang and espresso beans
Michelle Feeney recommends this rich, gourmand fragrance: "With its notes of tiramisu and coffee beans, I feel good enough to eat when I’m wearing it. It’s the kind of fragrance that’s ideal for when you’re sitting close to someone, with a good glass of wine in front of you. It's an attractive scent, perfect for after dark."
Why it's dinner party approved: It smells good enough to eat, which will only amplify the mood and anticipation of your guests.
Expert pick!
RRP: £82 for 50ml | Notes: lotus flower, pepper, clove, green violet, leather, cedar and sandalwood
Ciello Tuazon recommends this scent for an intimate get-together as the woody and leathery notes, "bring familiarity and just the right amount of closeness." If you're already a fan of perfumes like Santal 33, this will make a gorgeous addition to your collection. Plus, it's also available as an affordable perfume oil!
Why it's dinner party approved: It's warm and familiar, creating a sense of comfort.
Expert pick!
RRP: £73 | Notes: lotus flower, sheer jasmine, musk, vanilla and creamy sandalwood
Mona Kattan says: "I would opt for scents with musk as it is a great base and is great with layering. Musk 12 is perfect for it. I would also go for Vanilla 28, it’s a very sweet and addictive scent."
Why it's dinner party approved: Musk and vanilla perfumes are universally appealing, so you really can't go wrong - especially in the wintertime.
What makes a chic dinner party perfume?
If you're looking to build a wealth of expensive and long-lasting perfumes, knowing what defines a so-called pricey-smelling scent will help in your search...
Michelle Feeney is the founder of the chic and affordable fragrance brand, Floral Street. Feeney's mission for the brand is, "to bring fine fragrance to the modern woman – so that she might build an entire fragrance wardrobe which can express the many facets of who she is." Now, Feeney has shared expertise on the perfect dinner-party scents, to ensure you smell chic and expensive for your next event...
Mona Kattan is the co-founder of Huda Beauty and Kayali Fragrances - which as a brand, has reached viral status across social media for their luxe scents. Now, Mona has shared her expertise on what makes a chic and elegant dinner party scent, having curated her very own lineup of best-selling perfumes.
Ciello Tuazon is the Senior Director of Global Product Innovation at MALIN+GOETZ, which is a cult-favourite skincare and perfume brand, inspired by modern city living and the need to uncomplicate our beauty routines. MALIN+GOETZ is known for their chic and artisan scents, with Tuazon sharing some expertise on exactly what constitutes a sophisticated fragrance...
Rich, spicy and woody scents, along with delicate floral perfumes, for instance, are often synonymous with expense but often, it's also the feeling your chosen scent creates that's key, as the experts explain.
- A lingering impression: Ciello Tuazon, MALIN+GOETZ Senior Director of Global Product Innovation says that first and foremost, the scent needs to compliment you and the feeling you're looking to emulate for your evening. "It should be unassuming and leave a lingering sillage with room for the imagination, yet have an olfactive signature."
- Warm & complex aromas: Tuazon recommends warm notes of amber and cedarwood, with hints of bright bergamot and pepper, to "bring a complex dynamic."
- Hints of gourmand: If you're not a lover of spicy and woody scents, Kayali's own Mona Kattan recommends something a touch sweeter. "Fragrance is truly personal, but my preference is to go for a slightly fresher note, such as a floral or gourmand-based fragrance. Kattan also recommends scents like Invite Only Amber as "it’s a gourmand, decadent, and delectable juice, you can almost taste the smell!"
- Whatever makes you feel chic: At the end of the day, it's important to remember that perfume relies heavily on personal preferences, as Kattan notes: "To me, perfume is about emotions and creating a feeling. Chic is a mood, so wear a scent that makes you feel sophisticated and elegant."
What are the best festive perfume notes?
If you're looking for an especially festive feel, what with party season now upon us, the experts have also shared their criteria for a positively sparkling scent:
- Leather
- Rum
- Black pepper
- Citrus
- Nuts
- Tonka Bean
- Vanilla
- Fruits
- Neroli
Tuazon suggests notes of leather, rum and black pepper, "that spark intrigue and conversation of a place you’ve been to or a grounding memory worth revisiting" - like MALIN+GOETZ's dark rum.
Floral Street's Michelle Feeney on the other hand says to "go for something citrussy, but with a warm, nutty interior to create a festive mood. I love Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Eau De Parfum for this, with pomelo, mandarin, tonka bean and vanilla to blend fruity notes with nuttiness." YSL's Libre is also a great option, as it features bursts of tangerine and neroli, with a sweet and creamy vanilla dry down.