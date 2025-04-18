Creative ways to enjoy food at home for a dinner party with a difference

We're amidst a dinner party revival. Hosting at home is more cost-effective than dining out - and there's also more opportunity to get creative. Social media is awash with tablescaping ideas, themed drinks and ways to enjoy food at home.

But things have moved on since a traditional sit-down meal followed by some light entertainment, Come Dine With Me-style. And while vol-au-vents and devilled eggs have a retro charm, modern hosts are getting more creative with dinner parties, experimenting with cuisines from across the globe. "We’re seeing a real shift towards more frequent, informal hosting," says Karen Thomas, head of homeware design at M&S. "Staying in has become just as exciting as going out – and with the right pieces and planning, it can feel just as special."

According to the World Happiness Report 2025, sharing meals is one of the strongest drivers of happiness worldwide. And 40% of Brits also say creating the right ‘ambience and atmosphere’ is a key part of enjoying the evening, according to a recent report from M&S.

Here are 32 creative ways to enjoy food at home, whether it's a family dinner, hosting a few friends or a full-blown dinner party, plus the finishing touches that will make it feel like a real occasion.

32 creative ways to enjoy food at home

A super-sized cheeseboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I firmly believe that a cheeseboard shouldn't just be for Christmas - it can be enjoyed any time of year and works particularly well in a group setting. Mix up your cheeseboard seasonal fruits and vegetables to reflect the season, pairing your favourite cheese with crackers, fresh crusty bread and an assortment of jellies and chutneys. A wander through your local food market might inspire some alternatives as well. Opt for a larger board where everything can be easily arranged in the same place.

A simple way to decorate a cheeseboard is to arrange your cheeses in the middle of the board (a baked camembert makes a good centre point for dipping) and then fill in the gaps, working outward. Pile on slices of apples and pears (a fanned effect will raise marks for presentation), whole fruits like cherries and blueberries, piles of nuts, layers of cured meats, crackers, and sprigs of fresh herbs if you have them to hand. Pots of chutney, relishes, jellies and jam can be stored on the cheeseboard or by the side, and don't forget an extra basket of bread if this is the main event for guests.

A garden picnic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnics aren't just for the park - a garden picnic has all of the charm and none of the hassle. Hannah Burden Teh, Brand Director of Bathtub Gin, says there's been a shift towards garden hosting. She explains, "Hosting a picnic in your garden is the perfect way to entertain friends or family in the summer. It’s the ideal balance of effortlessness and charm.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The beauty of it is you don’t need to worry about transporting food and drinks or, crucially, finding a toilet in a park. And if the weather turns (after all, we are in Britain!), you can always dash inside without missing a beat.

"For drinks, make a big pitcher of something simple but delicious - a fruity punch. Pair it with easy-to-eat snacks: cheese, olives, and charcuterie, perfect for grazing. Lay it all out on a beautiful blanket, throw in a bit of bunting, and voilà!"

Aperitivo hour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take notes from the Italians and host an aperitivo hour before dinner or as its own event. "Aperitivo hour is a long-standing Italian tradition that typically takes place before dinner and involves something like a light drink and some nibbles," drinks expert and Trade Marketing Manager at Disaronno International UK, Aiste Valiukaite, told us. "It's a huge part of Italian cocktail culture, and you'll find it all over the country."

Lighter drinks, such as spritz or prosecco, are generally the drink of choice during an aperitivo hour. Snacks could be simple, such as olives, nuts, crisps, bite-sized bruschetta and small starters - there are no hard and fast rules for this Italian tradition. You'll find aperitivo hours all over Italy, with Milan, Turin, and Venice considered its biggest hubs. Food-wise, you'll see options like cheese boards, cured meats, olives, crackers, and sometimes mini pizzas, quiches, or small plates of pasta.

Alfresco dining

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caveat: This is weather-dependent. But there's something magical about entertaining in the garden, no matter what food you serve. Dress up a long table with a brightly coloured or pastel tablecloth and add fresh flowers and pillar candles in storm vases or tea lights in jam jars (it's not meant to look perfect) before laying out plates and cutlery for an easy yet effective outdoor setting.

Food can be buffet-style with quiche, salad, cheeses, fruit, or even shop-bought snacks. Regardless of what you serve, the setting shows real effort and is bound to impress guests. Tree lanterns also look magical for events that carry on into the evening.

An indoor picnic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If it's too cold to subject guests to an outdoor picnic, where they'll likely shiver while eating their sausage rolls, move things inside and adopt the same casual eating style indoors. This works particularly well with a French-farmhouse-style spread of cheeses, crusty bread, grapes, meat, and wine, with quiche and pate to add more substance to the meal. It's also a great excuse to invest in some fine French wine for your guests.

Canapés and fizz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most elegant and classic culinary combinations will always be canapés and fizz. There are plenty of variations on this, including champagne and caviar, prosecco and cured meats, cava and olives on a stick - you can be as elaborate or as simple as you want.

Pre-made cocktail blinis make hosting easy. You only need to pop them in the oven for five minutes and add your chosen toppings. Cream cheese makes an excellent base for almost anything, and pretty herbs like sprigs, thyme, or dill will dress them up easily as a finishing touch.

A spritz and snack party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want a variation on fizz and canapés, try a spritz and snack party, which encompasses pretty much any type of finger food. While an Aperol spritz is a firm favourite among many, Limoncello spritzes and Disarrono spritzes are popular options with a lower ABV.

"People are becoming more mindful of their alcohol intake, which is fuelling the rise of longer, lower-ABV serves. These drinks provide a refreshing, slow-sipping experience and deliver great value for money," drinks expert and Trade Marketing Manager at Disaronno International UK, Aiste Valiukaite, told us.

"To recreate spritzes at home, you'll need essentials such as your chosen liqueur, prosecco, and soda water, with sliced fresh lemons to garnish and plenty of ice."

French bistro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French get a lot of airtime regarding dinner party themes and ideas; atmospheric dining is something they do incredibly well. For a romantic evening for two or dinner with friends, nod towards a French bistro with linen table clothes (checked red and white if you really want to lean in), taper candles and soft French music.

On the menu, try classics such as beef bourguignon, coq au vin, and crème brûlée (shop-bought is fine here, unless you're advanced in the kitchen!). Retro, yes, but also very charming.

A Mexican fiesta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mexican food is an explosion of colour and flavours. A Mexican spread could include nachos, tacos, and quesadillas as finger food, as well as bigger dishes like enchiladas and burritos. Decorate the house in vibrant shades and patterns to continue the colourful theme through to your decor. Frozen margaritas can easily be whipped up in a blender for a cooling drink during summer.

An Italian feast

Italian cuisine also offers plenty of inspiration for a decadent spread to be enjoyed with friends. Serve bite-sized bruschetta platters of cheese, cured meats, roasted vegetables, Tuscan-style chicken, and a few pasta dishes for an Italian feast that will please a crowd.

Don't forget the table, too. " We’re seeing customers really lean into creating a sense of occasion at home,” says Karen Thomas, head of homeware design at M&S. “Whether that’s layering textures and colours with playful cabbageware, boho chic picnicware or channelling Italian summer vibes with Amalfi-inspired ceramics, tablescaping has become an expression of personality and a huge part of the fun of hosting.”

A bruschetta bar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Italian classic, bruschetta, is traditionally served with dressed chopped tomatoes on top, but plenty of other toppings work just as well. Give guests a choice of crushed pea and mint, ricotta with figs and honey, a medley of vegetables, or roasted chicken in a lemon mayonnaise dressing - feel free to get creative and stray away from traditional Italian recipes and create your own bruschetta-inspired finger food. The base can be toasted sourdough or focaccia, a spongy bread that will hold heavy fillings well.

A DIY cocktail bar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Encourage guests to join in the fun with a DIY cocktail bar. "It's easy to get carried away thinking you need a well-stocked bar, but all you need are essentials that can be easily used in various drinks," drinks expert and Trade Marketing Manager at Disaronno International UK, Aiste Valiukaite, told us.

"A standard cocktail shaker and strainer will do the trick! For ingredients, having mixers like soda water and tonic is always helpful. Dried fruit slices are an easy garnish to add in a hurry, although nothing beats a fresh orange or lemon slice in a spritz. Versatile spirits such as vodka, rum, or gin can easily be added to most popular cocktails."

A movie night with plenty of snacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watching a film with friends or the whole family together can be a real Friday night occasion. As well as something easy like pizza or burgers, fill snack bowls with popcorn and confectionery. For a healthier option, frozen grapes and strawberries dipped in dark chocolate also make great snacking options.

A classic dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing wrong with the original three-course dinner format. In fact, as it's more of a rarity nowadays, reverting to the classic formula can feel novel.

There are thoughtful ways to personalise a dinner party to bring it up to speed. Try adding different heights to your tablescape with taped candles and fresh wildflowers in various vases. Tie thin ribbons around glass stems so guests don't lose their drinks when mingling, and consider sharing starters or mains for a more casual dining style.

A show-stopping punch and nibbles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A serve-yourself punch is back in vogue and is an easy centrepiece for a gathering or party that requires little maintenance. "For hosting, pre-batch a few punches that can be finished at the last minute with ice and garnishes," Hannah Burden-Teh, Global Brand Director for Bathtub Gin, told us. "This way, everyone can help themselves, and you’re not playing bartender all evening." It's a stylish yet informal party spread, accompanied by easy snacks such as a cheeseboard, bowls of crisps, olives, bread, and dips.

Afternoon tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Britain's favourite pastimes, afternoon tea, shouldn't just be reserved for fancy hotels. There are three main components to an afternoon tea spread; finger sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and tiny cakes. How you present this is up to you, but digging out an antique teapot or sourcing one in a local charity shop will add a vintage touch to the occasion.

A murder mystery evening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Continuing the retro theme, a murder mystery evening is a fun way to mix up a dinner party. Now this isn't for everyone, but the old-school party game has seen a revival with those who don't mind a little role play (for context, the global market for these games is projected to reach a quarter of a billion dollars by 2032, according to Business Research Insights). You can buy a kit online (Masters of Mystery has a great range) and then all that's left to do is plan your meal and convince your guests to get into the spirit of things with fancy dress.

'70-style fondue night

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a group setting, sharing food is often the best option. Host a '70s-style fondue dinner party with a massive pot of melted cheese, bread, crackers, and vegetables for dipping. You could also double up with a chocolate fondue served with strawberries, marshmallows, and biscuits. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

Greek mezze

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greek food is designed for sharing, with breads and dips served alongside roasted meats and huge salads packed with fresh herbs. Particularly appropriate for summer dining, Greek food isn't difficult to prepare, and dips can be whizzed up in advance. Meat and fish can be served simply in kebabs or with a light marinade under the grill or on the BBQ.

A one-pot dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the easiest ways to feed a crowd is with a big one-pot meal to which guests can help themselves. The dish could be a hearty stew, pasta bake, curry, or chilli con carne and can be prepared in advance in a slow cooker, so there's no stress on the evening itself.

Curry night with all the trimmings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curry is universally popular and great for group settings - whether you want to go for Indian, Thai, Malaysian or another cuisine. If you want a helping hand in the kitchen, there are plenty of upmarket curry kits that contain flavour-packed spice mixes and full instructions for creating authentic dishes at home. Load up your food station with starters, dips like cucumber raita, a cucumber and tomato salad, chutneys, crackers and warm breads to impress your guests.

A pasta party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an informal dinner with an Italian theme, cook a variety of pasta dishes that can be passed around the table for a warm and informal dinner set up. Think spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, creamy fettuccine, baked gnocchi, and cheesy risotto. Jugs of wine and big bowls of salads with a homemade vinaigrette will add to the rustic theme.

Bring-a-dish buffet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not so confident in the kitchen? Ask each guest to bring a dish. Though some hosts find this concept divisive due to the traditional roles of guest and host, it can be a useful hosting format for groups of friends who want to get together without piling on the pressure. Plus, it's a fun way to try new dishes and boost community, particularly if guests bring a signature dish or family recipe with a story behind it.

Brunch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The joy of brunch nowadays is that it can be served anytime. Fill a long table with breakfast classics, like sweet waffles and fluffy pancakes, fruit, yoghurt, scrambled eggs, and avocado with racks of toast, for a delightful spread for friends.

Mimosas (or Bucks Fizz, depending on how you like your orange juice to bubbles ratio: Bucks Fizz is typically 2:1 champagne to orange juice, while Mimosas are an even split) are also a great addition to a brunch spread, and champagne or prosecco can easily be swapped for a non-alcoholic version or sparkling water.

Tapas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another crowd pleaser, tapas spreads can be as varied as you like and lend themselves to time-poor chefs who need to throw something together. Stuffed olives, tangy anchovies in olive oil, Spanish cheeses, tortilla española and croquettes can all be bought in advance, making up the basis for a sterling tapas spread. Bulk things out with bread and salads, and don't forget the sangria.

A sushi spread

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sushi is an excellent lunch choice and not something we enjoy often at home, yet it looks really impressive. If you're brave enough to roll your own, it's easy enough to find sushi rice and nori seaweed sheets in most supermarkets. If you'd rather keep things simple and buy your own, Waitrose has a good range of freshly made sushi, or you could order in from a local Japanese restaurant. Invest in some chopsticks and provide herbal teas or bubbles, depending on what kind of sushi party you want to throw, for an elegant afternoon with friends.

Texas-style BBQ

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The summer months call for everybody's favourite pastime: the garden BBQ. Theming your BBQ amplifies the fun and will go down a storm with kids. Texas is an easy theme to begin with - try sweet and smoky marinades, toasted corn, blue cheese salads, and s'mores for dessert. A fire pit, which guests can huddle around and toast their marshmallows, would also tie in with this theme well.

Hire a professional

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to host at home with a fine dining experience, hiring a professional chef will relieve the pressure so you can focus on setting the scene without worrying about a cooking schedule. Chefs will also often serve the food, making it a real occasion. Opt for a tasting menu to elevate the evening further and consider drink pairings for a more considered experience.

'20s themed dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1920s were an era of elegance and decadence, so naturally, it makes a fabulous dinner party theme. Greet guests with a martini-style cocktail or champagne in coup glasses, serve delicate finger food and - if you're feeling extra luxurious - freshly shucked oysters. Oyster Rockefeller, where oysters are baked with cream and cheese, is a good option for anyone nervous about serving raw seafood.

An '80s dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Decade-themed dinner parties are great when you're struggling with what to serve guests. The '80s had many classic dishes, from prawn or crayfish cocktail and coronation chicken curry to arctic roll for dessert. If fancy dress is your thing, go one step further and encourage your guests to turn up in '80s attire.

Put some extra effort into dessert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dessert should be an event in itself. Tiramisu is easy to master if you follow the recipe and requires minimal prep time - it will just need a few hours to set. Alternatively, a trifle is a retro choice that wins crowds over. To keep it simple, a selection of ice creams and sorbets is a delicious way to end a meal.

You could also consider serving dessert wine with the final course. "A little sip of dessert wine at the end really makes it quite special," food writer and chef Francesca McKay tells us. "Dessert wines aren't as common nowadays, but for those in the know, they're making a comeback, particularly for wine fans throwing dinner parties. If you want to invest in a good bottle, rest assured it will last - you only need a small amount compared to a standard glass of wine due to its typically rich and sweet flavour."