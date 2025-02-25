The most incredible food markets and street food locations in the world

Often, part of the fun of exploring a new place is seeing its culinary offerings outside the usual cafes or fancy restaurants. These enticing street food locations and markets sell everything from pizza by the slice to sophisticated snacks and every kind of dessert imaginable. Not to mention local delicacies where you can learn more about a place through its cuisine.

Street foods and food markets offer a more authentic experience of a place, from floating markets in Vietnam to enjoying crepes in front of the Eiffel Tower or a slice of pizza in Naples. Try local street food dishes such as Japan's takoyaki - fried fish balls topped with mayonnaise and bonito bites - and breadfruit chips in St Lucia.

We've travelled around the world in the name of research, and these are the 32 most incredible food markets and street food locations in the world.

The best locations around the world for street food

Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bangkok is one of the most eclectic and vibrant street food restaurants in the world, known for its colourful stalls selling fresh fruits, juices, vegetables and delicious street food. Most will be cooked in front of you in a matter of minutes, with popular dishes like Pad Thai and pineapple fried rice quick to prepare and serve. One of the joys of street food is that it offers an opportunity to try local delicacies for a low cost - so you can fill up on appetisers and snacks you might not consider during a sit-down meal.

Osaka, Japan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan is often lauded as one of the top culinary destinations in the world - and with good reason. Futuristic Tokyo is on most people’s lists, but we’d urge foodies to add Osaka to the itinerary and head straight for its street food stalls. The areas of Dotonbori and Shinsekai are good places to start; here, you’ll find an assortment of Japanese street food. Try takoyaki - fried fish balls topped with mayonnaise and bonito bites, and okonomiyaki - you won’t regret it.

Brixton Village, London, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of okonomiyaki, one of the most popular restaurants in London’s thriving Brixton Village is Okan, selling their take on the delicious cabbage omelette dish and other Japanese street food. Brixton Village and the nearby Market Row celebrate world flavours with a vast assortment of small independent restaurants and shops. It’s a great place to visit if you’re undecided about what cuisine you’re in the mood for; it has it all, from Italian, Mexican and Thai to Caribbean, as well as a dedicated cheese and fizz eatery.

Jalan Alor, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant food scene is one of Asia’s best-kept secrets. While many pass up Malaysia in favour of its high-profile neighbour Thailand or Bali in Indonesia, we’d argue it’s worth a visit for the food alone - not to mention its natural beauty and warm Malaysian hospitality. There are many districts worth your attention when it comes to cuisine, but in the capital, a good place to start is the bustling Jalan Alor, a lengthy strip of street food restaurants that offer no-frills, delicious cuisine.

George Town, Malaysia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as the more cultural cousin to the high-flying capital Kuala Lumpur, George Town is the capital of Penang - which is the foodie capital of Malaysia. The region is known for its rich and varied food offerings, with many of its most high-profile restaurants in colourful George Town, as well as some tasty street food options in busy areas. Here you’ll find dive bars and whiskey dens among casual eateries and hidden fine dining spots. It’s effortlessly on-trend and a must for foodies.

Borough Market, London, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Borough Market may be busy and bring in swathes of tourists, but it’s still one of the most charming places in London and packed with artisans selling their most distinguished produce. Feast on huge olives, freshly baked bread, world-famous scotch eggs, sausage rolls and zingy oysters al fresco with a chilled glass of wine. There are so many dining options here, most with outdoor seating and a relaxed atmosphere. Or you can grab some essentials for a very high-brow picnic and head to one of London’s many green spaces.

Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enjoying street food in Ho Chi Min City transcends just taste - it’s an experience that will engage all the senses. Snack on flavour-filled bites, warming broths, noodles and curry while the traffic whizzes by; forget what they say about New York; Ho Chi Min truly never seems to sleep. Expect a no-frills dining experience sitting on a plastic stool with a beer straight from the bottle while taking some respite from the heat - it’s all part of the experience.

Singapore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any street food fan will likely know a brief history of the hawker food scene, where Singapore reinvented the wheel in the ‘70s, bringing its food vendors off the streets and into Hawker Centres for a social dining experience. You can’t beat these lively eateries for a wholesome, affordable meal, with modern-day centres a melting pot of different flavours from neighbouring cultural influences.

Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as an influx of fine dining spots that rival the New York dining scene, there are street food stalls at every turn in Mexico City - so you can feast on delicious food without breaking the bank. We could argue that there’s nowhere on earth that does flavour quite like Mexico, with fresh and zingy citrus and herbs and robust marinades and sauces. Spicy food fans, this is the place for you.

Portland, Oregon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Portland has earned itself quite the reputation as a foodie hotspot, thanks to its cluster of food carts and trucks selling cuisine from all over the world. You can get pretty much any type of food you want here and enjoy it in a communal space with a buzzing atmosphere. Enjoy Nordic treats, German sausage and fried chicken wings; it’s an eclectic selection. If you’re not sure where to start, Prost Marketplace is one of the most popular food truck clusters.

La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

La Boqueria is an institution in Barcelona, dating back to the 1200s. It's classically Spanish and very atmospheric - though you may want to go early to avoid the crowds as it's a favourite with tourists. The market is located in the heart of the city, on Barcelona's La Rambla and is a great place to buy fresh produce as well as Spanish delicacies.

Kashgar Market, Kashgar, China

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those looking for an authentic market experience, Kashgar Market in Kashgar, China is a bustling working market where you can pick up a selection of spices, nuts and fruits. There are also plenty of places to stop for lunch and make a visit a full day out.

Castries Market, St Lucia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caribbean food is among the most delicious in the world, especially when washed down with rum punch. At Castries Market, St Lucia, you'll find a vibrant atmosphere and a mix of tourists and locals. Shop for tropical fruits like mangoes and bananas, as well as breadfruit chips and spices.

Cai Rang Floating Market, Vietnam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a truly unique experience, visit Cai Rang Floating Market in Vietnam. Floating markets are common in southeast Asia and Cai Rang in southern Vietnam is one of the most well known, situated on the Mekong River. Wander around the brightly coloured boats selling local produce and snacks. Be warned though, the market starts at 5am and finishes at midday so you'll need to get down there early.

Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market, San Francisco, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know how legendary the farmer's markets are in California, but the Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market in San Francisco is definitely a must-visit. It's a vast market that takes over the Ferry Plaza three days a week, with Saturday being the busiest. The produce is usually local and organic, focusing on sustainability and a love of cooking and creating high-quality produce.

Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this market sells everything from rugs and lamps to gifts and clothes, its incredible culinary offering means it firmly gets a place on the list of best food markets in the world. Grand Bazaar in Turkey's capital is a feast for the senses, awash with colour and filled with the scent of spices. A word of warning - be prepared to haggle!

Kauppatori Market, Helsinki, Finland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those who enjoy Nordic foods and flavours should visit one of Scandinavia's most impressive outdoor food markets, Kauppatori Market in Helsinki. This picturesque market is situated on a cobbled square on the waterfront. It has quaint wooden stalls selling local fish and seafood, such as smoked salmon, oysters, and pickled herring.

Taipei, Taiwan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps not one of the most obvious street food destinations, Taipei is definitely one of the best. It's a great place to experience a bustling night market, with the Shilin and Tonghua night markets packed with brightly coloured stalls selling local snacks.

Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the biggest and most vibrant markets in the world has to be the souks of Marrakesh. These markets are unlike anywhere else you've been before, with so much to discover when it comes to local produce - and that means leather goods, fabrics, gifts and trinkets, as well as delicious food and drink.

Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

India has some of the most delicious food in the world, and the cuisine is a firm favourite with us Westerners. But Mumbai has its special food scene with a huge street food offering that takes inspiration from all parts of India to show its rich culinary history.

Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may think of white tablecloths at fancy restaurants when it comes to eating in Paris. However, there's a thriving street food scene to enjoy as well. Around the tourist hot spots are crepe stalls at every turn, where you can enjoy a sweet treat while overlooking sights like the Eiffel Tower. It's also worth checking out open-air markets like Marche des Enfants Rouges for an al fresco lunch.

New York, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Paris may offer tasty crepes while enjoying the sights, New York City offers super-sized slices of pizza to enjoy while wandering the city streets. And it doesn't stop there - NYC is also known for its doughnuts, bagels, pretzels, and hot dogs.

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hawaii is known for its delicious, fresh food, including poke bowls, and delicacies such as garlic shrimp, malasadas, and spam musubi. This sunny destination is an exciting place to sample street food, with stalls often accompanied by live music on the streets.

Naples, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the subject of pizza, there are few places better in the world to try it than Naples in Italy. This beautiful city is essentially the birthplace of the margarita pizza - but here they pride themselves on using only the finest ingredients to craft this simple pizza. Enjoy it by the slice while wandering around the city’s famous sights. Don’t forget to finish with gelato!

Hong Kong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hong Kong has streets and streets of vendors selling delicious street food. Temple Street Night Market is one of the most famous attractions with a bustling atmosphere where you can pick up an assortment of goods and food - with plenty of places to grab a cocktail nearby afterwards and sample Hong Kong’s famous nightlife.

Fukuoka, Japan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fukuoka has to be one of the prettiest street food destinations in the world, known for its yatai street stalls which have a long history dating back to the 1600s. These stalls, often adorned with lanterns, light up after dark and wandering through them at night feels like being on a film set.

Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The perfect place to pick up an authentic currywurst, Berlin’s epic food scene extends to its multiple street markets offering traditional German food with some modern twists. Don’t forget to try some crispy potato pancakes on the side!

Lima, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceviche fan? This is the place for you. Lima is undoubtedly the culinary capital of Peru - if not the whole of South America - with its influx of acclaimed restaurants and vibrant dining scene. Naturally with this comes a thriving street food offering where you can try local dishes without the restaurant price tag.

Old Billingsgate Market, London, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Old Billingsgate Market is a London institution and the most famous place to buy fresh fish and seafood. Get down early, and you'll be rubbing shoulders with the capital's best chefs and restaurants, many of which rely on the market for their daily produce.

Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Rome is known for its incredible street food scene, with everything on offer from pizza and pasta to baked goods and, of course, gelato. More cost-effective than some of the city's fancier restaurants. street food options allow you to soak in the city's famous architecture while al fresco dining.

Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney's cooler cousin has earned a reputation now as one of the coolest cities in the world, largely down to its impressive food and drink scene. As well as trendy coffee shows and innovative dining options, the city has also seen a boom in its street food. Some of it might be served in a pop-up or restaurant rather than on the street itself (Australia has strict safety regulations when it comes to food) but the concept is largely the same.