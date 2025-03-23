Expert-approved tablescaping ideas to transform outdoor entertaining

Whether a beautiful spread of grilled food and fresh salads or a chilled pitcher of Pimm’s to share, there’s plenty to love about outdoor entertaining during the summer months, but a stylish tablescape can take even the most last-minute or casual of soirées to the next level.



“Tablescaping is a brilliant way to elevate your outdoor entertaining space and create a warm, inviting atmosphere for guests,” advises Dayna Isom Johnson, trends expert at Etsy , the online marketplace.

“Now, it’s all about blending a natural look with stylish accents. For example, combining lush greenery and wooden accents with embroidered napkins and gold plates will bring a refined elegance to any tablescape. Similarly, embracing earthy tones like deep olive green or a more subtle lime green for tablecloths or runners will keep guests immersed in nature while adding a hint of sophistication.”

She adds: “If you’re looking for something more bold, playful patterns are another trend I’m excited about – mixing abstract designs, florals or stripes with natural materials. It’s all about balancing personality and elegance. And of course, lighting is key. String lights, lanterns or candles create a cosy, magical atmosphere as the evening unfolds. Pair that with a bold centrepiece, whether it's wildflowers, seasonal fruits or something equally eye-catching, to complete the look.”



We came up with ways to transform outdoor entertaining with stylish tablescaping – now all that’s left to do is decide who to invite…

32 ideas for summer tablescaping

Play with your food

(Image credit: Laura Jackson)

“For me, summer tablescapes are all about being playful,” says Laura Jackson, co-founder of Glassette , the ecommerce platform, and the broadcaster and entrepreneur behind The Art of Hosting, the cult Instagram series with more than 17 million views. “I always start with the colour of a linen tablecloth and build a scheme from there, contrasting the napkins and crockery. I’ll also look at produce that’s in-season and try and incorporate this into an edible arrangement like cherry or grape garlands that guests can eat as well as admire as a delicious display.”

Just add storm vases

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We believe that storm vases are a welcome addition to pretty much anything, and the same is true of summer tablescapes. Bulk-buy packs of pillar candles and use them to fill your storm vases – otherwise known as hurricane lanterns – then simply display them in a line down the centre of the table to add both visual interest and practical lighting. Better yet, you can easily bring them inside when it gets too chilly to add extra illumination on coffee tables or in cosy corners as you carry on the celebrations well into the small hours.

Nod to nature

(Image credit: Sam Grigg)

“My favourite theme when it comes to outdoor tablescaping is that of nature’s palette,” says Sam Grigg , interiors stylist at her eponymous company. “Whether that’s through layering your table with materials such as linen tablecloths and napkins or choosing handmade serving dishes, I think using materials that feel in sync with the natural environment helps us to enjoy our outdoor spaces no matter how bereft they are of plants – particularly perfect for homes with small patios or city balconies!”

She continues: “I also love how easy it is to create a fresh look by mixing more pared-back colours such as soft olives and greys with bolder pops and plenty of crisp white. This muted backdrop allows you to play with pattern more and even mix different-sized stripes with zig-zags. And, if you have a taller vase that feels sturdy enough for outdoor use, then I love feathery stems combined with scented eucalyptus that move gently in the breeze as a fantastic way to create a sensory experience.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Build an outdoor fireplace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing gives your guests a warm welcome – quite literally – like an outdoor fireplace as a beautiful and practical backdrop to a summer tablescape. Enabling you to remain seated at the table long after dinner is done, the crackling of flames won’t just keep your friends and family toasty, but it will also provide an atmospheric glow long into the night. No wonder these focal points are trending in our gardens as we take our inspiration from celebrities like George Clooney and Khloé Kardashian, who have both been pictured luxuriating beside theirs.

Pair with your floral palette

(Image credit: LAY London)

“If you’re in the garden or displaying flowers in vases, it’s helpful to pick a scheme that complements what’s in-bloom,” advises Alice Herbert, founder of LAY London , the tablescaping specialists. “In spring, this might be pastel-green and pink alongside hyacinths and tulips or butter-yellow and white with daffodils and narcissus; while in summer, bolder shades like fuchsia and orange suit the brighter climate.”

She adds: “Flowers can be expensive, but a good tip is sourcing from a garden centre where potted bulbs can be picked up for a snip of a price. I’ll buy these a week in advance and cut the stems for vases once in bloom, or display them as they are, but in pretty pots. Equally, using little bud vases along the table will make a dozen stems look more generous than if styled in one large vase.”

Let there be light

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether fairylights or festoon, string lighting is always a good idea when it comes to adding twinkle and sparkle to your garden setting, particularly when it comes to providing a warm and atmospheric backdrop to your summer tablescape. Wrap them around pretty trees, drape them down the centre of your table or wind them around a mirror for illumination and impact.

Mix it up

(Image credit: Emma Bridgewater)

Emma Bridgewater , founder of her namesake ceramics business, says: “Flowers from the garden or piles of fruit and veg used on the table create a generous and relaxed atmosphere. We design our summer collections full of seasonal motifs that look lovely paired with your old favourites from your kitchen cupboard. Mixing old and new pieces makes for inimitable tables!”

Reflect your environment

(Image credit: Big House Experience)

“When it comes to making an impact on your guests, I’d always advise taking inspiration from your surroundings,” says Gareth Allen, founder of luxury property rental company Big House Experience . “For example, if your outdoor table is set within lush gardens and features seasonal flowers, then mirror this in your tablescaping. This set-up at Winsham Manor in Somerset uses flowers sparingly on the table so it doesn’t distract from the views of the garden that guests will be soaking up. Using natural materials for your table and chairs is another great way of blending into the setting, too.”

Serve up a drinks station

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complement your outdoor tablescape, why not create a similarly-styled drinks station that invites guests to mix and muddle their own aperitifs, pre-lunch or post-dinner? A mobile wooden bar cart picked up for next to nothing on Facebook Marketplace or even a sideboard from inside brought out into the garden should do the trick with spirits and mixers, bottles of wine, glasses, a bottle opener, ice bucket and bowls of garnishes for guests to help themselves. Let the party begin!

Tap into texture

(Image credit: The Table Stylist)

“Outdoor tablescapes thrive on tactile variety,” says Lucy Anastasia, CEO and founder of The Table Stylist , which offers professional tablescaping services. “Mix soft, airy linen napkins with the raw textures of wooden chargers, woven placemats and terracotta plates. These materials not only feel inviting but interact beautifully with the outdoor elements such as the breeze in the air or the warmth of the sun, making the setting feel grounded and relaxed.”

Ditch the table altogether

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ironically, a beautiful summer tablescape doesn’t have to be on a physical table, would you believe? A luxurious picnicscape – yes, it’s a thing – on the lawn can be just as beautiful with a colourful rug or blanket laden with patterned and fringed cushions for comfortable seating, and upturned wooden crates as makeshift tables for serving food. Finish with mismatched crockery, colourful tumblers, vases of wildflowers and lanterns scattered about your dining space to dial up the drama.

Make it bespoke

(Image credit: Touched Interiors)

Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors , says that different al fresco occasions require different tablescape set-ups. “For a casual brunch, opt for a relaxed and bohemian look with understated tableware, colourful glassware and wildflower arrangements,” he advises. “Use a mix of cushions and throws on seating areas to create a cosy, informal atmosphere. For an elegant dinner, choose a neutral colour scheme with one or two accent colours. Layer with crystal glassware, fine China and elegant yet exotic floral arrangements. Add ambient lighting through candles in glass holders to create a magical evening setting.”

He adds: “For a garden party, embrace the natural beauty of your great outdoors with a floral-themed tablescape. Use vintage tableware, pastel-coloured linens and plenty of fresh flowers. Incorporate garden elements like potted plants or even a small herb garden as part of your centrepiece.”

Take your cues from the tropics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because you’re experiencing a great British summer – read: cloudy skies with a chill in the air – it doesn’t mean you can’t style your table as if you were somewhere more tropical. To transport your guests to balmier climes, take your inspiration from the Caribbean with palm motifs on your tablecloth, napkins and crockery, bamboo-style chairs and cutlery, and coral and shells as oceanic centrepieces. You can almost feel the sand between your toes…

Don't worry about overdoing it

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

“Family gatherings can be fraught – sibling rivalries, parental neglect, the whole megillah,” says Jonathan Adler , the American potter and designer synonymous with maximalist style. “Want to know what’s not controversial? A colourful table! Everyone can rally around a setting that’s sunny, optimistic and chic, so pile on your favourite pieces and don’t worry about over-scaping. It may seem counterintuitive, but when the table is too sparse, people are afraid to move anything and don’t feel at home. You’re welcome!”

Bring on the bench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a casual and convivial set-up, why not replace formal dining chairs with bench-style seating on either side of your table? Inspired by the trendiest restaurants, it immediately creates a community vibe and complements family-style feasting, while allowing guests to sit comfortably shoulder-to-shoulder – perfect for cosying up when the inevitable chill sets in.

Do the deconstructed thing

(Image credit: What a Host)

“My recommendation is to step outside the typical structure of table design and embrace a more relaxed approach,” advises founder of luxury décor brand What a Host , Melanie Kalfaian. “Play with the unorganised look. A more laid-back, deconstructed style can bring a fresh, inviting energy to your outdoor setting, making it feel effortless and chic.”

She adds: “Additionally, when decorating for the outdoors, it’s important to choose heavy, wind-proof items that won’t blow away. This is why quality matters! Well-made, durable pieces not only elevate your setting but ensure stability in changing weather, making your outdoor experience as beautiful as it is practical.”

Use fruit and veg as centrepieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flowers can be expensive, so use seasonal fruit and vegetables to create impressive but economical centrepieces that add colour and drama to your summer tablescape. Think bright and beautiful citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and limes for a fresh and zesty look inspired by Italy; larger fruits such as watermelons or pineapples for a fun and tropical aesthetic that the kids will love; or carrots, tomatoes, radishes and cucumbers for rustic farmhouse vibes. The best bit? Everything is edible, meaning there’s no waste!

Embrace a personality clash

(Image credit: Kelling Designs)

“Gone are the days of classic, all-white settings as we look to showcase our sense of style,” says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs , the interior design studio. “For me, it’s all about being creative in a sophisticated way, releasing your inner maximalist and allowing your personality to shine through. Combine pattern, colour and texture for a bright and beautiful setting that will set the mood for a fun feast. Layer a printed tablecloth in a ditsy floral or graphic geometric in bright shades with placemats and napkins in complementary and contrasting colours. If, like me, you’ve curated a collection of mismatched China and silverware over the years, then a mix of these will add to the maximalist vibes.”

Display a seating plan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To add a sense of formality to otherwise casual al fresco dining, why not create a seating plan and display it in front of the table for guests to look at before they take their places? Source an old mirror from eBay or Etsy and detail who is sitting where in beautiful calligraphy for a stylish flourish, or simply print and pop in a vintage-style frame propped on an artists’ easel. All the feel of a wedding without the fuss.

Feel fruity

(Image credit: Turn)

“Incorporating elements featuring citrusy lemons and oranges or vibrant strawberries and cherries can brighten up your setting instantly and create a lively backdrop for any outdoor gathering,” explains Anna Jones, an interior expert at homeware retailer Furn . “Plump for table runners, placemats and outdoor cushions featuring these fruity motifs to add colour. This way, regardless of the weather, your space can still feel full of sunshine!”

Hang your centrepiece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hanging centrepiece is a hot trend for both indoor and outdoor entertaining, and is often easier than it looks, whether a floral ‘cloud’, a group of paper lanterns or bunched foliage. For an instant wow factor, we suggest fastening foliage and flowers to an oversized branch foraged from your garden and suspending above the table from a tree, pergola or outdoor ceiling. Alternatively, you could create mini bunches of flowers in multiple jam jars and hang them separately. Not only does a hanging centrepiece avoid taking up valuable space on the table – leaving room for more of the good stuff – but it makes for a real conversation starter.

Embrace the eclectic

(Image credit: OKA)

“I love an eclectic outdoor tablescape as I think it captures the lively energy that spring and summer bring,” says Sue Jones, co-founder and director at OKA , the luxury homeware brand. “When creating a playful tabletop, I like to layer up different crockery – for example, red-striped dinner plates paired with palm-print side plates, or blue-and-white patterned bowls, to break up the pattern. It works with glassware, too: try mixing and matching elegant crystal flutes with patterned tumblers or bronze-toned goblets to create a lovely layering effect down the table.”

She adds: “My top tip for creating ambience when dining outside, though, is to add a few wireless lamps down the centre of the table. They cast a wonderful warm glow when the sun begins to set and, paired with the flicker of a few candles, set the scene for a magical al fresco dining moment.”

Style up a kids’ table

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give kids their own table to make them feel like grown-ups with a set-up in the garden that’s close enough to keep an eye on them but far enough to enjoy adult company. We particularly love the idea of using brown butcher’s paper as a makeshift tablecloth and providing little guests with felt-tip pens to get creative between mouthfuls. Something that’s sure to keep them busy and out of your hair!

Don’t play matchmaker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember, outdoor tablescapes naturally allow you to be less formal and more fun than you perhaps would be indoors, so don’t be afraid to delight in using mismatched crockery, cutlery and glassware – charity shops are great for sourcing these – or indeed chairs if it means you can invite even more guests around the table. A tablecloth that clashes with napkins and napkins that clash with each other is also totally acceptable, provided it’s all done on purpose.

Choose a statement table

(Image credit: Purple Design)

Orla Collins, founder of Purple Design , says: “When it comes to dressing my dining table in my dream Amalfi Coast home, I knew one thing – it had to be as full of life and colour as the view. It all started with my bespoke hand-painted lava stone table—a masterpiece showing Positano’s famous church, framed by swirling citrus and sun-soaked blues. Candlesticks in red, green and yellow stand proud, like a little Italian trio ready to party. Crisp pink linen napkins add a flirty pop against vintage gold-and-white plates, which I bought in Golborne Road in London, while beautifully aged cutlery hinted at long, laughter-filled lunches.

"And in the centre, a gorgeous orange ceramic jug, crafted by a local artisan and bursting with wildflowers and leaves I’d gathered from the mountainside that morning. A little bit of chaos, a lot of charm. With the scent of rosemary in the air and the Tyrrhenian sparkling beyond, the table wasn’t just set—it was ready to dance!”

Colour-block your table

(Image credit: Heal's)

Colour-blocking isn’t just for your clothes or walls, believe it or not. The tried-and-trusted technique works particularly well for summer tablescapes by selecting two or three strong and contrasting colours for your tablecloth, napkins and runner to create a striking and contemporary scene. We particularly love the vibrant pieces from Heal’s + L.F. Markey to help you get the look.

Double up décor as place settings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a pure Palm Springs vibe, why not group together a collection of cute potted cacti and succulents in the centre of the table? Like a miniature oasis in the summer heat! Alternatively, you could place a pot on each place setting to double as both quirky décor and party favours for people to take home with them afterwards. Handwritten name tags add a personal touch.

Try using tumblers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than the long-stemmed wine glasses you’d likely add to each place setting indoors, use short and colourful tumblers for your outdoor tablescape for glassware that’s as practical in the summer breeze as it is stylish to drink from. Whether for wine, fizz or cordial, tumblers feel fun and casual while rifting on the kind of vessels used in the rustic restaurants – from tavernas to chiringuitos – so beloved on holiday. Just call it staycation style.

Use jam jars for tealights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's one of the oldest tricks in the book, but tealights in jam jars are a firm favourite for good reason. The repurposed vessels that would otherwise go in the recycling bin provide a simple and economical way of shining some light on the situation and creating an atmospheric glow for summer soirées. The real idea here is in the detail: tie ribbons around each to add colour and texture.

Add detail to drinks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drinkable decorations? Yes, really. Simply freeze edible flowers, herbs or fruit slices in ice cube trays and use them for extra flavour and colour in the cocktails you serve. They’re particularly effective in a pitcher cocktail presented in the centre of your outdoor tablescape.

Get the edge

(Image credit: Belle Daughtry)

“I rather like the way I had the napkins at a summer soirée I hosted last year that enabled you to see more of the edging while allowing a generous amount of space to place a menu,” recalls Lucy Williams, who makes tablecloths, napkins and runners at Table in the Sun , the company she launched in 2022 to channel her love of interiors. “A simple bow can act as a napkin ring by rolling the napkin and then tying the bow in a colour to match the edging. You could also attach a little name tag to the ribbon as the finishing touch.”

Roll out a rug

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Why not bring the indoors out by slipping a jute rug beneath your summer tablescape? It doesn't just help to zone your entertaining space but softens an otherwise hard patio and adds a stylish flourish. Alternative Flooring offers a raft of hardwearing but fabulous styles that feel wonderfully tactile underfoot.