Unforgettable date ideas to make a great first impression or rekindle romance

Enough with the usual dinner-and-drinks routine. First dates should be memorable and magical. These days, there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from being the one who does the asking out... and the bonus? You get to choose the where!

If there’s one thing women do brilliantly, it’s curating an unforgettable experience. So whether you’re testing the chemistry or just fancy some fun with your existing partner, these out-of-the-box date ideas are perfect for breaking the ice.

Wherever you go and whatever you do, keep it fun, keep it safe (always meet in public and check in with friends if you're meeting someone new for the first time), and most importantly, pick something that gets you both laughing, connecting, and being your authentic selves.

Wine tasting

If you and your date both enjoy a good glass of wine to unwind in the evening, why not make your shared love of vino the centrepiece of your first meeting? Many independent wine shops, hotels and bars host themed tastings, offering the chance to try unusual wine varieties while chatting in a relaxed, sociable setting. For something extra special, consider a vineyard tour; a scenic, sensory experience that's perfect for sparking conversation. Not into wine? A gin or whisky distillery tour might be more your style. Either way, let the drinks flow and the good times roll!

Cookery class

If you and your date share a love of good food, why not spend your first date cooking up a storm at a cookery class? It’s a fun (not to mention, potentially delicious) way to break the ice, share a few giggles, and learn something new together. Whether you're kneading dough, rolling sushi or perfecting pasta, there’s something delightfully bonding about creating a meal side by side; what's more, you get to enjoy the fruits of your labour at the end! Plus, it could be the first of many meals you make together.

Botanical gardens

Green and blue therapy (being around nature and under open skies) is brilliant for boosting mental health, so what better headspace to be in for a first date than a garden? Whether it’s a stroll through a botanical garden, a tropical hothouse, or even a pretty garden centre, the result will be a soothing and completely low-pressure way to spend time together. What's more, if you’re both into plants, it will certainly spark great conversation in a location that's peaceful, pretty, and packed with feel-good vibes.

Stargazing tour

What could be more romantic than gazing up at an inky sky ablaze with stars? Stargazing and moonbathing walks are growing in popularity, especially in rural and coastal spots far from the glare of city lights. Joining a guided tour adds both magic and peace of mind. Not only will your expert guide point out constellations, planets and celestial stories, but they’ll also lead you to breathtaking viewpoints you might not find alone. And let’s be honest, meeting someone under the stars is dreamy, but wandering into the dark with a stranger? Not so much. Group tours keep it safe and starry-eyed.

Fruit picking

There’s something really grounding and joyful about harvesting nature’s bounty, and when done in a couple, fruit picking becomes a surprisingly romantic activity. Mindful, often set in wild, scenic surrounds, and usually quiet, picking fruit gives you both the space and time to chat, connect, and enjoy each other’s company without distractions. If things go well, you could turn your haul into homemade chutney or jam to give as a gift on your next date, or pack up a picnic and savour your sweet rewards together!

Comedy night

If you love a good laugh, heading to a comedy night is a brilliant way to break the ice on a first date. Sure, you might not get much chat in during the performance, but once the show’s over and the drinks are flowing, you’ll both be nicely loosened up. A shared sense of humour is a big factor for many when it comes to chemistry, so if you’re both chuckling at the same punchlines, it could be a sign you’re a perfect match. And if the comedian’s a bit rubbish? At least you’ve got something to giggle about together afterwards.

Paddleboarding

Now don’t be put off by the name - paddleboarding isn’t like surfing or wakeboarding. Think of it more as the relaxed, easy-going aunt of adventurous watersports. It’s a fun and gentle physical way to get to know someone in beautiful, relaxing surroundings, without the pressure of constant conversation or intense eye contact. You don't even need tonnes of core strength or the perfect balance, as you can sit or kneel rather than stand if you wish, and there are boards big enough for two if you fancy paddling in tandem. You’ll find rental spots wherever there’s water, whether it’s a river, lake, or the sea. And if you’re still not convinced, swap the board for a kayak or a pedalo; all the fun of being on the water without the wobble.

City scavenger hunt

What better way to see how you work as a team than by solving clues on a city scavenger hunt? Whether it's a place you know well or somewhere completely new, you’ll uncover quirky landmarks, offbeat gems, and hidden corners you might otherwise miss. Plus, you’ll learn just as much about your date as you do about the location. If walking isn’t your thing, or the weather’s not on your side, an escape room is a brilliant alternative. You could even invite a few friends along to make it more of a social experience and take the pressure off a one-to-one date.

Cat cafe

This idea couldn’t be more purrfect for a first date. Cat cafés offer a calm, cosy setting where you can chat, sip coffee, and let the resident felines do some of the work, breaking the ice. Plus, animals can reveal a lot about a person: their patience, gentleness, or how they handle a rogue paw swipe! If cats aren’t your thing (or allergies get in the way), why not suggest a dog walk instead?

No dog? No problem. There are plenty of websites where owners are happy to let you walk or borrow their pooch for the day. It’s a relaxed, feel-good way to get outdoors, get talking, and maybe even bond over a shared love of wagging tails.

Board games cafe

Remember the good old days when people actually played board games in real life rather than on a screen? You’re not alone! Board game cafés are booming, and they make the perfect backdrop for a relaxed and entertaining first date. Think about it: the game they pick can reveal a lot about their personality: strategic thinker, creative dreamer, cheeky wildcard? Plus, you’ll get a feel for their competitive streak and how gracefully they handle both victory and defeat. It’s light-hearted fun with guaranteed, built-in conversation starters; no awkward silences here, just laughter and playful rivalry.

Ghost tour

This one might only make the itinerary for the brave of heart, but a ghost tour could be just the excuse you need to jump into your date’s arms or cuddle up close. These tours blend local history, folklore and spine-tingling tales, creating the perfect setting for sparks (and maybe spirits) to fly. For something even spookier, why not turn up the tension with a late-night ghost hunt? Many historic buildings offer guided paranormal experiences where you can explore shadowy corridors, listen for ghostly whispers, and bond over your shared fear of things that go bump in the night. Romantic? Maybe not. Memorable? Absolutely.

Croquet

Channel some smouldering Bridgerton vibes with a playful, and ever-so-slightly competitive, game of croquet. The aim of the game is to hit your ball through a series of hoops before your opponent does, but it’s the subtle rivalry, cheeky tactics, and flirtatious sideline banter that make it feel like a scene straight out of a period drama. There’s also something undeniably romantic about the slow pace, and comfortable stroll around the lawn together. But don't worry if you can’t find a croquet lawn near you, just swap it for a fun round of mini golf; just as competitive, just as flirty, and maybe with a deal that the loser buys the drinks!

Tandem bike ride

Tandem bike ride: What better way to find out if you work as a team than jumping on your bike, or better yet, the same bike, with your prospective partner? Pedalling a tandem is much like a relationship: it takes balance, trust, and a good sense of humour. Whether you're gliding through leafy lanes or along the seafront, a date out cycling together in the great outdoors is great for the body, mind and soul. It’s playful, a little bit silly, and guaranteed to spark conversation!

Horse riding

What could be more romantic than riding off into the sunset together?! Not only is horse riding is a beautiful, fairy-tale way to spend time outdoors, but it's a great way to connect if you're both animal lovers. Whether you’re cantering along a beach, trotting through woodland trails or joining a gentle hack across open countryside, it's a date that invites connection, conversation and a little shared adventure. Most centres cater for beginners, so don't fret if it's something new, and riding side by side gives you the perfect excuse to slow down and enjoy each others' company.

Private dining

Whether it’s your local florist, a cosy greenhouse, an intimate art gallery or even a boutique beach hut, choosing a setting that reflects your date's passions or personality is a gorgeous way to show thought and effort. For an extra-special touch, work with the chef to create a bespoke menu that ties into the surroundings. For example: edible flowers and botanical cocktails in a florist! It's thoughtful, intimate, and guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

Planetarium

Deliver all the stars in the universe to your potential partner for a date that’s truly out of this world by taking them to a planetarium! Many venues often offer special evening or date-night sessions for adults only, so you can soak up the romance without worrying about crowds of teens or school trips eking away the romantic vibes. Sitting under a blanket of stars (albeit projected ones) is a cosmically creative way to spark conversation, curiosity, and connection. Whether you're into astronomy or just want an excuse to hold hands in the dark, it’s a magical setting that offers both wonder and warmth.

Bingo

Grab your dabber and get ready to shout “House!” because it’s bingo time! With its ebb and flow of concentrated number-checking and relaxed breaks in between, bingo offers the perfect rhythm for a date. There’s just enough focus to keep things fun and engaged, but plenty of pauses to chat, laugh and get to know each other too. Plus, the atmosphere is often buzzing and a little cheeky, just like all great dates should be. Fingers crossed you'll be lucky in love and numbers!

Craft class

From pottery to painting, candle making to crochet, there are so many ways to connect over crafts. Taking a class together is a brilliant way to bond, especially if you both enjoy being creative or trying something new. When your hands are busy and your mind is focused on making, conversation flows more naturally, without the pressure of overthinking. It’s a gentle, mindful way to get to know someone, and if things go well, you’ll leave with more than just a smile; you’ll have a handmade keepsake from your very first date.

Archery

Leave axe and shuriken throwing to the young’uns, and instead keep it classy with a spot of archery. There’s something timeless and quietly powerful about this ancient sport, and it’s far more meditative than you might expect. Drawing a bow requires focus, calm, and a steady hand; all great qualities to spot in a potential partner. Not to mention, it’s a great way to see how they handle a bit of friendly competition! Whether you’re channelling your inner Robin Hood or just having a laugh, it will be an unforgettable date that hits the mark.

Dance class

Do you and your date share a passion for the Paso? A love of Latin ballroom? Or a devotion to disco? If you do, then throw on your dancing shoes and book a class near you! From parish halls to fancy hotels, dance lessons and themed nights can be found in almost every postcode. Whether you're swaying through a salsa, stepping out for swing, or having a boogie at an '80s night, dancing is a brilliant way to connect. There'll be no awkward silences, just music, movement and plenty of laughs.

Tarot reading

What better way to find out if you’re truly meant to be than visiting a tarot reader? We’re only joking… sort of. A tarot reading is a wonderfully unique way to explore the unknown and tap into your spiritual side. If intuition, energy, or the universe’s gentle nudges are important to you, it could be a light-hearted yet meaningful way to introduce that side of yourself to a potential partner. It’s thought-provoking, a little mysterious, and might just spark some deeper conversation, whether you believe in fate or simply enjoy a mystical moment.

Bookstore

A bookshop is the perfect low-key date spot, especially if it has a cosy café inside or nearby for a post-browsing coffee. Wander the shelves together and talk about the books you love now, the ones that shaped you as a child, and maybe even challenge each other to pick out a read for the other to take home. If books aren’t quite your thing, how about a trip to a record store or an afternoon antiquing instead? Whether it’s shared nostalgia or quirky finds, you’ll learn a lot about each other through what catches your eye.

Cocktail making

If you want your first date to be full of laughs, limes and liquor, then a cocktail-making session is just the ticket! You’ll learn what flavours work well together, how to mix up classic concoctions, and which glass goes with what, all while getting a taste of each other’s preferences (and sense of humour). It’s hands-on, light-hearted and a brilliant way to break the ice. Who knows, you might even invent your own signature cocktail, one that you may end up serving at your wedding...

Aquarium

A trip to the aquarium might sound like a fun day out for a child, but it can actually make for a surprisingly magical first date, especially if you're both marine animal lovers. Many aquariums now host adult-only evenings, behind-the-scenes tours, or themed events, making the experience feel even more special. It’s a playful, low-pressure way to spend time together, with interesting exhibits set to spark conversation and a shared appreciation for the natural world. If an aquarium doesn’t float your boat (pun absolutely intended), how about a trip to the zoo or even a local farm? It’s a gentle, grounding way to connect with both nature and each other.

Immersive theatre

Love a bit of drama? Is improv like a second language to you? Then give your date a night out like no other with a spot of immersive theatre! Whether it's a hidden-away speakeasy, a secret cinema experience, or a live performance where the audience becomes part of the action, immersive events are a thrilling way to connect with someone special. Some even include themed dinners or dress codes to get you fully into character. It’s unexpected, exciting, and guaranteed to leave you with plenty to talk about long after the curtain falls.

Bird watching

Is there anything more meditative than a spot of birdwatching? If you're someone who knows their chiffchaff from their chaffinch, why not share that passion with someone new? As first dates go, it’s not the most adrenaline-fuelled or laughter-filled, but it is a beautiful way to slow down and really connect, surrounded by nature, with time to talk and observe. For safety and ease, especially if you're heading somewhere remote, a group birdwatching walk or guided excursion is a great idea.

Unique dining experience

Whether you're suspended at a table a mile high or dining in a glass igloo under the sea, if you're opting for a dinner date as your first meet-up, make it somewhere that really counts. It doesn’t have to be expensive or exclusive; just memorable. Think outside the box: a banquet on a barge, a themed afternoon tea in an eccentric venue, or even a pop-up dining event in an unexpected location. A unique or daring dinner location shows that you’ve got a great imagination and you're not afraid to use it!

Art gallery

Art galleries, especially those featuring modern or contemporary work, offer a fascinating window into how someone sees the world, so what better way to get to know a new love interest?! The pieces will spark conversation, debate, even laughter, and what draws their eye can reveal more than you might expect. Whether you're pondering abstract sculptures or colourful installations, it's a gentle, cultured way to spend time together without the pressure of constant conversation.

Helicopter ride

OK, so this might be a tad extravagant for a first date, but if you think they might be the one, then why not go all out? You only live once! A helicopter ride is high on drama and even higher on romance; sweeping views, a touch of glamour, and a sense of adventure that’s hard to top. Look out for special offers on experience gifting websites as you’ll often find surprisingly affordable deals, especially for short scenic flights. In terms of creating a date to remember, this one’s sky-high on the list.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Who doesn’t love a cosy whodunnit? Murder mysteries are having a real moment, and as such, plenty of hotels now host themed dinners and overnight stays to satisfy our inner sleuth. As a first date, it’s the perfect icebreaker; getting into character, solving clues, working as a team, and sharing laughs over a decadent feast with a theatrical twist, what could be more fun? You don’t need acting skills, just a sense of fun and a willingness to play along. Whether you're Miss Marple or more Miss-Behaving, it's a chance to show your personality and bond over something a bit different and completely memorable.

Funfair

OK, don’t dismiss this one straight out of hand for being too juvenile, because stepping out of your comfort zone and tapping into your inner child is a wonderful way to show someone your fun, spontaneous side. Think funfairs, adult-only ball ponds, or a spot of go-karting if you’re both up for a bit of friendly competition. Prefer something simpler? Try flying a kite, going crabbing at the coast, or even taking a circus skills class together. Activities like these are a fabulous reminder that dating doesn’t always have to be serious; sometimes the most memorable connections are made through laughter and play, just like when we were kids.

Pickleball

Doing something active for your first date is a brilliant way to break the ice, loosen up and get those feel-good endorphins flowing. One of the latest sports gaining traction is pickleball, a fun hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping pong that’s easy to pick up, even for beginners. But if that’s not your cup of tea, why not opt for something more classic like badminton? Or go for a more laid-back vibe with a few rounds of pool or darts. With any sports-based date, the key is to keep it light, playful, and not too intense; you still want to be able to hold a conversation between shots.