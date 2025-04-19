How to have the wedding of your dreams on a shoestring budget

Anyone planning a wedding will be acutely aware of how quickly costs can mount up. Once you say the word 'wedding', the price of everything skyrockets and vendors seemingly add an extra 20% or more to the bill.

According to the Hitched National Wedding Survey, the average cost of a UK wedding was £23,250 in 2024, and the average has sat above £20,000 since 2023. It's a staggering amount for many couples, but the good news is that you simply don't need to spend that much to make your day truly special.

It's important to set a budget and stick to it, offsetting any extra spend on some elements by cutting back on others. But it is your big day, so also think about the things that are important to you and prioritise accordingly.

These tips and tricks (many of which I tried first-hand) can also help keep you on track.

Budget wedding ideas

Send digital invites

Not only is sending digital invites far cheaper, but it also makes it a lot easier to track replies and to get in touch with any acquaintances who rent or change addresses often. Use a site like With Joy, where you can manage your invites and create a website with all the important details about your big day.

Get married at a registry office

Registry office weddings have always been a popular choice, but they're very much in vogue at the moment, especially for any couples seeking a humanist or secular ceremony. Prices start from under £60 and there are so many different registry offices across the country to choose from, ranging from grand, higher-capacity venues to intimate city halls.

Go for buffet-style catering

Food and drink are possibly the biggest costs on the day, and meals can become particularly expensive when you use dedicated wedding caterers. If you're having a more relaxed affair, then consider buffet-style dining and skip the seating plan. This way, you won't compromise at all on flavour and you can offer more variety, but you won't be paying to plate and serve a three-course meal.

DIY your bar if you can

If you get married at your own venue and have the option to set up your own bar, this will help save on drink costs as you can bulk order your alcohol and let guests drink the bar dry without worrying about the tab.

If that's not an option, many bars or venues will be able to negotiate a package for you so you can offer welcome drinks, wine at the table and a limited amount of drinks behind the bar - if your budget permits.

Get a high street wedding cake

Wedding cakes are expensive. And for a reason, as many suppliers are independent bakers who will spend hours (or days) making your cake. But if you're on a budget, you can order wedding cakes from most supermarkets. We got ours from Marks & Spencer (a gigantic Colin and Connie the Caterpillar), which was a kitsch choice and a fun crowd-pleaser. However, M&S stock a range of more traditional cakes - and if you want to make it feel more bespoke, you can customise it yourself.

Go for a non-traditional dress

If you're not fixed on wearing white for your big day, whether it's because it's a second marriage or you're not keen on a traditional wedding, don't be afraid to get a coloured dress! I personally opted for a green Vivienne Westwood dress, which I bought off the rail. Extra kudos because you'll probably get more opportunities to wear it again, too.

Do your own makeup

Bridal makeup is expensive, and it becomes even more expensive if you have bridesmaids. Instead, do your own makeup on the day. You can spend the budget learning how to do your makeup and buying products that you love and are comfortable using - a huge bonus of this approach is that you can use the makeup techniques and products long after your big day.

Make your own centrepieces

Even if you're not crafty, it's pretty easy to make your table decor and centrepieces. Start collecting jam jars or glass bottles in the run-up to your wedding and fill each one with some fresh or dried flowers for an understated but aesthetic touch.

Cut the guest list

Putting together the guest list is probably one of the hardest parts of getting married. Do you invite all the partners you've never met or the distant family members you haven't seen for years? If you keep your list lean and your ceremony smaller, people are less likely to feel offended if they don't make the cut.

Whether it's an organised spreadsheet or a budget planning app, there is a huge plethora of apps you can use while planning your wedding to ensure you stay on track budget-wise. Many of these also function as project management tools, so you can use them to generally plan your nuptials.

Work with your own playlist (or get your guests to help)

If you're having a more relaxed wedding in a hall or small venue, you might be able to skip the DJ and just use a playlist - you'll just need access to good speakers, a laptop and someone who's happy to man it all. Create your own wedding playlist or ask guests to add their favourite track when they RSVP.

Call on favours instead of gifts

Particularly if you have creative friends, instead of directing them to your registry, ask them if they wouldn't mind helping you with your wedding. This could be as big as taking photos or videos of the day, or just helping you decorate the venue or stamp letters. It all depends on your relationship and their time and skills.

Opt for alternative flowers

For many, getting a beautiful wedding bouquet is essential as it creates such an immediate impact and injects colour into your look. However, they can be really expensive, especially if you also want to dress your tables or venue.

Instead, consider making your own from smaller bunches from the supermarket or florist, or even getting artificial flowers. I got artificial flowers for our wedding and still have them to this day, complete with a note of our vows ticked into the petals.

Rent your dress

Let's face it, as much as you want to look your very best on your wedding, it's also a bit galling to spend so much money on a dress you'll only wear once. So, consider renting instead. There are dedicated sites for this, like Something Borrowed, but you can also rent dresses from retailers like John Lewis and Net-A-Porter.

Hit the high street

If you have bridesmaids or a maid of honour, consider getting their gowns from the high street, rather than dedicated bridal shops. If you're not having a traditional ceremony, you could let them choose their dresses around a loose colour theme. Similarly, don't be afraid to look to the high street for your own dress! John Lewis, ASOS, Selfridges and more all have amazing options for all budgets.

Skip bridesmaids / groomsmen (if it’s not important to you)

Particularly if it's a second wedding or a smaller affair, skip the bridesmaids and groomsmen if it's not super important to you. You'll need a witness wherever you marry, but that role doesn't tend to come with the same pomp and expense.

Prioritise what’s important to you

Even if you're on a tight budget, it's important to prioritise what's most important to you and allocate enough budget to these things. For example, if you want amazing food or a particular venue, write it into your budget plan and work out where you can save money elsewhere to cover it.

Don't forget the smaller costs

Anyone planning a wedding will know just how quickly all the small costs add up. Things like chair coverings, lights, linen and stationery are sometimes overlooked - so ensure you note down everything you need to consider, especially if you're going DIY.

Opt for cupcakes instead of a big wedding cake

If you're not set on a traditional wedding cake, cupcakes taste every bit as good, and you'll be able to stretch your money a bit further with them, meaning you can get a stack of fancy artisan cupcakes for less than you'd pay for a wedding cake.

Make your own favours

You might need to call in friends and family for this one, and there's still budget involved, but consider making your own wedding favours. Whether it's flavoured gin in recycled bottles or a small piece of your favourite cake, homemade favours will not only save you money, but they'll be way more unique and memorable.

Consider getting married during low season

Weekend weddings in the summer months are undoubtedly the most expensive and for a reason; nearly everyone, with advance notice, can make them. But if you get married during low season, from September until April, you can save a lot on costs, and you'll generally find better availability too. If you get married during the colder months, your ceremony will probably need to take place indoors (or with some robust gazebos and heating).

Try a DIY photobooth

Wedding photo booths are fun, but they're also expensive. Instead, create a table of props and let people take their own photos. Apps like LumaBooth will allow guests to take photos with personalised templates and easily share them to a centralised folder.

Decide on your non-negotiables

When you start planning, decide on the things that are non-negotiable to you and the elements you are willing to compromise on. Then, set out your 'nice to haves'. This will help you allocate your budget accordingly without scrimping on the things most important to you.

Shop on Facebook marketplace or Gumtree

If you're going DIY with your wedding, Gumtree, Facebook Marketplace, and eBay will become your best friends. I bought several bundles of fairy lights, decorations and paper bunting from people who had organised their own DIY weddings. Not only is this more environmentally friendly, but you'll also save money. Win-win.

Hire whatever you can

For anything you might not use again, consider hiring instead of buying. Whether it's decorations, speakers or even your dress, by hiring you can ensure you get amazing quality products without blowing your budget.

Do your own hair

While it's lovely getting pampered, especially on your big day, getting your hair done can be really expensive. Instead, learn how to do a style you like - YouTube is a great place to start. You can spend the money on hair accessories instead. Alternatively, call on a loved one to help out.

Have a local hen party

If you're having a low-key wedding and your loved ones have familial and work responsibilities, consider having a low-key hen (or stag) do locally. This might also be welcome to your hens, who might already be spending a lot of money to attend your wedding.

Don't forget the groom

Grooms can get a little forgotten in the run-up to the big day, but new suits (or rentals) can be expensive, and it's important they look and feel their best too, so don't forget to allocate budget for them too!

Budget for unexpected guests

No matter how many times you chase people to RSVP, there will always be some people who drop out last minute, and others who suddenly let you know they can come. So, while it's important to plan around your confirmed attendees, keep in mind that it will be worth catering for a few more, just in case.

Set cash aside for contingency plans

Even if you plan everything to a tee, something will always go wrong. Whether it's last-minute charges from the vendor or extra costs when something breaks down, keep some money aside to cover these costs. For example, I had a DIY wedding in our own venue with buffet-style food and rented crockery and cutlery, but I'd forgotten to arrange for someone to wash them. We found someone last minute and rented them for the evening.

Make your own wedding invites and thank you cards

Digital invites and thank you cards are definitely the most cost-efficient option, but if you want something more personal, consider making your own invites and thank you cards. You can make these by hand or use a website to print off photos or postcards that you can customise digitally.

Save on wedding stationary

Wedding guestbooks and signage are often a forgotten expense, and many people forget them until the very end. You don't need to spend a lot on them as you can generally go DIY or hit the high street, but remember to budget for them.