Best perfume deals: Where to find luxury fragrances for the cheapest prices in January 2023

Finding a great deal on a new perfume isn't easy. Perfume deals might feel like they're everywhere at certain times of the year, but how do you know you're actually getting a good price for a high-end (read: expensive) scent, or if you're falling for the allure of a cheap fragrance that will end up in the bin in a few weeks?

The best fragrances are ones that will last you at least the whole day, that look great on your dresser, and that, ideally, won't break the bank. But unless you're looking for one of the best cheap perfumes, chances are you're holding out for a great deal on your favorite luxury or designer scent.

We've rounded up all the best perfume deals on either side of the pond, with impressive discounts across popular fragrances such as YSL Libre, Daisy by Marc Jacobs, and more: we've even managed to find rare savings on Chanel's coveted but seldom-discounted scents.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new perfume for winter or you've decided on one of our favorite rose perfumes, you'll find all the deals you need on this page, for top-quality fragrances at reasonable prices.

The best perfume deals available to buy now

Who has the best perfume deals right now in the US?

The best perfume deals in the US

(opens in new tab) La Vie Est Belle En Rose Eau de Toilette: $112 $83.99 | Fragrance Net (opens in new tab) Not only is Fragrance Net discounting the RRP of this gorgeous scent by 25%, if you use a coupon on their website, you can enjoy even more savings, bringing the price down from $112 to just over $50. There are several sizes available, and the popular fragrance is a the perfect perfume for anyone looking for a fruity, warm and sparkly scent; notes include pink pepper, bergamot, damask rose and sandalwood.

(opens in new tab) Pleats Please L'eau Issey Miyake Eau de Toilette: $60 $39.99 | Fragrance Net (opens in new tab) Presented in a truly unique bottle, Please Please L'eau by Issey Miyake is a refreshing scent with top notes of vibrant wild rose making way for base notes of patchouli, which brings a warmth to this spicy, fresh fragrance. This would make a lovely gift for a friend, or a little treat to yourself - this deal from Fragrance Net brings the RRP down from $60 to $39.99, or just $23.99 when using their coupon.

(opens in new tab) Lovely Sarah Jessica Parker Eau de Parfum: $68 $18.59 | Fragrance Net (opens in new tab) This elegant pear-shaped bottle holds a mature, sweet and woody fragrance, with notes of patchouli, cedar and white amber combining to create a versatile scent to be worn just about anywhere. The sleek bottle is already a great price at $30.99 (down from $68), but with a 40% off coupon through Fragrance Net you can get the 3.4oz size for just $18.59. That's a massive saving on such a high-quality perfume.

(opens in new tab) Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette: $40 $26.99 | Walmart (opens in new tab) While not as big of a deal as the impressive 71% discount we spotted on Princess during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday perfume deals, this 32% saving is still a steal. Don't let the super-sweet bottle put you off - this fruity scent is balanced out with warm notes of dark chocolate, musk and vanilla, as well as water lily and mandarin.

(opens in new tab) Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne Spray: $155 $147.25 | Sephora (opens in new tab) While only a 5% saving, you'll also enjoy free shipping with this deal on a Jo Malone fragrance favorite. This natural-smelling perfume features top notes such as clove and bell flower, which are supported by base notes of musk, resulting in a powdery, subtle smell which makes this Jo Malone fragrance a great gift; maybe for the mother-in-law who has everything.

(opens in new tab) Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette: $99 $82.95 | Perfumania (opens in new tab) This 16% discount may be modest, but it's still a chance to grab a great price on a designer fragrance. The notes in this scent are fresh and unique, from pomegranate and yuzu to magnolia, lotus flower and mahogany. Plus, the crystal-themed bottle is truly gorgeous.

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Parfum: $88 $43.99 | Walmart (opens in new tab) Calvin Klein is always a safe bet when it comes to fragrances, and this eau de parfum is known for its floral, rich scent, with notes of sage, mandarin, patchouli, white lily and amber. We love the simplicity of the bold bottle, and at half price, you'll getting an impressive bargain.

(opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette: $106 $72.99 | Walmart (opens in new tab) This enduringly popular fragrance is loved for a reason: bright, fresh and clean, the scent includes notes of strawberry, pink grapefruit, jasmine and violet, but with a woody undertone that cuts through and adds depth to the otherwise sweet smell. Usually $106, this Walmart deal allows you to save over 30% on the eau de toilette spray, bringing the RRP down to just over $72. There's also free shipping available, as well as free 90-day returns.

(opens in new tab) Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette: $120 $69.99 | Walmart (opens in new tab) Daisy Dream is the slightly more youthful, everyday version of its predecessor Daisy, which features woody notes while still being reminiscent of the floral, fresh scent that Daisy is best known for. We love the shape and color of this gorgeous bottle, and with this Walmart deal offering a huge 41% discount, this designer scent becomes more affordable but no less high-end.

(opens in new tab) Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau de Toilette: $72 $31.99 | Walmart (opens in new tab) We rarely see the price of this iconic scent slashed by just this much: with a 55% discount bringing the RRP down from $72 to $31.99, there's just over $40 of savings to be found (which beats what we saw for this fragrance on Cyber Monday). With notes of freesia, wild violets, jasmine, honey and red roses, this sweet floral fragrance is a popular choice when it comes to choosing the perfect scent for summer.

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women: $87 $64.95 | Perfumania (opens in new tab) We love the unique shape of this striking bottle, which creates a much more expensive-looking feel than its low price suggests. With 25% off, you can score this seductive fragrance - with notes of pomegranate, black orchid, lotus blossom, black violent and more - for just $64.95, and enjoy free shipping to boot.

(opens in new tab) Burberry New London for Women Eau de Parfum: $102 $36.99 | Walmart (opens in new tab) We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw this staggering 63% discount, which brings the RRP of Burberry's New London Eau de Parfum for Women down from $102 to just $36.99. With its bottle sporting the iconic Burberry check, this classic fragrance combines notes of rose and peony with the more comforting musk and sandalwood, and it'll also look perfectly placed on your dresser.

(opens in new tab) YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum: $110 $91.95 | Perfumania (opens in new tab) One of the best long-lasting perfumes, Black Opium features notes of black coffee, patchouli, and vanilla, resulting in a floral-gourmand fragrance that was the most Googled scent in 2020. We can see why it's garnered such a fan base, as it possesses the essential qualities of a long-lasting, head-turning favorite fragrance. With free shipping available, this 16% discount is not one to miss.

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein Mini Cologne Gift Set for Men: $98 $39.99 | Walmart (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a Valentine's gift or just want to treat a man in your life, this Calvin Klein gift set contains four of the brand's most well-loved colognes in mini sizes. It features 0.5oz versions of Eternity Eau de Toilette, Escape Eau de Toilette, CK One Eau de Toilette, and Obsession Eau de Toilette.

(opens in new tab) Jimmy Choo Mini Variety 5-Piece Gift Set: $75 $42.14 | Walmart (opens in new tab) At 43% off, this deal adds a further discount to a gift set that's already at a great price. If you're looking to branch out to a new Jimmy Choo fragrance but aren't sure which one to go for, why not test out five of them with this set? Choose from Illicit, Illicit Flower, L'eau, Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum, or Fever.

Who has the best perfume deals right now in the UK?

The best perfume deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum 100ml: £126 £100.80 | The Fragrance Shop (opens in new tab) Deals on Chanel fragrances are few and far between, so a discount of any kind is something to celebrate. Signing up to be a member of The Fragrance Shop means you'll be able to enjoy this iconic scent at a 20% saving, which is not a deal to be scoffed at when you consider how little the fragrances are reduced. One of the best perfumes for women overall, this clean, sweet yet spicy fragrance is known for its impressive lasting power, and its notes of patchouli, ylang-ylang, vanilla, jasmine and more make this a supremely crowd-pleasing fragrance that isn't likely to go out of style any time soon.

(opens in new tab) Chanel No.5 Eau de Parfum 50ml: £91 £72.80 | The Fragrance Shop (opens in new tab) This iconic bottle tops our list of the best Chanel perfumes, and it’s no wonder - the scent is practically synonymous with the legendary fashion house, having launched in 1921 and establishing its place as the fragrance for women. With notes of jasmine, vanilla and rose, the floral scent is mature, clean and instantly recognizable. As we’ve mentioned, deals on Chanel fragrances are as rare as hen’s teeth, so this 20% saving is music to our ears.

(opens in new tab) Dior Miss Dior Eau de Toilette Spray: £77 £65 | Sephora (opens in new tab) This sensual, sweet-smelling yet musky perfume is an enduringly popular fragrance for a reason. With top notes of blood orange and mandarin making way for base notes of patchouli and lily-of-the-valley, this distinctly floral scent isn’t too overpowering but will retain its freshness all day - and it helps that it comes in such a beautiful bottle. While this is a fairly modest saving, we don’t often see Miss Dior discounted by a huge amount, and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the 50ml size. Snap it up quickly, though, because the much-loved fragrance isn’t always in-stock.

(opens in new tab) Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum 50ml: £83 £68 | The Fragrance Shop (opens in new tab) One of our favorite refillable perfumes and an undeniably long-lasting and distinctive fragrance, La Vie est Belle is a powdery and fruity eau de parfum which has notes of pear, jasmine, orange blossom, vanilla and praline - making this a delicious gourmand scent. If you don’t like your perfume super-sweet, this one may not be for you, but the concentrated fragrance develops as you wear it throughout the day, with those rich base notes making for a luxurious fragrance that’s just as pretty as its bottle. While The Fragrance Shop have already lashed the RRP by £15, if you become a member you can nab another £13.60 off, meaning you’ll be saving an impressive 34%.

(opens in new tab) Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Eau de Cologne Spray 100ml: £110 £93.50 | All Beauty (opens in new tab) We have a soft spot for the best Jo Malone fragrances, and one of our favorites is the woody, aromatic Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne, which boasts top notes of (you guessed it) lime and mandarin, before settling to a warm base note of amberwood. Jo Malone is already fairly affordable, but this 15% discount from AllBeauty - with free delivery, too - makes this an even sweeter deal.

(opens in new tab) Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum 50ml: £83 £66.40 | The Fragrance Shop (opens in new tab) Thierry Mugler’s Angel fragrance, first launched in 1992, tends to divide opinion, with some feeling that it’s a little too sweet and others adoring the sugary gourmand scent. One of the best vanilla perfumes, this woody perfume has notes of bergamot, berries, sandalwood, almond and of course, vanilla. The distinctive bottle stands upright and is refillable, and if you become a member at The Fragrance Shop, you can grab the 50ml size for £66.40, with free delivery thrown in.

(opens in new tab) Issey Miyake A Drop D'issey Eau de Parfum 50ml: £76 £64 | Superdrug (opens in new tab) Issey Miyake’s fragrances are always beautifully presented, and this understated bottle is no exception. The eau de parfum features top notes of damask rose, with base notes of musky cedarwood atlas; simultaneously floral and warm, the fragrance is a refreshing blend of scents which will work in any season of the year. While this is a somewhat modest saving, the RRP is still very reasonable for such a lovely perfume.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Bloom for her Eau de Parfum 100ml: £111 £88.80 | Boots (opens in new tab) Another one of our favorite long-lasting perfumes, Gucci Bloom topped our list for fragrances with longevity. Sweet without being sickly, this eau de parfum settles onto your skin for a natural scent that you might forget you're wearing, only to be hit with a waft of jasmine hours after the first spray. Floral and fruity, the much-loved perfume is currently 20% off in the 'Icons' sale at Boots, meaning you can save over £20.

(opens in new tab) Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum 100ml: £50 £17.50 | The Fragrance Shop (opens in new tab) While already an affordable fragrance, this huge 65% discount allows you to save £32.50 on Sarah Jessica Parker's Lovely scent, but if you sign up to be a member with the site, you'll get another 20% off - that's a 72% saving that brings the RRP down from £50 to just £14. We love the classy pink bottle, reminiscent of a champagne magnum, which suits this feminine scent featuring notes of lavender, bergamot, orchid and patchouli.

(opens in new tab) Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum 100ml: £265 £228.96 | Sephora (opens in new tab) One of the best oud perfumes, this woody yet fresh fragrance may come in a simple bottle, but has a distinctive scent that'll stay with you all day. Expect a more 'masculine' odor than, say, Gucci Bloom, but this is still a clean, fresh fragrance. While only a 14% saving, that's still a substantial discount on a high-end perfume.

(opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette 100ml: £87 £69.60 | Boots (opens in new tab) Nab a 20% discount on the iconic Daisy fragrance from Marc Jacobs. Instantly recognizable from the flower-adorned bottle and the fresh, vibrant scent, Daisy is a perfume that works all year round, but especially in summer months when you want your fragrance to pack a punch - this signature scent is for you.

(opens in new tab) Daisy Ever So Fresh Eau de Parfum 75ml: £87.80 £38.90 | Notino (opens in new tab) Daisy's lively, fresh younger sister is Jacobs' Daisy Ever so Fresh, which is presented in an even more aesthetically pleasing bottle and features notes of mango, pineapple, rosewater and orange blossom, among others. With this being one of the best fruity perfumes, expect an energetic and intense scent from this eau de parfum, which is a huge 55% off at the moment on Notino, bringing the RRP down from £87.80 to a reasonable £38.90.

(opens in new tab) YSL Libre Parfum 30ml: £62 £49.60 | The Fragrance Shop (opens in new tab) We love YSL Libre for its wintry scent and stunning bottle, so we're jumping for joy about the brand's new take on the iconic fragrance. A more intense version of the floral perfume, this new bottle has notes of saffron, ginger, vanilla, orange blossom and bergamot, bringing a slightly spicier element to the much-loved fragrance. Members will get the new scent for just £49.60, which is a 20% reduction on the already reasonably-priced 30ml size.

(opens in new tab) Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum: £84 £56 | House of Fraser (opens in new tab) If you or your lucky giftee is a fan of the iconic La Vie est Belle fragrance, the travel-size spritz version of the scent and floral body lotion will also go down a treat. The pretty pink packaging of the iconic bottle is matched by the accompanying products in this set, and with a 33% discount, you get a lot of bang for your buck with this deal.

(opens in new tab) Issey Miyake Eau de Parfum Gift Set: £92 £74.99 | The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab) Save almost £20 on this Issey Miyake gift set, which allows you to get a hand cream, a travel spray and the brand's A Drop dIssey Eau de Parfum Fraiche fragrance. The box may have a festive feel, but the products can be enjoyed all-year round, with the icy design of the perfume bottle fitting perfectly on any dresser.

Top tips for getting good perfumes at cheap prices

Our beauty editor Fiona McKim has years of experience traipsing through the web for the best perfume deals out there. Here are her top tips for finding the best prices on top-shelf fragrances...

Think outside the seasons: This is Fiona's number one piece of hard-won advice. She explains that because "designer brands often release limited edition versions of their most popular scents in Spring", with "richer, more intense versions in Fall and Winter," retailers will often discount these when the season changes. These out-of-season scents are "just as gorgeous as the classic versions", according to Fiona, but are more likely to be found in the sales, whereas signature scent price reductions are trickier to scout out.

This is Fiona's number one piece of hard-won advice. She explains that because "designer brands often release limited edition versions of their most popular scents in Spring", with "richer, more intense versions in Fall and Winter," retailers will often discount these when the season changes. These out-of-season scents are "just as gorgeous as the classic versions", according to Fiona, but are more likely to be found in the sales, whereas signature scent price reductions are trickier to scout out. Look for deals on gift sets and boxes: The same rule applies for gift sets that typically hit the shelves around seasonal holidays such as Valentine's Day or Christmas. Just be sure to "seek out collections with two sizes or strengths of a fragrance, rather than 'filler' body lotions and creams". While these gift sets and boxes were probably already representing a decent saving, prices can get slashed even further as retailers start to shift their stock. "So what if it's in a festive box?" says Fiona, "There's nothing wrong with a sparkly gift set at any time of year!"

The same rule applies for gift sets that typically hit the shelves around seasonal holidays such as Valentine's Day or Christmas. Just be sure to "seek out collections with two sizes or strengths of a fragrance, rather than 'filler' body lotions and creams". While these gift sets and boxes were probably already representing a decent saving, prices can get slashed even further as retailers start to shift their stock. "So what if it's in a festive box?" says Fiona, "There's nothing wrong with a sparkly gift set at any time of year!" Go big or go small: If you're not sure what sizes to go for when looking for perfume deals, Fiona's advice is to land on either side of the spectrum. "If you have a signature perfume on repeat purchase, investing in the largest size and strongest possible concentration will save you money in the long term", she says. Alternatively, "if you want to try a luxe fragrance but it's prohibitively expensive, look for travel rollerballs, solid versions and hair mists", Fiona suggests, adding that these are "reliably cheaper than eau de parfums, but you'll still smell as sweet".

How do you know if you're getting a genuinely good deal?

As with shopping for deals on any product, it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of slashed prices and make a quick decision on an item that you may regret further down the line. Fiona advises that a "cheap perfume is only a good deal if it's something you would have considered buying at full price", adding that "15% off your signature scent is a better deal than 75% off the one you'll never wear".

One of the difficulties of buying perfume online is that, unlike shopping in-store, you can't try it before you buy. If you find yourself tempted by an offer on a fragrance you've never actually smelled, Fiona says that if you can, "get to a shop and have a sniff for peace of mind that you're truly getting a bargain perfume, not a useless desk ornament". However, this isn't always possible, which is why she suggests thoroughly checking the notes - and understanding what's meant by perfume notes - and researching the "fragrance family of a scent you already love, then using it to inform your shopping".

When it comes to the actual price being offered, Fiona also stresses the importance of cross-referencing retailers to "make sure the price reduction you are being offered is really the best out there, and that the original price stated reflects that on other stores".