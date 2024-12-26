These royal-approved knee high boots are rarely on sale, but Zara Tindall's favourite pair have a discount today

The Fairfax and Favour early-access sale means Zara Tindall's luxurious knee high boots can be snapped up for a rare 20% off - they're still pricey but undoubtedly worth the splurge.

With the chaos of Christmas now behind us, is there anything better than finally putting our feet up, settling down with a nice cup of tea, or something a little stronger, and browsing through the best Boxing Sale sales in peace?

That's exactly what we've been doing, anyway, and it's paid off as we stumbled across a rare sale from royal-approved brand Fairfax & Favour. The luxury retailer is a go-to for many of the women in the Royal Family and discounts on their website are few and far between - but today you can sign up for their early access sale by simply entering your name and email into the pop up on their website. Then you'll be able to access an impressive 20% off some of their most popular styles.

The standout saving? That's on their 'Regina' High-Heeled Knee-High Boots which are some of Zara Tindall's favourite and most worn shoes. It's no surprise that they are as the style is simply stunning, with her frequently stepping out in the Mahogany Leather colourway that boast a wearable high heel, polished suede finish and, of course, the iconic Fairfax & Favour tassel.

The boots, which normally retail for £435, are a little pricey even with the 20% off discount that takes them down to £348, with a £87 saving on offer. But when you factor in that they're made from a premium, sustainably sourced suede, which is made to be durable and last through not just seasons, or years, but for decades, and that each pair is handcrafted individually for a high-quality finish, you can rest assured in the knowledge that the investment is one you only need to splurge on once - and then you can enjoy these stunning boots for an entire lifetime!

What's especially great about the Regina boots is that they're available not only in 10 different colourways, but also in a mid-block-heel height, a taller heel style and a flat one too - so there's something for everyone on offer. Even better, you can choose your calf-fit too so it's almost bespoke to your body shape, with a regular, sporting and narrow option available.

"They are such the most amazing boots," one reviewer wrote, "I have never had so many compliments." While another added, "Super stylish and well made boot that flatters almost any outfit. Perfect to wear with winter dresses and skinny jeans. First couple of wears felt like I was breaking them in but they very quickly became really comfortable."

That is the beauty of these sleek and timeless boots; they're so versatile! Take inspiration from Zara and go for an elevated country-chic look with a pair of leather-look skinny jeans and a longline tailored coat creating a striking and classic look, or pair them with your go-to denim and a chunky knit for a laid-back outfit that's given added flair by the smooth leather footwear. And your favourite summer maxi dress? Throw on a trench coat, a beret-style hat and slip into the Regina boots to dress it up for winter and keep warm in the cold, wet weather.

Not only is the Regina boot on sale, but so are Fairfax & Favour's other popular styles, which you can shop below;

