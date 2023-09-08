These are the best Zara coats we've tried for autumn/winter 2023, and they're all under £90/$100

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ZARA'S COLLECTION IN NUMBERS Starting price point: £19.99 / $10

Size range: XS-XXL

Collection size: 240+

With winter just around the corner, browsing the best Zara coats is high on the priority list. From transitional denim to fluffy faux furs, the high-street store has more options than ever to shop this season, and practicality isn't amiss either.

Judging by the autumn/winter fashion trends, outerwear has unsurprisingly taken over the runways for this season. One of the simplest ways to pull an autumn or winter outfit idea together, the right coat can transform even the most basic of ensembles, so it's always worth investing in the perfect piece to see you through the colder months. Offering trend-led pieces that remain practical in all weathers, the best Zara coats will no doubt become some of the most talked-about pieces this autumn.

Whether you're loyal to the best trench coats or like to err on the practical side with the best waterproof jackets, Zara has something for you. Now offering water-repellent options as well as hooded silhouettes and cosy puffers, you'll be spoilt for choice. Although we were sold after browsing online, we wanted to put it to the test in person and see if the quality lived up to the appearance. This is what our fashion writer had to say after trying on Zara's new 2023 outerwear.

Our 6 top Zara coats to invest in this season

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zara) (Image credit: Future)

1. Zara Quilted Water Repellent Jacket Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £49.99 / $69.90 Sizes: XS-XL Fabric: 100% polyester Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Water repellent + Oversized fit for layering + Both trendy and practical Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish pick

An updated take on the classic puffer, this quilted coat offers practicality in bucketloads. Finding the best winter coat that will work for all occasions is no mean feat, so sticking to something black and comfortable is always a safe bet. With a hood for extra storm protection, as well as a water-repellent finish, this is a rainy weather staple.

What our tester said:

"I immediately gravitated towards this jacket in store as it's something I don't think will ever go out of style. Although it is tempting to invest in a new coat each winter, I try to shop for pieces that will be sure to last me well for years, so timelessness is a key facet I look for. This quilted puffer jacket certainly offers that thanks to its sleek look, and much to my surprise, it's water-repellent too. Finding stylish rain coats for a reasonable price has always been a challenge for me, so I was so pleased to see this affordable offering in Zara for 2023.

I went for a size large in this and I liked the oversized fit it had - ideal for layering with the best cashmere sweaters during snowy weather. I loved the large pockets for keeping hands warm or stashing your phone, and the adjustable hood means you will be protected from the elements even if you opt for a baggier fit. It was also just the right amount of padded for me - not too warm but not too light for winter. Offering rain protection, a comfortable amount of movement, and a sophisticated but cool quilted finish all for under £50, I can't think of anyone who wouldn't love this piece."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zara) (Image credit: Future)

2. Zara Faux Fur Biker Jacket Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £89.99 / $109.90 Sizes: XS-XL Fabric: 100% polyester Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Classic shape updated + Very cosy + Standout piece Reasons to avoid - Will get dirty - Hand wash only

Faux fur is a huge coat trend 2023 so you can expect to see it all over the high street before long. This biker-style jacket combines several popular looks to create a warm and textured piece that will stand out amongst dark winter wardrobes, so it's a piece to invest in if you want a winter-appropriate coat that will add a dose of brightness to overcast days. Pair with one of the top autumn/winter shoe trends 2023 for an outfit that will rake in the compliments.

What our tester said:

"I think I've found a worthy rival for my cosiest sweaters. If warmth is your priority above all else, this teddy fur coat will serve you very well, and it is easily the softest Zara coat I tried on. With a high neck that can zip up in place of a scarf and warm pockets to keep your hands from freezing, it has all the key components I was looking for. I tried this in a size small and I really liked the fit, as it still had a slightly oversized look and it wasn't at all suffocating. I think it's slightly too warm to layer with chunky knits, so I would recommend sizing down if you don't want it to be too long for you.

The only downside was also a pro for me - the colour. I love white outerwear in winter as it stands out from the rest of my seasonal wardrobe, and this light cream hue is gorgeous for dressing up with chunky boots and a vibrant affordable designer bag on sunny winter days. However, it is likely to get pretty dirty, and it can't be popped into the washing machine. It also wouldn't work for rain, so these are key things to consider depending on the climate where you live. Overall, though, I think it has a premium feel and high-quality finish, so with the right care it should last you a good few years."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zara) (Image credit: Future)

3. Zara Soft Coat With Hood Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £49.99 / $69.90 Sizes: XS-XXL Fabric: 100% polyester Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Very premium feel + Adjustable fit + Ideal thickness Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for wet weather

A mid-length coat is a foolproof option for formal occasions, so it's always worth having one in your arsenal. Available in three neutral shades, this hooded coat is an ideal pick for the office - and it's much more affordable than a similar style Burberry trench coat. A lighter coat that will work well for transitional weather, it can also be layered with cardigans and knits on nippier days.

What our tester said:

"I was shocked when I checked the price tag on this coat, as I was sure it would be much more expensive. For under £50 you're getting a piece that could very easily be from a high-end brand, and it feels just as good as it looks. It has a lovely weight to it and it is the optimum thickness for wearing throughout autumn, into winter, and back towards spring. I also love this creamy colour that will look good on absolutely everyone.

I would say this fits true to size, plus you have the option to make it tighter with the waist tie or wear baggier with it undone. Essentially a warmer version of a classic trench with the added practicality of a hood, it's a timeless and affordable investment. Quiet luxury style is showing no signs of wavering just yet, and this coat nails that look. However, it is versatile enough to make more edgy or casual by channelling some of the jewellery trends 2023. One of the best Zara coats available this year, it is likely to fly off the shelves."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zara) (Image credit: Future)

4. Zara Contrast Denim Bomber Jacket Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £59.99 / $89.90 Sizes: XS-XL Fabric: 100% cotton Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Very on trend + Made from breathable cotton + Unique ruched sleeve detailing Reasons to avoid - May be too cropped for some

Bomber jackets are another huge trend this season, so it's no surprise to see a range of them available at Zara. This contrast denim piece is one of the trendier offerings, but it still has a versatile appeal. With classic jersey cuffs and a slightly cropped silhouette, it reinvents the typical varsity jacket shape for this year. Using one of the top denim trends 2023 by mixing washes, it also takes its inspiration from the runways.

What our tester said:

"I'm a sucker for a denim jacket, but the typical thin jacket definitely isn't suitable for the depths of winter. I worried that this bomber would also be too thin for the season, but it is surprisingly thick and warm despite not being too padded. I tried this on in a medium and it felt just right, so it definitely fits true to size, and the cuffs aren't too loose or tight. I also loved the ruched detailing down the back of the sleeves that adds that little something extra.

The cropped length may not be for everyone as you typically want winter coats to provide a little more coverage, but if you like to highlight your waist or add a little more definition to your outfit, this jacket does that perfectly. Despite the mixed denim it doesn't appear at all garish in person, and it provides room for matching with different coloured jeans in your wardrobe if you want that co-ord look. Equally stylish paired with white trainers or your best cowboy boots, this is my favourite trendy pick I tried on."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zara) (Image credit: Future)

5. Zara Oversized Trench Coat Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £69.99 / $109 Sizes: XS-L Fabric: 77% polyester, 14% cotton, 9% polyamide Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Classic and timeless + Very comfortable + Slightly shorter length Reasons to avoid - Very oversized on petites

We couldn't write about the best Zara coats without including a trench. No autumn autumn capsule wardrobe is complete without one, but it can be tricky to find the perfect shape and fit with all the options out there. Zara has several on offer this season, but this is the one our fashion writer liked best.

What our tester said:

"I almost always go for oversized outerwear, so I was certain I'd love this trench. But after trying it on in the store I can confirm that when they say oversized here, they really mean it. I went for a size small and it was still very baggy on me - easily enough room for a huge hoodie or jumper underneath, if not two! With large pockets and an oversized collar it is a trench styled-up to give a subtly unique take on a classic, which Zara always does so well.

If you find typical trench coats slightly too smart for your wardrobe, this is the one for you. I love the way it looks paired with the best jeans or linen trousers for autumn, but it's also the ideal length for teaming with the best midi dresses come spring. At £69.99 / $109 it isn't Zara's cheapest coat, but it is a good price for a piece that you can hold onto for decades."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zara) (Image credit: Future)

6. Zara Oversized Quilted Bomber Jacket Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £69.99 / $89.90 Sizes: XS-XL Fabric: 100% lyocell Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara Reasons to buy + Comfortable fit + Can work for all seasons + Cool vibe Reasons to avoid - Not for formal occasions

Another versatile bomber from Zara, this grey piece is slightly more toned down for everyday wear. Opt for a more padded shape if you want it to see you through winter, or go for something thinner as a layering piece to wear year-round. Either way, finish off the look with some dressy flats for a smart-casual feel.

What our tester said:

"There are so many bomber jackets in the Zara store right now and lots of variations on this grey quilted style. I love the bomber shape for giving any outfit some edge, so this item caught my eye when browsing. It didn't look like anything too special on the hanger, but I felt like it fit so perfectly that I could see myself wearing this every single day this autumn. Just the right amount of baggy in the size up from my usual, it was easy to move around in with enough space for layering.

If you're wondering how to style knee high boots for everyday, this answers the question. Throw it on over a monochromatic outfit and you've added a more relaxed vibe to your look, so you won't feel too formal, even in heeled boots. I loved that this jacket also isn't too thick to wear on chilly spring evenings, so you can be sure to get a lot of wear out of this purchase whatever the weather throws at us."

How we tested the best Zara coats

When trying on each coat, we asked our fashion writer to assess the fit, fabric quality, shape, and sizing. Most importantly, we looked at how practical each piece would be for autumn/winter weather. The right piece of outerwear should last you for many winters to come, so it's important to be sure on quality before purchasing.

Whether you're in the market for a timeless investment or a more trend-led style that you'll wear again and again this year, there's nothing better than ordering online and getting exactly what you hoped for. Next time you're browsing for the best Zara jeans, these are the jackets we think are also worth a look-in.

Zara coats - our verdict

Outerwear is definitely one of Zara's strengths. With hundreds of styles available to shop there really is something for everyone, and we found the sizing easier to navigate than with many of their other pieces. You may not get quite the same quality as you would with a high-end purchase, but the majority of coats we tried will serve you very well with the right care. For affordable prices, it is one of the top stores we would recommend for on-trend coats.