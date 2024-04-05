This high street crossbody bag is so similar to a £1000 designer buy

You will never see us pass up an opportunity to score a designer lookalike for less, especially when it comes to handbags. The latest quiet luxury piece to hit the high street is a gorgeous suede crossbody, and it has a strong resemblance to a high-end favourite.

Whilst the best crossbody bags are typically a practical pick, there's no reason why they shouldn't add style points to your ensemble too. And the good news is, you don't have to spend a fortune to score the perfect, high-quality piece.

Materials like leather and suede will always have a chic, Stealth Wealth feel, and you can find plenty of these types of bags across the high street. If you're after a new seasonal handbag to cart your essentials without ruining your look, we've just found the perfect pick from Arket - and it looks just like a £1000+ Acne Studios design.

Arket Acne Musubi lookalike

Arket Suede Crossbody Bag View at H&M RRP: £129 | Made from double suede leather that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process, this is a high-quality buy that will stand the test of time. Wear crossbody or remove the strap to style it with the top handle. Acne Studios Musubi Mini Bag View at Mytheresa RRP: £1,050 | Made in Italy from calf leather, the Musubi is a timelessly sophisticated crossbody bag. With a chunky, structured feel that has ample room for the essentials, it is a gorgeous designer bag that will serve you very well.

The Arket design most closely resembles the suede version of the Musubi bag, which is no longer sold. So, if you missed out on the suede iteration when it was in stock, this Arket buy will give you the same feel for a fraction of the price.

Although Arket's design isn't an exact copy of the leather Acne silhouette, it has several similarities that make it a brilliant lookalike that can easily rival affordable designer bags for a brilliant price point. The square shape, crossbody strap, and chunky side fastenings are extremely similar on both bags, and we can't forget about the small central stitch that is practically identical.

Plus, both are made from real leather that can be trusted to last well in your wardrobe, even with everyday wear. With sophisticated gold hardware that reminds us of several of the best designer bags worth investing in, the Arket design is ideal for those who like to inject some subtle metallic flare into their everyday wardrobe.

An even cheaper alternative...

River Island Brown Suede Cross Body Bag View at River Island RRP: £40 | If you love the Arket bag as much as us but still can't justify paying £100+ for an everyday crossbody, this River Island alternative is perfect. Made from real suede and with two zip pockets, it ticks every box.