This high street crossbody bag is so similar to a £1000 designer buy
Don't waste time in adding this Arket crossbody to your basket
You will never see us pass up an opportunity to score a designer lookalike for less, especially when it comes to handbags. The latest quiet luxury piece to hit the high street is a gorgeous suede crossbody, and it has a strong resemblance to a high-end favourite.
Whilst the best crossbody bags are typically a practical pick, there's no reason why they shouldn't add style points to your ensemble too. And the good news is, you don't have to spend a fortune to score the perfect, high-quality piece.
Materials like leather and suede will always have a chic, Stealth Wealth feel, and you can find plenty of these types of bags across the high street. If you're after a new seasonal handbag to cart your essentials without ruining your look, we've just found the perfect pick from Arket - and it looks just like a £1000+ Acne Studios design.
Arket Acne Musubi lookalike
RRP: £129 | Made from double suede leather that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process, this is a high-quality buy that will stand the test of time. Wear crossbody or remove the strap to style it with the top handle.
The Arket design most closely resembles the suede version of the Musubi bag, which is no longer sold. So, if you missed out on the suede iteration when it was in stock, this Arket buy will give you the same feel for a fraction of the price.
Although Arket's design isn't an exact copy of the leather Acne silhouette, it has several similarities that make it a brilliant lookalike that can easily rival affordable designer bags for a brilliant price point. The square shape, crossbody strap, and chunky side fastenings are extremely similar on both bags, and we can't forget about the small central stitch that is practically identical.
Plus, both are made from real leather that can be trusted to last well in your wardrobe, even with everyday wear. With sophisticated gold hardware that reminds us of several of the best designer bags worth investing in, the Arket design is ideal for those who like to inject some subtle metallic flare into their everyday wardrobe.
An even cheaper alternative...
RRP: £40 | If you love the Arket bag as much as us but still can't justify paying £100+ for an everyday crossbody, this River Island alternative is perfect. Made from real suede and with two zip pockets, it ticks every box.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
32 candid photos of the royals that show their goofy and playful side
From hilariously relatable mum moments to high-stake reactions to sports games, the royals are just like us when showing their silly side
By Sagal Mohammed Published
-
The three salon treatments a hair expert says you should be getting if you want a lasting, reflective shine
A pro hairstylist has shared the three shine-boosting treatments to get - if you're looking to banish dull and lack-lustre locks...
By Naomi Jamieson Published