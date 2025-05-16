I struggle to find jumpsuits that fit, but I'll be living in this comfortable, chic all-in-one for summer

I'm a big fan of ME+EM's cheesecloth for the summer months. Last year I was lucky enough to bag this black maxi dress (in the ME+EM sale, no less!) and it saw me through lots of trips, from heatwaves at home to travelling around Spain.

It was spot on for packing in hand luggage, so although I haven't got any hot holidays planned this year, when thinking about a couple of long weekends and UK-based trips I've got coming up, I wanted to find that do-it-all piece that could work for the journey itself, as well as a fancy dinner upon arrival. And guess what? I've found it!

I kept seeing this ME+EM jumpsuit on Instagram - it looked beautiful on Kate Middleton's stylist Natasha Archer and Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet also wore it to both the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Badminton Horse Trials.

Shop the jumpsuit

ME+EM Cheesecloth Frill Detail Crop Jumpsuit + Belt £175 at ME+EM Truly, this surpassed all my (high) expectations. The cheesecloth fabric is lightweight and soft without being see-through, and it's so comfy it feels like I'm wearing pyjamas. The pleat details are very pretty, and it's got a zip down the back, so even though the buttons at the front make you look like you put a lot of time and effort into getting ready, you really didn't! Bonus: it's machine washable AND it's got pockets. What's not to love?

What first drew me to this all-in-one was the 'cloud chambray blue' colour, a cornflower shade which is very on trend for 2025. I often find jumpsuits difficult, though, so I was nervous to order. I'm pear-shaped: much smaller on the top than on the bottom, so often jumpsuits that fit on my lower half look baggy elsewhere.

The adjustable belt and loose fit on this beauty mean you can very much make it your own, whether you style it with your most comfortable trainers or a pair of heels.

I'm a devotee of dresses and jeans, even in the warmer months, but this has convinced me to ditch the denim. I'm not a huge fan of anything too strappy or short, and this covers so much without feeling at all hot thanks to the breathable cotton and floaty finish.

If the pale blue hue isn't for you, it's also available in a colour pop papaya orange. Like the lace dress we recently featured, I imagine this is going to be another smash hit for the British clothing brand this summer.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: ME+EM)

Sure, it creases. It's going to get creasy if you travel in it, but like high street linen, it's got that effortless quality that somehow looks better when it's not crisp and wrinkle-free. It also steams very easily.

Personally, I would say ME+EM sizing runs relatively large. I'd normally say I'm an 8, but I ordered a 6 and it's perfect. I'd also advise that it's quite long. It's perfect on me (I'm about 5 ft 6), but I wouldn't say it's 'cropped' as it's described on the website.

Complete the look

I styled my jumpsuit with three different shoes to show you how versatile it is. My personal favourite were the wedge espadrilles, but sandals or trainers also work for everyday.