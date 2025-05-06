I've always felt nervous to wear lace, but Sophie Raworth's elegant papaya orange maxi dress just convinced me to try it
The BBC presenter makes a strong case for the delicate fabric
Rivkie Baum
I have a wedding to attend in a few weeks, and have been desperately trying to find something to wear for it. And while normally the mere thought of a lace dress would be one I'd very quickly disregard, spotting Sophie Raworth covering the start of VE Day 80 celebrations in a beautiful lace maxi made me think twice.
The broadcaster looked effortlessly elegant and comfortable wearing this Lace Ruffle Maxi Dress while covering the event from St James' Park. The intricate piece features embroidered botanical guipure lace - characterised by dense areas of fabric with significant spaces in between.
Lined to mid thigh, the dress features crystal-embellished press stud buttons and flattering, short pouf sleeves, which create the most beautiful feminine look from top to bottom. It instantly made me want to find it. And lo and behold it's from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM.
"ME+EM is known for its stellar occasionwear and this gorgeous orange dress is just another example of the ease with which the brand combines tailored elements with feminine design. Riffing on a classic shirt dress, a summer wardrobe staple, the jewelled buttons and lace fabric elevate this timeless silhouette. The gentle fit at the waist, paired with an A-line skirt, make this dress universally flattering too," says Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor.
A post shared by BBC Studios Events Productions (@bbcs_events)
A photo posted by on
Shop lace maxi dresses
EXACT MATCH
The exact dress Sophie is wearing, this ME+EM Lace Ruffle Maxi dress is made from heavyweight guipure lace, which holds it shape and is comfortable to wear all day. The striking 'papaya orange' colour oozes spring/summer, delivering a delightful dose of dopamine dressing that will definitely make you smile. It's one of the best wedding guest dresses I've seen this year.
If you're not quite ready to go full lace, or want an alternative to orange, this beautiful berry maxi dress from Phase Eight is a solid option. An ideal mother of the bride outfit, the body is made from jersey fabric and features flattering draped detailing through the middle, to gently glide over your shape. The long lace sleeves offer elegant arm coverage.
This chic occasion wear piece is one you'll want to wear time and time again. In a powder blue, the high neckline and frill detail add sophistication, while the fishtail-inspired hem will help to balance out fuller busts and wider shoulders. The semi-sheer yoke add a playful finish to this pretty dress, an ideal choice if you're wondering what to wear to the races this summer.
I usually tend to avoid lace. It's sheer for a start so how do you go about wearing it without baring all? Layering can make it look bulky, effectively ruining the delicate nature of the fabric, and it immediately makes me think of wedding dresses – all of the above has resulted in me steering well clear until now.
But Sophie's dress is a good reminder of how elegant lace can be. She paired the dress with a ME+EM Tweed Bomber jacket to keep her warm in the chilly spring weather, the colour and texture of which complements the bold orange beautifully. Needless to say it's all the wedding guest outfit inspiration I need.
Complete the look
Sophie's ME+EM tweed bomber jacket is no longer available, sadly, but this structured suit jacket from Mango would make for a great pairing. The fit is super flattering and its simplicity leaves no room for distraction from the statement piece.
It's hard to believe this beautiful Mango bag is under £23 - it looks so much more expensive. The perfect accompaniment if you just need a little somewhere to keep your valuables safe. And Rivkie has some advice on how best to wear it. "I'd suggest carrying as a clutch or on shoulder. You don't want a crossbody chain when the focal point of the dress is the centre."
We didn't get a look at Sophie's choice of footwear, but woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum says: "You'd just want a classic court shoe, in a neutral hue, to elongate your legs. You dont want anything that has lots of straps that cuts the foot in different places."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
- Rivkie BaumFashion channel editor
-
-
Pamela Anderson dazzles at the Met Gala 2025 in this hourglass enhancing look
Pamela Anderson caused a stir at the Met Gala 2025 with this show stopping dress
-
Anne Hathaway's Met Gala 2025 look just gave the classic white shirt a new lease of life
I never thought I'd want to recreate a Met Gala outfit for wedding party season, but Anne Hathaway just changed my mind
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s chic look is a reminder that every wardrobe should include a pair of white jeans
The model styled her fresh white denim with understated separates for a timeless combination that's easy to recreate
-
Not sure what to wear to the airport? Pippa Middleton found comfort and style with her simple travel outfit
An incredibly stylish airport look
-
Now I know why I love this high street dress so much - it really reminds me of one of Carole Middleton's chicest looks
A floral midi is the answer to all your occasionwear dilemmas
-
There aren’t many 90s looks I’d be happy to see trending again, but Scarlett Johansson’s choker is a retro revival I'll be revisiting
The collar-style necklace is officially back from the wardrobe wilderness of the nineties and looking better than ever
-
This tote looks like a designer piece from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite bag brands - but it's actually only £20
You can pick up this designer lookalike with your weekly food shop
-
Polka dot is the print of the season, and Joanna Lumley just showed us how to wear it with a playful twist
We've got good news - her exact dress is now reduced in the sale
-
I can’t wait to see the fashion at this year's Met Gala, but it’ll take a lot to beat this unexpected look from Amal Clooney
Amal always gets it right on the red carpet and this statement ensemble is one of my favourites
-
Salma Hayek's favourite swimwear brand might surprise you - her bikinis are both confidence-boosting and affordable
The actress showed off two bold and practical swimwear sets that will make a statement on the beach