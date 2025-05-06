I've always felt nervous to wear lace, but Sophie Raworth's elegant papaya orange maxi dress just convinced me to try it

I have a wedding to attend in a few weeks, and have been desperately trying to find something to wear for it. And while normally the mere thought of a lace dress would be one I'd very quickly disregard, spotting Sophie Raworth covering the start of VE Day 80 celebrations in a beautiful lace maxi made me think twice.

The broadcaster looked effortlessly elegant and comfortable wearing this Lace Ruffle Maxi Dress while covering the event from St James' Park. The intricate piece features embroidered botanical guipure lace - characterised by dense areas of fabric with significant spaces in between.

Lined to mid thigh, the dress features crystal-embellished press stud buttons and flattering, short pouf sleeves, which create the most beautiful feminine look from top to bottom. It instantly made me want to find it. And lo and behold it's from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM.

"ME+EM is known for its stellar occasionwear and this gorgeous orange dress is just another example of the ease with which the brand combines tailored elements with feminine design. Riffing on a classic shirt dress, a summer wardrobe staple, the jewelled buttons and lace fabric elevate this timeless silhouette. The gentle fit at the waist, paired with an A-line skirt, make this dress universally flattering too," says Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor.

I usually tend to avoid lace. It's sheer for a start so how do you go about wearing it without baring all? Layering can make it look bulky, effectively ruining the delicate nature of the fabric, and it immediately makes me think of wedding dresses – all of the above has resulted in me steering well clear until now.

But Sophie's dress is a good reminder of how elegant lace can be. She paired the dress with a ME+EM Tweed Bomber jacket to keep her warm in the chilly spring weather, the colour and texture of which complements the bold orange beautifully. Needless to say it's all the wedding guest outfit inspiration I need.

Mango Structured Suit Jacket £79 at & Other Stories US Sophie's ME+EM tweed bomber jacket is no longer available, sadly, but this structured suit jacket from Mango would make for a great pairing. The fit is super flattering and its simplicity leaves no room for distraction from the statement piece. Mango Crossbody Envelope-Style Bag £20 at Mango (US/MX) It's hard to believe this beautiful Mango bag is under £23 - it looks so much more expensive. The perfect accompaniment if you just need a little somewhere to keep your valuables safe. And Rivkie has some advice on how best to wear it. "I'd suggest carrying as a clutch or on shoulder. You don't want a crossbody chain when the focal point of the dress is the centre." LK Bennett Classic Floret Nude 2 Leather Pointed Courts £149 at LK Bennett We didn't get a look at Sophie's choice of footwear, but woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum says: "You'd just want a classic court shoe, in a neutral hue, to elongate your legs. You dont want anything that has lots of straps that cuts the foot in different places."