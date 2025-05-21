Sophie Raworth's easy breezy dress is a heatwave must-have - her RHS Chelsea Flower Show look is available now
Paisley prints are huge this season and Sophie Raworth's orange and white dress turned heads for all the right reasons
Sophie Raworth looked bright and summery as she stepped out at the preview day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. In a cheesecloth, paisley printed maxi dress, and white trainers, the broadcaster was the epitome of laid-back summer style as she posed for a series of snaps as she made her way around the show.
The bold printed dress was a perfect example of what to wear in the heat, crafted from breathable cotton cheesecloth. Featuring a puffed shoulder, figure-lengthening V-neckline, defined waist and A-line skirt, the flattering shape created an hourglass silhouette. Giving her look a casual spin, Sophie opted for a pair of white trainers to pull out the white of the print and deliver a more relaxed finish overall.
The dress was from fashion favourite, ME+EM, a brand we have spotted previously on both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh. And it's not the first time that Sophie Raworth has turned to this Royal-approved brand, most recently wearing the label's papaya orange lace dress during her VE day coverage.
Sophie Raworth once again turns to British brand ME+EM for elegant day dressing
The maxi-length dress was bright and breezy, perfect for the warm weather we're getting at the moment. With lots of ground to cover at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, opting for some of the best white trainers was a smart and stylish footwear choice. And despite being labelled a maxi dress, the frock avoided being a floor-sweeper, instead finishing elegantly just above the ankle, to show off Sophie's trainers.
The dress featured a just-above-the-elbow length sleeve, which is a great spring into summer style, delivering protection in chillier moments, as well as sun coverage when needed. The puff sleeve head, along with the gentle gathering through the sleeve itself, delivered a flattering finish.
While the most noticeable element of the dress was, of course, the bold print, it's the subtle details and clever cuts that make this frock stand out in terms of fit and function.
The cut into the seam pockets delivers storage, without adding bulk, while the elegant knot at the neck helps to draw the eye down, lengthening your silhouette. A shirred back helps to create a full skirt shape that gently nips in at the waist for a truly flattering finish.
Get the look
EXACT MATCH
Available in sizes 6 to 18, this cheesecloth dress is ideal for warm-weather wear. The just above ankle, maxi length hem allows this chic piece to be styled up or down, while the V-neckline, full skirt and puff sleeves help to create a figure-flattering hourglass finish. An exact match to Sophie's dress, this summer dress is one you can wear on repeat.
25% off with code 7N7G
Offering a similar paisley look in a bold colourway, this jersey dress from British clothing brand Boden will ensure you stand out from the crowd. While the print feels occasion-ready, the stretch fabric ensures this dress has extra comfort. There's also currently 25% off across everything on Boden with code 7N7G, making this a style steal too.
Thanks to this season's boho style trend, we're seeing plenty of paisley prints, particularly on dresses and blouses. Featuring an empire waist, this dress is great for curvy silhouettes, highlighting the bust area, before skimming over midriffs and thighs. The tea length silhouette makes it wearable all day too.
With a platform finish, these trainers add height without an uncomfortable heel. Ideal for smart casual outfit ideas, a box-fresh pair of white trainers, despite their relaxed nature, will always look polished paired with a dress.
Skechers make some of the most comfortable trainers, and this classic white pair is ideal for those who need extra arch support. A lynch pin to any capsule wardrobe, white trainers help to finish off a summery dress with the right amount of laid back cool.
Keeping her accessories to an absolute minimum, Sophie let the dress take centre stage, with just a simple leather strapped watch and gold chain bracelet to accent the look.
Her white trainers, the most stylish choice if you want to maintain all day comfort ensured that the maxi dress while elegant didn't feel too over the top for the daytime event.
Despite its cheesecloth fabrication, this orange and white printed dress could certainly be styled up for an occasion, making it the perfect solution for what to wear to the races this summer. Simply switch out the trainers for a pair of wedged sandals, or summer-loving espadrilles and add a fascinator, and you've got an Ascot-ready ensemble. To finish your look, make sure to pick a clutch bag in a coordinating hue, and add delicate gold jewellery for a touch of sparkle.
It's easy to see why ME+EM has gained such a legion of loyal fans. With both Royal and celebrity approval, the label continues to go from strength to strength. From chic tailored separates to pretty, feminine dresses, the brand has found the perfect balance between day and occasion wear that is uncomplicated but packed with personality.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
