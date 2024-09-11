Emma Willis’ cosy white crochet jumper and icy blue jeans are the essentials you need when the weather can't make up its mind

Emma Willis' white crochet jumper and icy blue jeans are the fool-proof outfit formula you need for between seasons.

As summer fades into autumn, it can be almost impossible to know what to wear - especially as our capsule wardrobe tries to keep pace with the unpredictable weather. Emma Willis, however, has mastered transitional dressing, showing off her style skills recently with a bright white crochet jumper and light blue jeans.

While we're used to seeing her in more glamorous attire for onscreen, the presenter has been embracing a more laidback style ahead of the upcoming National Television Awards. Urging viewers to vote for The Voice alongside her co-host Tom Fletcher, she wore a cosy white oversized crochet jumper from ME+EM, with a vest top underneath and a pair of icy blue jeans. Her winning combination of lighter layers with denim definitely gets our vote – chic and comfortable, it's the perfect outfit for the changeable British weather. And the layering of different textures with the two tops makes Emma's outfit feel all the more polished.

Steal Emma's Style

Exact Match ME+EM Chunky Cotton Open Stitch Box Jumper £75 at ME+EM If you are looking for the ultimate autumnal knit, this chunky ME+EM jumper gets our vote. The crochet design is ultra-breathable and lightweight but it is still cosy enough for the chilly weather that is on the horizon. Wearing with white jeans and a classic black blazer to the office, or with your favourite white trainers for an instant off-duty look. M&S Mom Jeans £39.50 at M&S It is nice top and jeans weather, so we will definitely be reaching for this relaxed denim from M&S. Comfy but super durable against the cold weather, these jeans will become part of our everyday wear this autumn. Veja Campo Leather Sneakers £140 at & Other Stories You just can't beat a pair of classic white trainers and we particularly love Veja's leather version. A favourite of the Princess of Wales, these trainers have a timeless, minimal design that will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Emma’s crochet jumper is gorgeous, but also very practical for wear between the seasons. Breathable and lightweight, it's a great choice for warmer days, and the cotton blend is also great for the colder weather, particularly as the oversized style can easily be layered over warmer basics.

Though the Love Is Blind: UK host opted for a simple white vest top, the ME+EM knit would look just as chic with a long-sleeved t-shirt or a contrasting top for a bold pop of colour. Choosing an oversized fit also helps to balance out her streamlined denim - giving it a more relaxed, feel that is great for weekends at home. Her icy blue jeans lean into her more casual vibe, especially as lighter denim tends to feel less formal than darker hues. The contrasting textures also mean that you need minimal accessorising, with Emma adding classic gold-toned jewellery and boxy tortoiseshell glasses to complete the look.

woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says that similar styles are perfect for in between the seasons. “A cotton jumper is spot on for this time of year when the weather can't quite decide what kind of mood it's in. Emma's ME+EM knit feels really fresh and is a great price point for ME+EM. The loose fit lends itself perfectly to wearing with denim, and you could either try a white top underneath à la Emma, or pick a pop of colour!”