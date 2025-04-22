Helen Skelton's layered look is giving me plenty of country chic style inspiration this Earth Day

She paired a mocha-coloured jumper with a blue shirt and a pair of wellies by Kate Middleton's favourite brand

When it comes to outdoorsy style inspiration, three things spring to mind for me. The Princess of Wales in her khaki jackets and boots, Claudia Winkleman's Traitors style and Helen Skelton, who always manages to look incredibly stylish when hosting Springtime on the Farm.

If you're thinking about getting outdoors to celebrate Earth Day, but are finding the weather confusing at best, Helen's layered look from a recent Instagram post is the perfect spring outfit idea.

She wore a mocha-coloured knit by Saint + Sofia (a brand that uses sustainable fabrics and has partnered with the Natural History Museum) as she cuddled up to some adorable lambs. She layered the knitwear over a blue shirt by The Shirt Company, adding shearling-lined Holland Cooper wellies and skinny jeans with a coated finish to them. I love her gold pendant necklace too!

Shop Helen's look

Saint + Sofia Eyelet Rib Knit JumperExact match

Saint + Sofia Eyelet Rib Knit Jumper

The perfect layering piece, I'd never have thought to try this mocha top with blue, but it works so beautifully on Helen. The metal eyelets on the leather pockets really elevate this ribbed knit, plus it's made from a mix that contains wool and cashmere, so it feels really luxe.

Sherpa Lined Regency Wellington (matte Black)Exact match

Holland Cooper Sherpa Lined Regency Wellington

Holland Cooper is a favourite of Kate Middleton's, and these monogrammed wellies are a very chic way to keep your toes cosy. For more of the best wellies available to buy now, check out our comprehensive guide.

Linen-blend shirt on model
H&M Linen-Blend Shirt

It's no understatement to say this shirt will change your summer wardrobe. Layer it under a jumper or blazer while it's still chilly, but team this with white jeans or a pair of black linen trousers and suddenly you've got a very breezy ensemble to help you beat the heat.

MangoButton Detail Knit Sweater on model

Mango Button Detail Knit Sweater

Another great layering jumper, the splits in the sleeve will show off just enough of your shirt underneath. At less than half price, it's well worth snapping up, even if you buy it now and save it until autumn!

Waxed skinny pushup jeans on model

Mango Waxed Skinny Pushup Jeans

Helen's jeans look like they have a waxed or leather coating to them, so these Mango skinny jeans will do the trick. You might be partial to barrel leg jeans this season, but for wearing with wellies, you can't beat a classic pair of skinny jeans.

Tree of Life Necklace

Abbott Lyon Tree of Life Necklace

Helen's pendant necklace finished off her countrycore look flawlessly, and what could be a nicer nod to the great outdoors than this Tree of Life necklace? The description on the website reads: "a symbol of growth and connection, add up to 5 semi-precious birthstones to represent family, pets or forever friends."

If you've never tried Saint + Sofia before, women&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith was recently really impressed by this pair of stretchy flared jeans, calling them a 'game-changing' addition to her wardrobe.

Helen is styled by Annabel Kerman, who has recently sourced pieces for her from the likes of Varley, Fairfax & Favor, M&S, Boden and Karen Millen.

One follower wrote on this particular post: "you are costing me a fortune by wearing these fabulous clothes" - so I'm clearly not the only one being influenced by Helen!

