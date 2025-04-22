Helen Skelton's layered look is giving me plenty of country chic style inspiration this Earth Day
She paired a mocha-coloured jumper with a blue shirt and a pair of wellies by Kate Middleton's favourite brand
When it comes to outdoorsy style inspiration, three things spring to mind for me. The Princess of Wales in her khaki jackets and boots, Claudia Winkleman's Traitors style and Helen Skelton, who always manages to look incredibly stylish when hosting Springtime on the Farm.
If you're thinking about getting outdoors to celebrate Earth Day, but are finding the weather confusing at best, Helen's layered look from a recent Instagram post is the perfect spring outfit idea.
She wore a mocha-coloured knit by Saint + Sofia (a brand that uses sustainable fabrics and has partnered with the Natural History Museum) as she cuddled up to some adorable lambs. She layered the knitwear over a blue shirt by The Shirt Company, adding shearling-lined Holland Cooper wellies and skinny jeans with a coated finish to them. I love her gold pendant necklace too!
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen's look
Exact match
The perfect layering piece, I'd never have thought to try this mocha top with blue, but it works so beautifully on Helen. The metal eyelets on the leather pockets really elevate this ribbed knit, plus it's made from a mix that contains wool and cashmere, so it feels really luxe.
Exact match
Holland Cooper is a favourite of Kate Middleton's, and these monogrammed wellies are a very chic way to keep your toes cosy. For more of the best wellies available to buy now, check out our comprehensive guide.
It's no understatement to say this shirt will change your summer wardrobe. Layer it under a jumper or blazer while it's still chilly, but team this with white jeans or a pair of black linen trousers and suddenly you've got a very breezy ensemble to help you beat the heat.
Another great layering jumper, the splits in the sleeve will show off just enough of your shirt underneath. At less than half price, it's well worth snapping up, even if you buy it now and save it until autumn!
Helen's jeans look like they have a waxed or leather coating to them, so these Mango skinny jeans will do the trick. You might be partial to barrel leg jeans this season, but for wearing with wellies, you can't beat a classic pair of skinny jeans.
Helen's pendant necklace finished off her countrycore look flawlessly, and what could be a nicer nod to the great outdoors than this Tree of Life necklace? The description on the website reads: "a symbol of growth and connection, add up to 5 semi-precious birthstones to represent family, pets or forever friends."
If you've never tried Saint + Sofia before, women&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith was recently really impressed by this pair of stretchy flared jeans, calling them a 'game-changing' addition to her wardrobe.
Helen is styled by Annabel Kerman, who has recently sourced pieces for her from the likes of Varley, Fairfax & Favor, M&S, Boden and Karen Millen.
One follower wrote on this particular post: "you are costing me a fortune by wearing these fabulous clothes" - so I'm clearly not the only one being influenced by Helen!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, but now lives in London. Outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
What happens to Emily in The Handmaid's Tale and why did Alexis Bledel leave?
Emily was a fierce character and much-loved by fans who want to know more about her eventual fate in The Handmaid's Tale.
By Lucy Wigley
-
‘I’m at a crossroads in my relationship, what can I do?’ Our columnist Anna Richardson shares her advice
Relationship expert and woman&home columnist Anna helps a reader in her 50s who would like greater commitment from her long-distance boyfriend
By Anna Richardson
-
Helen Mirren's go-to accessory is a royal favourite that makes your outfit wedding season ready
If there’s one accessory we associate with Dame Helen Mirren it surely has to be this - and it’s the perfect piece for special occasions.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Clodagh McKenna’s olive green Zara trousers are under £60 - this springtime essential will get you ditching your jeans
Jeans will always have a place in our wardrobe but a great pair of tailored trousers makes a lovely change and can be equally versatile.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's diamante bag is giving her iconic Fendi Baguette a run for its money - and it costs far less
A crystal-covered accessory is a surefire way to add some wow-factor to your outfit
By Matilda Stanley
-
Ruth Langsford's bold cricket jumper is convincing me to wear yellow long after Easter is over
Her knitwear is an easy way to work the butter yellow trend into your wardrobe
By Caroline Parr
-
I've bought this M&S hidden support vest in three colours - it's comfy, smoothing and perfect for summer
For just £12, this everyday base layer comes with plenty of benefits
By Matilda Stanley
-
We're enjoying the sunny spring weather, but a jumper is still essential - Sienna Miller's pastel pink knit is ideal
Spring has arrived, but sunny April weather can still come with a chill. We're taking inspiration from Sienna Miller's pastel pink knit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
-
How to style leopard print according to style experts, plus 6 outfits to bring out your wild side
Leopard print is back, and if you've been wondering how to wear this trend, we've got the purr-fect style tips
By Antonia Kraskowski
-
I've got a wardrobe full of dresses but this is the Boden dress I'm wearing on repeat
This season's Boden collection is packed with print, colour and embellishment, but this is the dress I'm loving, and three others I have my eye on
By Rivkie Baum