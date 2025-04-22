Helen Skelton's layered look is giving me plenty of country chic style inspiration this Earth Day

When it comes to outdoorsy style inspiration, three things spring to mind for me. The Princess of Wales in her khaki jackets and boots, Claudia Winkleman's Traitors style and Helen Skelton, who always manages to look incredibly stylish when hosting Springtime on the Farm.

If you're thinking about getting outdoors to celebrate Earth Day, but are finding the weather confusing at best, Helen's layered look from a recent Instagram post is the perfect spring outfit idea.

She wore a mocha-coloured knit by Saint + Sofia (a brand that uses sustainable fabrics and has partnered with the Natural History Museum) as she cuddled up to some adorable lambs. She layered the knitwear over a blue shirt by The Shirt Company, adding shearling-lined Holland Cooper wellies and skinny jeans with a coated finish to them. I love her gold pendant necklace too!

Shop Helen's look

If you've never tried Saint + Sofia before, women&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith was recently really impressed by this pair of stretchy flared jeans, calling them a 'game-changing' addition to her wardrobe.

Helen is styled by Annabel Kerman, who has recently sourced pieces for her from the likes of Varley, Fairfax & Favor, M&S, Boden and Karen Millen.

One follower wrote on this particular post: "you are costing me a fortune by wearing these fabulous clothes" - so I'm clearly not the only one being influenced by Helen!