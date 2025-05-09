This in-between weather calls for jumpsuits - Helen Skelton's muted green one blends style and comfort

Helen Skelton is a style icon we've long admired for everything from sporty looks to full glam occasionwear - but everyday dressing is something she never fails to nail, and her latest jumpsuit moment was no different.

We think flattering jumpsuits are an essential component in any capsule wardrobe, and if you're struggling with picking outfits for the in-between weather that flits between chilly and sunny, we recommend making note of Helen's khaki zip-up all-in-one.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

In a recent Instagram upload, Helen can be seen posing in the cool and comfy utility-style jumpsuit in a super versatile muted green hue. With a standout collared neckline and large pocket details, Helen's neutral staple provides the dreamiest alternative to cargo trousers or jeans, with plenty of opportunity for layering. And the trousers feature trending turned-up hems that we're loving right now.

Always one to harness the power of elevating a look with jewellery, Helen allowed her gold chain necklace to be seen under her collar, while a matching bracelet added some sparkle to her wrist.

Shop Stylish Jumpsuits

River Island Khaki Belted Utility Jumpsuit £56 at River Island A khaki jumpsuit like Helen's goes with so much. Imagine this comfy River Island number with your best white trainers, your favourite summer sandals or even a pair of chunky boots. Jigsaw Linen Contrast Stitch Jumpsuit £92 at Jigsaw Simple but so striking, this Jigsaw piece with standout white stitching really caught our attention. The belted waist is so chic and it's an item that's endlessly wearable. Nobody's Child Mid Wash Denim Relaxed Jumpsuit £77 (was £110) You really can't go wrong with a denim jumpsuit, especially if you're bored of your usual jeans. This Nobody's Child pick is a bargain on sale right now.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is a huge jumpsuit lover and has plenty in her own wardrobe for the varying May temperatures. She's a huge fan of Helen's khaki pick and says, "I love a jumpsuit, particularly at this time of year. My go-to is a lightweight denim style, but Helen's green all-in-one is making me want to add to my collection."

A pro at styling a chic one piece with style staples, Caroline adds, "They're just so easy to wear, simple to style and brilliant to pack in your holiday suitcase. I actually wear mine with trainers for travelling, and then of course you can style it up for dinner with sandals once you've arrived."