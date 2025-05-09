This in-between weather calls for jumpsuits - Helen Skelton's muted green one blends style and comfort
Spring weather can be unpredictable, so a jumpsuit like Helen's is the comfy and stylish outfit remedy every wardrobe needs
Helen Skelton is a style icon we've long admired for everything from sporty looks to full glam occasionwear - but everyday dressing is something she never fails to nail, and her latest jumpsuit moment was no different.
We think flattering jumpsuits are an essential component in any capsule wardrobe, and if you're struggling with picking outfits for the in-between weather that flits between chilly and sunny, we recommend making note of Helen's khaki zip-up all-in-one.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
In a recent Instagram upload, Helen can be seen posing in the cool and comfy utility-style jumpsuit in a super versatile muted green hue. With a standout collared neckline and large pocket details, Helen's neutral staple provides the dreamiest alternative to cargo trousers or jeans, with plenty of opportunity for layering. And the trousers feature trending turned-up hems that we're loving right now.
Always one to harness the power of elevating a look with jewellery, Helen allowed her gold chain necklace to be seen under her collar, while a matching bracelet added some sparkle to her wrist.
Shop Stylish Jumpsuits
A khaki jumpsuit like Helen's goes with so much. Imagine this comfy River Island number with your best white trainers, your favourite summer sandals or even a pair of chunky boots.
Simple but so striking, this Jigsaw piece with standout white stitching really caught our attention. The belted waist is so chic and it's an item that's endlessly wearable.
Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is a huge jumpsuit lover and has plenty in her own wardrobe for the varying May temperatures. She's a huge fan of Helen's khaki pick and says, "I love a jumpsuit, particularly at this time of year. My go-to is a lightweight denim style, but Helen's green all-in-one is making me want to add to my collection."
A pro at styling a chic one piece with style staples, Caroline adds, "They're just so easy to wear, simple to style and brilliant to pack in your holiday suitcase. I actually wear mine with trainers for travelling, and then of course you can style it up for dinner with sandals once you've arrived."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Victoria Beckham proved banana yellow is hard to top when styled with jeans
A timeless spring look we'll be wearing on repeat
-
“I found my happy place by becoming a stand-up comedian, first performing at the Edinburgh Fringe at 39”
Suchandrika Chakrabarti opens up on pursuing her dream job in mid-life, handling hecklers and finding material
-
Victoria Beckham proved banana yellow is hard to top when styled with jeans
A timeless spring look we'll be wearing on repeat
-
Meryl Streep just wore the trending denim style that's set to replace barrel leg jeans this summer
It's my job to spot trends, and I guarantee you're going to want these flattering jeans
-
JLo's elegant midi dress convinced me to add pattern to my monochrome wardrobe
The singer proves florals are still very much in style
-
Katie Holmes proves that playful floral tailoring is the best alternative to your favourite occasionwear dresses
This polished option is perfect for weddings, garden parties, and everything in between
-
Eva Mendes' cool navy summer dress is Parisian styling at its finest – and her designer bag is top of our wishlist
The actress wowed in head-to-toe Stella McCartney
-
Eva Longoria’s relaxed knit and tailored trousers just put sage green back on my radar for spring
I’ve been a fan of wearing green for so many years I’ve lost count and sage has to be one of my all-time favourite shades.
-
Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too
This versatile staple is all you need for an effortless summer wardrobe
-
Amal Clooney's simple wardrobe staples make pulling together elegant outfits so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe